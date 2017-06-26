Delhi weekend cultural calender: Karnad’s ‘Tughlaq’, DJ Brassica gig and much more

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

ART Landscapes at Vadehra Art Gallery

A group show of drawings and paintings of landscapes by artists Ram Kumar, Chameli Ramachandran, Paramjit Singh and A. Ramachandran. See here for more information.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

WORKSHOPS Flex Nib Pen Calligraphy at Smoke House Deli

Delhi-based organisation Ptah, which specialises in art and craft workshops, will conduct a session on flex nib pen calligraphy. Tickets priced at Rs 1,750 per person, which includes the cost of materials, are being sold here. See the Facebook event page, call 75034 19644 or email ptahworkshops@gmail.com for more information.

When: Friday, June 30, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Where: Smoke House Deli, 12 Hauz Khas Village, near Deer Park. Tel: 011 2656 7001.

THEATRE Platform No. 8 at Lok Kala Manch

Directed by Amit Tiwari, Hindi play Platform No. 8 is based on short stories by Ruskin Bond. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

THEATRE Tughlaq at Shri Ram Centre The Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts repertory will stage a Hindi production of Girish Karnad’s play Tughlaq, under the direction of K. Madavane. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY Manik Mahna + Jaspreet Singh + Neeti Palta at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi comedians Manik Mahna, Jaspreet Singh and Neeti Palta will perform stand-up sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person for the Friday show and Rs 550 per person for the shows on Saturday and Sunday are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, July 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE Wari Jalsa at L.T.G. Auditorium

Six stories from across the country will be performed in Hindi and Hindustani at this event organised by the Octave Foundation, which promotes the arts and culture of North-East India, to celebrate the first anniversary of its folk tale narration series Wari. Tickets priced at Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

MUSIC Brassica at Summer House Café

British dance music DJ-producer Brassica aka Michael Anthony Wright will play the Delhi leg of his tour of India organised by Mumbai-based events company WAVLNGTH. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 30 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Rainer Pusch Quartet at The Piano Man Jazz Club

German jazz saxophonist and composer Rainer Pusch will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 30 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC The Latination at Depot48 + The Piano Man Jazz Club

Latin jazz quartet The Latination from Kolkata will perform at two venues this weekend. There is no entry fee for the gig at Depot48 on Friday. There is an entry fee of Rs 300 per person for the show at The Piano Man Jazz Club on Saturday when they will be joined by Delhi-based vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, June 30 at 9 pm at Depot48 and Saturday, July 1 at 9 pm at The Piano Man Jazz Club.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948. The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Leon Russell at Nehru Place Social + Cyber Hub Social

Electronic dance music DJ Leon Russell, who is from Mumbai, will perform at two venues in the national capital region this weekend. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, June 30 at 9.30 pm at Nehru Place Social and Saturday, July 1 at 9.30 pm at Cyber Hub Social. Where: Nehru Place Social, R-1, Upper Ground Floor, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place Metro Station. Tel: 78385 00838. Cyber Hub Social, Shop No. 4A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber Hub, Tower 8C, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 423 2764.

MUSIC Eelke Kleijn at Kitty Su

Dutch electronic dance music DJ-producer Eelke Kleijn will take over the console. The cover charge of Rs 500 per person for single women, Rs 1,000 per person for single men and Rs 1,000 per couple (of any gender), can be paid in advance here. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Friday, June 30 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

MUSIC Nasha at Odeon Social

Bass music DJ Nasha aka Ritesh D’Souza, who is based in Mumbai, will perform a gig that’s part of a three-city tour to promote his new track and music video ‘Mighty Horns’. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, June 30 at 10 pm.

Where: Odeon Social, 23, First Floor, Odeon Building, D Block, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4565 2737.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

FILM Jagran Film Festival at Siri Fort Auditorium

The eighth edition of this annual festival organised by Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran will feature screenings of features from across the world. This weekend, watch films such as Raj Kapoor’s Bollywood classic Bobby (1973), a love story about two teenagers from different socio-economic backgrounds (Saturday at 7.30 pm) and David Yanez’s Spanish movie Side B (2016), about a Chinese tourist who, because he has lost his papers, is stuck as an illegal immigrant in Spain (Sunday at 6.30 pm). The schedule includes screenings of shorts, panel discussions and workshops. Entry is free via registration on Insider.in. See here for the complete schedule and the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 5.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

FILM Finding Nemo at Select Citywalk

Popular animated film Finding Nemo (2003) will be shown by the Sunset Cinema Club, which organises outdoor movie screenings. There is no entry fee; RSVP here.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 6 pm.

