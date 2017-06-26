‘No one raised the issue’: Malayalam movie body meeting remains silent on assault of leading actress

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, which held its general body meeting in Kochi on Thursday, was widely expected to condemn the abduction and assault of a leading actress. This was the first time the association’s general body had convened since the incident in February. However, the association chose to rally behind one of its office bearers who has been questioned in connection with the case.
The actress, who has many hits to her credit, was assaulted in a moving car on February 17 near the Kochi International Airport. She was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi when she was abducted.
All actors in the Malayalam film industry, including superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty, attended the general body meeting. Actor Dileep – who was interrogated by the police for 13 hours on Wednesday in connection with the case – is the association’s treasurer.
Journalists booed
At the press conference held after the meeting, the association’s president, Innocent, told journalists that “no one raised the issue at the meeting”.
When the media pressed hard for answers, KB Ganesh Kumar, the vice-president of the association, who looked visibly annoyed, said that no one raised the issue. “We are standing firmly behind the attacked actress and Dileep,” said Kumar. “We will not allow anyone to victimise Dileep.”
After Mukesh, another leading actor and an executive member of the association asked the media not to ask unnecessary questions, its members started booing the journalists present in the hall.
However, Rima Kallingal, a leading actress, said that she had brought up the subject of the assault at the meeting. “I raised the issue, but it was not discussed,” she said.
Another actress, Remya Nambeesan, had promised to bring up the subject of the assault at the meeting while talking to the media on Thursday morning. “We will raise the issue for discussion,” she had said. “It is of great importance for us.”
Kallingal and Nambeesan were active in the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective recently. It was formed to fight gender issues in the Malayalam film industry. Following the Collective’s plea, the Kerala government recently formed a three-member panel to look into the problems faced by the women in the film industry on June 14.
Dileep’s complaint
The actress was attacked on February 17 when she was travelling by car from Thrissur to Kochi after a shoot. She got into a minor accident with another vehicle near the Kochi International Airport. The accident was a trap, and a group of men forced their way into her car. They held her hostage for over two hours in the moving vehicle while they assaulted her and took photographs of her.
So far, the police have arrested six persons in connection with the incident, including ‘Pulsar’ Suni, Martin and Vigeesh.
Even as the police investigation was going on, Dileep lodged a complaint on April 20 alleging that a co-prisoner of Pulsar Suni was blackmailing him. He said that the prisoner demanded Rs 1.5 crore for not dragging his name into the case.
On Monday, during a television interview, Dileep claimed that the assaulted actress and the prime accused were good friends.
The actress, however, denied the allegation in a press release on Wednesday.
The statement says:
“I was hurt when I heard a remark made by an actor who said that Pulsar Suni and I were good friends…The actor also mentioned that one should be careful while selecting friends. I was pained by this statement and if need be, I might even consider taking legal steps. My hands are very clear. I had told all the truth to the police.”
AV George, Superintendent of Police of Aluva Rural, who is one of the investigating officers, told reporters on Thursday that the police might interrogate Dileep once again. “We are investigating all aspects of the case,” said George. “We need to get a clear picture on certain aspects.”
The police have not yet registered a First Information Report based on the blackmail complaint filed by Dileep in April.
Several people criticised the association’s silence on social media on Thursday.
India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach
We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and
involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.
According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.
Water challenges in urban India
For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.
Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:
Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.
Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.
Water pollution and contamination: In India,almost400,000childrendie every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.
A holistic approach to tackling water challenges
Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.
The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:
Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.
Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.
Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.
Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.
Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.
Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.
Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.
For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.
BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.