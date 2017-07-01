Mobile Mayhem

A whole generation of Indians has grown up unable to type in its own language on mobile phones

Indian language content constitutes less than 0.01% of the internet today.

Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

For many Indians who are still offline, language is a massive barrier to the online world.

Indian language content constitutes less than 0.01% of the internet today. But make no mistake, the next wave of users in India will be non-English speaking, a study of 4,612 urban citizens and 2,448 rural Indians by management consultancy KPMG India and search giant Google shows.

Indian language internet users already far exceed the number of English language users in the country – their user base grew from 42 million in 2011 to 234 million in 2016, the study showed.

Source: KPMG India & Google, *predicted
To capture this emerging market, businesses must ditch the status quo where English is king. Besides, merely having a phone with a regional language keyboard, search capability, and translation tools isn’t enough anymore. What is needed is a complete ecosystem.

That is the bridge Reverie Language Technologies is building. The Bengaluru-based startup provides regional language capabilities to device makers and app developers, among others.

“An entire generation has grown up not being able to type in its own language…and has instead been forced to adopt English usage in order to get on the information superhighway,” said Arvind Pani, co-founder and CEO, Reverie. Language equality on the internet “seems like a distant reality” to him.

Along with providing surface level solutions like translations and Indic display fonts for feature phone, Reverie is also working to integrate Indian languages at the device and app levels. Its team of around 66 employees focuses on creating a start-to-end Indic language experience, from rendering fonts and creating display support for devices to accurate typing and content discovery.

Reverie was founded in 2009 by siblings Arvind and Vivekananda Pani, and SK Mohanty, Vivekananda’s colleague from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. It works with original equipment manufacturers, chipset makers, and developers, besides consumer internet companies in the e-commerce, travel, and media space.

In August 2015, Reverie secured $4 million in funding from Bengaluru-based venture capital firm Aspada and California-based Qualcomm Ventures.

India’s language conundrum

The 1.3-billion strong country is home to 22 official languages and over 122 other major ones. Further, there are over 700 dialects written in a multitude of scripts. Yet, India’s education system and job market favour English.

However, “almost every new user coming online – roughly nine out of 10 – is not proficient in English,” Google vice-president, India and south Asia, Rajan Anandan, told the Times of India. “So, it is fair to say that almost all the growth of usage is coming from non-English users.”

By 2021, around 201 million Hindi users will be online, the KPMG-Google study estimates. Some companies are already preparing for this. Chinese giant Alibaba’s UC browser, available in over 13 Indian languages, is more popular than Google Chrome and other browsers. Over 60% of UC’s Indian users have opted for Hindi as their preferred choice, Arvind said. In April, Google Translate launched neural translations between English and nine widely used Indian languages. Amazon’s Kindle now supports e-books in five Indian languages.

However, Reverie says it is the only company using machine learning and artificial intelligence for translation, search, and data mining for complex Indic scripts. Its clients include e-commerce platform Snapdeal, the HDFC Securities app, Ixigo, the Indian Rail Train PNR Status app, Abhibus, and the government of India’s eNAM portal for farmers. Reverie recently helped localise the government’s digital payments app, BHIM, in eight languages.

However, mere translation can’t solve all problems. Some need a design overhaul.

For instance, the image of a shopping cart on websites can leave many Indian language users clueless. Some local words or phrases, like, say, in Malayalam, can be 1.5-2 times the length of their English versions, and a Hindi phrase 1.6x of its English equivalent, vertically.

Besides, users must also have access to Indian language content in inexpensive, lightweight apps.

Companies can’t do all this alone. The government must also lend a hand. For instance, jobs can be advertised or listed on non-English language sites, too. “Just because someone does not speak English, he/she should not lose out on opportunities, if they are otherwise skilled/qualified for the role,” says Arvind.

“Eventually, all businesses operating in India need to ask themselves: How Indian are they?”

This article first appeared on Quartz.

Sponsored Content 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.