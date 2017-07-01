Urban water crisis

As lakes run dry in Chennai, residents are desperate for a few buckets of water

Waiting for over a week for a tanker is now routine in a city where drinking water supply has been slashed by half.

by 
INDIA WATER CRISIS RESIDENT QUE. Image credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP

On a hot June afternoon in Kaatukuppam, a fishing hamlet in the North Chennai neighbourhood of Ennore, residents waited impatiently for the Chennai MetroWater tanker to arrive with their weekly supply. It was supposed to have reached them at 7 am and they had been standing for over five hours, plastic buckets in hand.

“We get water from the tanker only once a week these days,” complained L Srinivasan, a fisherman. “We used to receive water twice or thrice a week some months ago. Now, even our public taps have run dry.”

The situation in Kaatukuppam is no different from that in any other part of Chennai, where a water crisis is worsening by the day. Regular supply of drinking water to the city has been slashed by 50% in the wake of Tamil Nadu’s worst drought in 140 years. For a city that requires around 830 million litres of water a day, only half the amount is being supplied, reported NDTV. According to the Times of India, the daily supply of 420 million litres to 470 million litres at present has, in fact, come down from 500 million litres a day just a few weeks ago.

The failure of both the South West and North East Monsoons last year led to water levels in Tamil Nadu’s reservoirs plunging. As of April 20 this year, the state had 81% less water in its reservoirs than its 10-year average.

The four main lakes that supply piped water to Chennai – Poondi, Red Hills, Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam – are nearly dry.

Credit: Chennai MetroWater
Credit: Chennai MetroWater

Sparse rainfall in June has done little to restore the city’s depleting groundwater levels. Chennai MetroWater officials are on the lookout for alternative sources of water to make up for the supply crunch.

Desperate search for water

Even before the onset of summer, it was anticipated that there would be great difficulty in maintaining regular water supply to Chennai. When water levels in the four lakes fall, MetroWater usually taps into the Veeranam lake in Cuddalore district to make up for the shortfall. But this large lake has also run dry. This prompted MetroWater officials to extract water from the Wallajah lake, also in Cuddalore. But the use of these rural lakes to meet urban needs has infuriated farmers in the district, who say they are being deprived of their water resources.

“We have lived by this lake for decades,” M Anbazhagan, a farmer, told Scroll.in on May 1. “We were not even consulted or informed about our water being directed to Chennai.”

To meet Chennai’s needs, MetroWater has also been extracting 30 million litres of water a day from stone quarries in Kancheepuram district. Other primary sources of water are two desalination plants (which remove salt and other minerals from seawater to make it fit for drinking) in Nemmeli and Minjur and agricultural fields in Tiruvallur. In addition, it has deployed an extra 300 tankers across the city. But all these measures are not nearly enough.

Tanker trouble

In Chennai’s poorer neighbourhoods where access to regular water supply is rare, MetroWater has ramped up free water supply through tankers by 40%, reported The Times of India. This means that residents who use its paid dial-in service have to wait longer than the usual one week to get their tankers.

“For 22 flats in our complex, we waited for three days to get a MetroWater tanker of just 6,000 litres,” said Ilangovan Rajasekaran, a resident of Kodambakkam in western Chennai. “There is not a drop of water in our borewells.”

In another apartment complex on Greams Road in central Chennai, residents waited for over a week but the water tanker they had ordered did not come. They said it was only when they make calls to “influential persons” that the tanker arrived.

With the demand for tankers skyrocketing and MetroWater able to meet only half of the city’s needs, residents are turning to private tankers. But these, too, are struggling to find water. Tankers are now traveling greater distances within Chennai to extract water, often illegally. This has led to frequent clashes with revenue officials in various districts.

“We can only supply as much water as we can,” said E Elumalai of the South Chennai Private Water Lorries Association. “We are asking people to use water carefully. In many borewells where we used to get 10 loads of water, each of 12,000 litres, we are now only able to get five or six loads.”

Residents accuse private tankers of taking advantage of the crisis and raising their rates, up to Rs 1,800 for 6,000 litres – though Elumalai insists this is not true. “Some of us are even ready to pay the money,” said Kodambakkam resident Rajasekaran. “But it is still so difficult to get a water tanker.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.