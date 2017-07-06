One Year After Burhan Wani

Map of South Kashmir: In Pehlipora, women are now seasoned in protest

The village is close to Rambiar Nalla, where the bodies of two Kashmiri girls were found in 2009. It was home to Waseem Malla, who joined the militancy in 2012.

by  & 
Waseem Malla's father and neighbours in Pehlipora village. Image credit: Rayan Naqash

Pehlipora is dripping green on a rainy day. In this village deep inside South Kashmir’s Shopian district, everybody knows everyone else. Most families own orchards. They are fairly well off, some even wealthy.

To reach the village, outsiders must pass through miles of apple orchards and woodland crowding close to the road. Pebbled streams are crossed on the way. Local residents invariably point out Rambiar Nalla, where the bodies of two girls, Asiya Jan, aged 17, and Nilofer Jan, aged 22, were found in 2009.

According to local accounts, they were raped and thrown into the river by men from the security forces. The incident had triggered widespread protests in the Valley. Months later, a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation ruled that the girls had drowned in the river, that medical reports of rape were doctored. Local residents still believe the inquiry was a cover up.

The rest of the Valley moved on to other outrages and protests. But in this corner of Shopian district, the memory of the two girls is still fresh, still a live source of anger. “We saw it happen in front of our own eyes,” said one resident. “They are not individuals anymore. They are our sisters, everyone thinks our sisters were outraged. Intiqam (revenge) is on our minds.”

In the years that followed, this anger would put Pehlipora on the militancy map, and in 2016, it would bring the women of the village out on the streets to protest.

Arms and the man


“We used to suffer oppression, but they can’t tolerate it,” said Mohammad Iqbal Malla, who owns an orchard in Pelhipora. He was trying to explain why the younger generation took up arms. Five years ago, his own son, Inamul Haq Malla, later known as Waseem Malla, had left home to join the Hizbul Mujahideen.

In 2009, Waseem was part of the crowds protesting against the alleged rapes. He would go to the bridge across Rambiar Nalla to pelt stones, drawing the attention of the police. In 2010, he left to join militant ranks for the first time. Three days later, he was caught by the police and jailed for four months, says his sister, Ifshana Iqbal. But in 2012, he left again to join the Hizbul Mujahideen, after snatching the rifle of a local policeman. This time, there was no returning.

In 2015, Waseem would become one of the 10 militants surrounding Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in the picture that went viral across the Valley. He is standing next to Wani, on the right, long-haired and bearded, a quiet smile on his face. On April 7, 2016, he would be killed in an encounter in Vehil, in Shopian, along with Naseer Pandit, the policeman turned militant from Pulwama district. After Waseem’s death, security forces described him as one of Wani’s close aides, involved in several attacks on policemen.

Waseem’s departure changed the sleepy village of Pehlipora.

‘Newton’s third law’

“Now the youth here say that the life that Waseem had is a life worth living. They all want to become him,” said Mohammad Iqbal Malla. Along with Waseem, Burhan Wani also became a household name in Pehlipora. And after Waseem left, says the militant’s father, local boys lost their fear of the police and the army.

Local teachers speak of students who will not silently bear “zulm” (oppression) anymore, who are no longer “darpok” cowards. “The 16, 17 year olds, they don’t take anything, even a teacher’s scolding. It’s like Newton’s third law: to every action there is an equal and opposite reaction,” joked one of the teachers.

Not far from Pehlipora is the village of Heff, home to Saddam Padder, Shopian district commander for the Hizbul Mujahideen. Padder house stands in a clearing on the side of a hill, with airy rooms and a well-kept garden. Some of the window panes are missing, traces of a recent visit by security forces, the family says.

Padder had been under police lock up, his cousin recalled, then he was released during the floods of 2014. “He was home for a few days, then he left,” she said. “We looked for him for six months but did not find him.”

More youth would soon leave from Shopian district. Wasim Shah from Pehlipora, once known as an ace cricketer, is now the Lashkar-e-Toiba’s Shopian commander. Both Shah and Padder also featured in the poster of 11 militants. A recent encounter in South Kashmir killed Nasir Wani, another Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Heff. Just last month, local residents say, a boy from the Kanipora-Balapora area left home.

Back in Pehlipora, Waseem Malla’s decision to take up arms has also wrought darker changes. Ifshana speaks of suspicions that have riven their little village, that there are mukhbirs (informers) among them. They told the police where militants hid and which boys pelted stones. After Waseem left, a regime of raids was unleashed on Pehlipora.

Wasim Shah (in the top row), Waseem Malla (below, right), Saddam Padder (left).
Wasim Shah (in the top row), Waseem Malla (below, right), Saddam Padder (left).

The women of Pehlipora

“When they came the last time, I asked them, why do you come like this? Come during the day if you have to, not at night. They said, what do we do, we are bound by our duty,” recounted a woman who identified herself as Shaista.

Shaista is 30 years old, her fine, fierce face is framed by a head scarf. She sits on the dark red carpet of her kitchen in Pehlipora, pots and pans arranged behind her, calmly describing how she had questioned security forces who had come for a search operation.

After the death of Burhan Wani, she said, the struggle for azadi had drawn new life, engulfing the women of Pehlipora. It was not that they loved to go out protesting, she explained, they usually went out when “something happened”, a police raid, an encounter death, an injury. They went out as mothers and sisters, defending their sons, their brothers and their homes.

“So many men and children are locked up in jails. When our men are locked up, women must go out more,” Shaista said. When there was a death, women played a more prominent role, she explained. Theirs was the burden of grief.

But what does azadi mean for them? “It means release from India,” Shaista said promptly. But there is something else driving their protest, a sense of sexual threat that has hung over the place after Asiya and Nilofer died. “Azadi means that there is Islam here, that women are safe, that such things do not happen again,” said Ifshana Iqbal.

Both Ifshana and Shaista have BEd degrees, completed through correspondence courses. Shaista holds a masters in English while Ifshana went to Shopian Degree College as an undergraduate. Neither has a job. Ifshana says she does not want to leave her village. But Shaista is bitter about nepotism in the state. “With our government, who sees qualifications?” she asked. “You get jobs only if you have approach.”

Both know that the alternative system of government they demand will mean stricter rules for them. “When there is an Islamic hukumat, I don’t think women will have so much freedom to go out, because there are rules of purdah,” reflected Shaista.

Was she willing to accept these rules? “It’s fine,” was her short reply.

A year after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed, triggering months of protest in Kashmir, Scroll.in returned to the picture that first made his band of militants famous in the Valley. This series is the story of the places they came from and how a year of protests have changed them. Read the other parts here.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.