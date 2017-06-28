human trafficking

A Swedish woman’s search for her Indian mother uncovers another tale of baby snatched at birth

With adoption laws virtually non-existent before 1980s, many children were forcibly taken away from birth mothers.

by 
Image credit: Nilakshi Elizabeth Purve Jorendal with her biological mother at a hospital in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, India on June 11, 2017|Arun Dohle/Thomas Reuters Foundation

As an Indian child adopted and raised in Sweden, Nilakshi Elizabeth Purve Jorendal was always curious about her birth mother.

Her adoptive parents were open about her background, which was “hard to miss when you are a brown girl growing up in a white country” with three white siblings, said Jorendal, now 44.

So in the late 1990s, she started to search for her birth mother, an on-and-off process that took years but finally succeeded.

But rather than the happy reunion she expected, Jorendal opened up a heartbreak suppressed for decades – finding she had been taken against her mother’s will from an orphanage near Pune in western Maharashtra state to Helsingborg, Sweden, in 1976.

“My mother was pregnant when my father died. She had delivered me in an orphanage. She never wanted to leave me,” Jorendal told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “She told me she was coerced, tricked and pressurised to give me up by her own family members who wanted her to remarry,” she said after visiting her ailing mother in Yavatmal, 670 km (420 miles) east of Mumbai in Maharashtra state this month.

Jorendal is one of thousands of Indian children who were given away during rising numbers of inter-country adoptions in the 1970s when there was no law in India to regulate this.

Studies show that India was in the top five countries sending children to the United States between 1978 to 1995 but stories of corruption started to cause considerable controversy.

But it was not until a Supreme Court judgment in 1984 that private adoptions were banned and the Indian government started to monitor and regulate adoptions.

However campaigners said as more of these children become adults and set out to find their birth parents, more are uncovering the fact that they were forcibly taken.

The charity Against Child Trafficking or ACT, which helped Jorendal in her search, has reunited around 40 inter-country adoptees with their birth mothers in the past six years, with a rising numbers seeking help and uncovering the truth.

Elizabeth Purve poses for a photo on a Mumbai street after meeting her biological mother in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, India. Photo credit: Roli Srivastava/Thomson Reuters Foundation
Elizabeth Purve poses for a photo on a Mumbai street after meeting her biological mother in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, India. Photo credit: Roli Srivastava/Thomson Reuters Foundation

‘Trafficking of babies’

“These children were treated as abandoned by the officials who put them up for adoption and within six months they were abroad,” said Arun Dohle of ACT, who was adopted from India to a German family in Aachen. “This should be treated as trafficking of babies.”

Jorendal said she would have never guessed anything was wrong at her first meeting with her mother in 2015, which was stilted and arranged discreetly so that her mother’s children from her second marriage wouldn’t know.

But she found out what really happened at a second meeting this month that was warm and effortless as the two women had bonded over conference calls Jorendal made from Sweden aided by a Marathi translator.

She said she was “still processing the information” that her mother shared from her hospital bed – of how she was forced to leave her in the orphanage and was remarried, cutting all contact with her first child. “(My mother) was more worried about my health and wants to see me married,” added Jorendal who studied law but couldn’t work due to problems with epilepsy and a blood disorder.

But Jorendal wants to find out exactly what happened and has mailed her queries to the orphanage superintendent, who is 90 and settled in Australia, and is awaiting a response.

Legal searches

Dohle said he realised the challenges for children adopted from India – and the exploitation that was involved in many cases from the 1970s - when he set out to find his birth mother as he wanted to find out why she gave him up.

After a 17-year struggle, in 2010 he successfully sought access for his original adoption papers from India’s Supreme Court. He finally met his mother in Pune and, as news spread, other adopted children like Jorendal started contacting him.

“I had so much difficulty establishing my identity,” said Dohle who co-founded ACT in 2008 with Dutch whistleblower from the European Commission, Roelie Post, a leader campaigner against inter-country adoption.

A year later, India tweaked rules allowing adopted children access to original adoption papers. Dohle said some of the cases were tragic for the families as the pattern of exploitation emerged. “We had a case of a mother whose child was taken by a money lender she owed money to,” he said. “In another case, a hospital kept the child as the unwed mother couldn’t pay the fee after her delivery.”

In his own case, Dohle was taken from his mother without her consent.

Arun Dohle, co-founder of Against Child Trafficking that has helped reunite inter-country adoptees with their birth mothers, poses for a picture on a busy street in Mumbai, India on June 16, 2017. Photo credit: Roli Srivastava/Thomson Reuters Foundation
Arun Dohle, co-founder of Against Child Trafficking that has helped reunite inter-country adoptees with their birth mothers, poses for a picture on a busy street in Mumbai, India on June 16, 2017. Photo credit: Roli Srivastava/Thomson Reuters Foundation

“This is trade of children,” he said. “There is no real consent. If there is a consent, the mothers are under pressure to give up their children.”

The Central Adoption Resource Authority, India’s main body to monitor and regulate adoptions that was set up in 1990, said these cases date back to before adoptions were regulated.

“Such a situation will not arise in the future as the children are now declared legally available for adoption by the child welfare committee after due process,” said Deepak Kumar, chief executive officer of Central Adoption Resource Authority.

This process includes counselling the mother or couples relinquishing their children and a two-month reconsideration period when the parents can change their decision.

But campaigners have voiced concerns that as regulations have become stricter, illegal trade of babies has grown with India reporting major baby trafficking cases.

Last year, the Mumbai police arrested a gang for convincing single mothers to part with their babies and then selling them, while in West Bengal police found babies being stolen from women at medical clinics with staff telling them they were stillborn.

But for those like Jorendal, whose adoptive mother died 12 years ago, piecing together her past is her main concern.

“Life in Sweden is good,” she said. I never felt something was wrong. But now I feel something is not right.”

This article first appeared on Thomas Reuters Foundation News.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.