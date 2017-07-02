Book review

Finally, a breezy novel about a millennial who doesn’t take herself too seriously

Trisha Bora brings to light the hazy, bright chaos of being in your early twenties in 21st Century India.

by 

I finished reading What Kitty Did in a single rainy afternoon. Trisha Bora’s debut is a tongue-in-cheek eye-roll of a novel about upper class New Delhi seen through the eyes of a 20-something named Ketaki Roy (aka Kitty) who is fresh out of college and floundering from one drunken night to the office to the next drunken night. She works at a fashion magazine called Poise – simultaneously squirming at the stories she must write (“10 ways to lose belly fat”) and grateful for the paycheque that buys 30 bottles of vinegar-like wine every month.

What makes Kitty relatable (and loveable if you’re an attached sort of reader) is that she laughs at everything about herself. She is self-deprecating to a fault. She isn’t your clumsy, glasses-wearing, sports-loving cliched heroine. Her faults and scrapes are painfully real.

Meet the cast

Kitty’s family, in her words, is “completely and totally bonkers.” Her mother Mala lives in Calcutta and is enjoying a second lease of life after a brief stint at the hospital which involves everything from French men to hash brownies. Her father is a timid professor who doesn’t get out much. Kitty has a close-knit group of friends, most of whom are dysfunctional in their own way.

Weaving in and out of her life is an ex-boyfriend who cheated on her, nicknamed Scum. There is a boss named Kamini who is a “manipulative turnip”. There is a six-foot, serious man (cue Mr Darcy) called Kabir – we will have to wait and see what becomes of him. Ronny Verma is a man in his fifties who knows how to tip the waiters enough to divulge gossip. He is half-jokingly (half with a shudder) referred to as The Elderly. In this colourful cluster of characters, Bora brings to light the hazy, bright chaos of being in your early twenties.

If that wasn’t enough going on in Kitty’s life, she is assigned a big story at work – write a profile of the recently deceased (rumoured to have been murdered) actress Roxanne Merchant. Kitty sets up meetings in Delhi’s Amrita Shergill Marg and Meherchand Market as she interviews the rich and the powerful in Roxanne’s life. And before she knows it, she has plunged headlong into a covert murder investigation led by one of Roxanne’s friends. Braving rainy auto rides and crammed metro compartments, Kitty goes every time she is summoned by the friend-turned-detective to turn over every lead that may lead them to the motive and identity of Roxanne’s killer.

Tandoori days and wasabi nights

As we trample through Kitty’s life with her, she pulls us into Chaucer, Oscar Wilde and even the children’s book What Katy Did. Thankfully, we are introduced to Chaucer only in service of a joke. The references particularly resonate if you are or have been a literature student. It is the language in which Kitty thinks.

Take for example her dissection of her friend’s relationship to romance – “There is not one piece of nastiness when I say this but she’s always preferred Pemberley to Darcy”. There is a particularly hilarious takedown of a Delhi restaurant called Indie Accent that serves “burrata papdi chaat with a tamarind champagne brew” and “tandoori duck with wasabi malai”. Ronny Verma of the waiter-tipping fame declares “Now that’s how you do a tandoori”.

What Kitty Did is clever, funny and spares no one in the world Kitty lives in – neither the perennially broke, confused and reckless young people nor the rich, smug and controlling people in Central Delhi who are too accustomed to power to ever willingly let it go. In the pursuit of Roxanne’s killer, Kitty finds she is in over her head. With the help of her loyal friends, batty but adoring mother, her entourage of lovers and some unlikely suspects, Kitty must figure it out.

The book is reminiscent of Karachi, You’re Killing Me by Saba Imtiaz, whose protagonist Noor was one of the first relatable millennial women whose context was South Asian. In earlier years, this reading experience would have been found in US or UK novels. But Indian publishing is finally making space for witty, accessible fiction that will appeal to a wide audience. Trisha Bora herself is an editor at Juggernaut Books. In a time where it is getting rarer and rarer to see people laughing at themselves, Bora provides an afternoon’s respite from taking ourselves too seriously.

What Kitty Did, Trisha Bora, HarperCollins India.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.