Congress has a new dilemma: Whether to attend the grand show to mark the GST rollout

A section of the party wants to boycott the ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament on the midnight of June 30.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government prepares for a grand show in the Central Hall of Parliament on the midnight of June 30 for the roll-out of the Goods and Service Trade regime, the Congress is in the throes of a debate over its participation in the celebrations.

On the face of it, the Congress has no reason to boycott the hour-long programme as it had extended support to the Narendra Modi government in the passage of the GST Bill. In fact, the Congress never fails to point out that this far-reaching reform Bill was originally prepared and introduced by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. It had, however, failed to get the legislation cleared in Parliament because of the stiff resistance it faced from Modi, then Gujarat chief minister, who had prevailed upon the BJP to oppose it.

The Congress is citing the problems of small traders as a reason to boycott the event but the grand old party is essentially irked by Modi’s attempt to emulate Jawaharlal Nehru’s famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech he had delivered in the Central Hall on the midnight of August 14,1947, to declare India’s independence from British rule. Congress leaders are seething that not only has the BJP launched a systematic campaign to vilify Nehru, Modi is seeking to project himself as a greater visionary and reformer than the country’s first Prime Minister. The Congress is also irritated that after opposing the passage of the Bill for eight years, Modi is now touting the implementation of the GST regime as among his government’s chief achievements.

“Modi believes he is in the same league as Nehru,” remarked a senior Congress leader. “Why else would he plan this midnight show on the same lines as the special session held to declare India’s freedom?”

But the Congress can hardly cite this as a reason to boycott the Modi government’s programme. It has to necessarily come up with a better and more credible explanation for staying away from the special session.

A divided house

While a section of the party is suggesting that they should point to the problems being faced by small traders in adapting to the new tax regime, there are others who maintain that the Congress should slam the Modi government for holding such a grand show at a time when the country is in the grip of an agrarian crisis and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is spiraling out of control.

“Why should we allow Modi to take the credit for the passage of the GST Bill?” remarked a senior Congress office bearer. “It was, after all, our brainchild. We have to highlight the fact that it was Modi who had stalled it and even rubbished the Bill.”

The Congress leadership is expected to take a final view on this on Thursday, as the party is also busy with the nomination of the opposition’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar. But it will not be an easy decision. The Congress can hardly forget how its campaign against Modi government on demonetisation backfired. The party is also worried that its boycott may be misconstrued as an insult to President Pranab Mukherjee, who is a special invitee at the midnight session.

There is a suggestion that the Congress should bide its time and take on the government when the implementation of the GST regime runs into rough weather. On the other hand, those pushing for a boycott maintain that the Congress should organise a protest or a dharna or any such event at the same time to spoil Modi’s party. “We must have something to say or show for ourselves,” said a Congress leader. “We should underline that our party is not opposed to the GST Bill as it is originally our Bill.”

Will the opposition back the Congress? Image: IANS

One proposal on the table is that Congress leaders sit on a dharna at the Gandhi statue near the Parliament House main entrance and demand an apology from the BJP, particularly Modi, for stalling the GST Bill for nearly eight years.

But the Congress is nervous that its boycott will come in for strong criticism from the media and the public at large, especially since the government has invited former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda to share the dais with Modi to make it a bipartisan event. The Congress concern on this score is legitimate as the party, especially its vice president Rahul Gandhi, is constantly being derided by the media. Already on the backfoot as far as its public image is concerned, the Congress is wary of taking a wrong step which will provide a fresh opportunity for its critics to attack the party.

Before arriving at a decision, the Congress will also have to factor in the stance of the other opposition parties. It would like the opposition to take a united stand but that appears to be unlikely. The Congress runs the risk of being isolated. The Janata Dal (United) has said their representatives will participate in the midnight session while the Left parties have said they have not made it mandatory for its members to attend the session. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee had initially supported the Bill but with the BJP fast gaining ground in her home state, her support cannot be taken for granted. But given her mercurial temperament, Congress leaders remain uncertain about what Mamata Banerjee will decide to do at the last moment. There is also no clarity on the stand taken by the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samaj Party.