Where: The Plaza, Select Citywalk, A-3 District Centre, Saket. Tel: 011 4211 4211.

DANCE Divya Devaguptapu at India Habitat Centre

US-based bharatanatyam dancer Divya Devaguptapu will perform. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Andhon ke Haathi + Anshan at Kalasthali Amphitheatre

A double bill of Hindi plays. Directed by Sonu Sonkar, Gurgaon Theatre Group will perform Sharad Joshi’s Andhon ke Haathi, which is based on the Indian folk tale about five blind men and an elephant. Merry Go Round Entertainment will stage, under the direction of Saurav Padhi, Anshan, Jagdip Singh’s adaptation of Harishankar Parsai’s short story ‘Dus Din Ka Anshan’, a satire about hunger strikes. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kalasthali Amphitheatre, G Block, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon. Tel: 98100 82753.

THEATRE Final Solution at Shri Ram Centre

Director Arvind Gaur’s theatre group Asmita will perform, as part of its ongoing summer festival, a Hindi version of writer Mahesh Dattani’s play Final Solution, which examines communalism across three generations of a middle-class Gujarati business family. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE The Loser at Studio Safdar

Hindi play The Loser, written, directed and acted by Debanshu Shekhar, is about the life of an aspiring writer who has to work as a software engineer in order to survive. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Studio Safdar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar, New Ranjeet Nagar. Tel: 011 2570 9456.

COMEDY Aakash Gupta at MYOLO Headquarters

Comedian Aakash Gupta, who lives in Delhi, will test new material at this solo show titled The Half Fried Show. Tickets priced at Rs 199 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: MYOLO Headquarters, C-15, Block C, Green Park Extension Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 2656 6968.

COMEDY Antirational by Kishore Dayani at Akshara Theatre

City-based comic Kishore Dayani will present his stand-up special about the current socio-political scenario. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

FOOD & DRINK You Are What You Eat with Kalpana Mehra at The Estate

Home chef Kalpana Mehra will serve up a spread of healthful dishes and speak about the connection between diet and wellness at this pop-up lunch organised by food blog Commeat. The menu features items such as raw papaya salad, cheela ki sabzi, kathal biryani and khajur ki kulfi. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in; email commeatwithus@gmail.com to book a spot. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 12.30 pm.

Where: The Estate, Sultanpur Estate, Mandi Road, Mehrauli. Tel: 98111 69692.

THEATRE Cut Cut Cut at L.T.G. Auditorium

Written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, Hindi play Cut Cut Cut follows the chaotic rehearsals of a theatre group. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, July 2 at 5 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

TALKS ‘Abstraction in the Arts’ at Civil Services Officers’ Institute

This instalment of Art Dialogues, the series of talks organised by the city-based Raza Foundation and the Civil Services Officers’ Institute, will feature a panel discussion on abstraction in the arts with filmmaker Kumar Shahani, illustrator and animator Ayswarya Sankaranarayanan who will be in conversation with poet Udayan Vajpeyi. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 6.30pm.

Where: Civil Services Officers’ Institute, Conference Room, Ground Floor, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 2419 5300.

COMEDY Jeeveshu Ahluwalia at Zai

Capital-based comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will perform an insult comedy set. Tickets priced at Rs 749 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Zai, 3, Local Shopping Complex, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II. Tel: 90691 26881.

THEATRE Bagiya Bancha Ram Ki at L.T.G. Auditorium

Directed by S. P. Singh Sengar and written by Manoj Mitra, Hindi play Bagiya Bancha Ram Ki is about a poor man who is evicted from his land by a zamindar. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Ye Aadmi Ye Choohe at Shri Ram Centre

As part of its ongoing summer festival, theatre group Asmita will present Devendra Raj Ankur and Virendra Saxena’s Hindi stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novella Of Mice and Men about two migrant field workers Jaggu and Lori. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY Amit Tandon at Circus

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Amit Tandon will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 999 are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Circus, Third Floor, D-14, South Extension II. Tel: 011 3958 6470.

MUSIC Chaar Hazaari at Def. Col. Social

City-residing Hindi rock band Chaar Hazaari will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 9 pm.

Where: Def. Col. Social, 28A Defence Colony Market. Tel: 78385 20799.

ONGOING ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed. Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Saket

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.