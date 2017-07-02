July journeys: Five poems for ‘the pilgrim soul in you’

Hike

Siddhartha Menon

Now that we have traversed there

the hill is different, the yellow slope

is not so bland as it looks, so sheer,

but is face-or-waist high lemon grass

concealing boulders and sudden pits

between the solitudinous trees.

We lagged behind our visions, but climbed

to views that the sky was lifting off.

A rhythm was rising out of silence

The wind boosted a bird and sang

the emptiness of the cave. We weren’t

the first but felt like pioneers.

If someone down here had cared to watch

they might have noticed our not quite random

dottiness: the stops and starts,

the skirting of prehistoric barriers,

the leaps, the falls, the moments when we

were extinguished in a yellow vastness.

Nothing’s the same now: our passage was not

without effect. Our tread is lighter,

we know of thorns that are rid of us,

of stones displaced, the wind has heard us.

Invisible lines are where we passed,

remotely, like dinosaurs or poets.

Train to Agra

Vandana Khanna

I want to reach you –

in that city where the snow

only shimmers silver

for a few hours. It has taken

seventeen years. This trip,

these characters patterned

in black ink, curves catching

on the page like hinges,

this weave of letters fraying

like the lines on my palm,

all broken paths. Outside,

no snow. Just the slow pull

of brown on the hills, umber

dulling to a bruise until the city

is just a memory of stained teeth,

the burn of white marble

to dusk, cows standing

on the edges like a dust

cloud gaining weight

after days of no rain. Asleep

in the hot berth, my parents

sway in a dance, the silence

broken by scrape of tin, hiss

of tea, and underneath,

the constant clatter of wheels

beating steel tracks over and over:

to the city of white marble,

to the city of goats, tobacco

fields, city of dead hands,

a mantra of my grandmother’s –

her teeth eaten away

by betel leaves – the story

of how Shah Jahan had cut off

all the workers’ hands

after they built the Taj, so they

could never build again. I dreamt

of those hands for weeks before

the trip, weeks even before I

stepped off the plane, thousands

of useless dead flowers drying

to sienna, silent in their fall.

Every night, days before, I dreamt

those hands climbing over the iron

gate of my grandparents’ house, over

grate and spikes, some caught

in the groove between its sharpened

teeth, others biting where

they pinched my skin.

Castaway

Menka Shivdasani

It began like this:

Holding my hand across a wooden table,

studying the lines with your eyebrows knit,

you were charting a course

we knew would lead nowhere;

I saw the Brahmaputra in your eyes,

and dipped my small canoe.

Years passed, silent and still upon the river banks.

The seas grew into the distance and the small stream

that was the source dried upon my eyelash.

Nothing was said and the canoe

turned upside down and back again.

The oar became a friend,

but took its time,

digging into my flesh and tearing skin.

The tributary in my cornea

turned to glass;

I felt it crack, draw the tornado in.

Now, as the waters turn calm,

I pull the canoe through,

feel the Brahmaputra in my eyes.

(Originally from Menka’s Book Safe House, published by Paperwall Media.)

Local Trains

Mihir Chitre

Rehman, Ram, Rafiq, Shankar,

D’Souza, Yadav, Shinde, Patekar

the welder, the cobbler, the car-driver,

the deprived writer, the failed painter,

the ticket-collector, the call-centre

employee, the quick-tongued waiter

at a shady bar, the fuck-faced chef

at a five star, the sweatier-than-thou

carpenter, the whore of pending sleeps,

her slimy pimp, the grandfather of a goon,

the black magician gawking at his spurious

posters, the surreptitious child molester,

the short north Indian bhel-puri wala

whose bath soap stinks worse than sweat,

the Patel who always has a card to deal,

the 20-something heartbroken boy with long

hair and longer nights, the incredibly sanguine

school-girl, the stoned death metal guitarist, the lazy-

as-fuck clerk at BMC or some other government office,

the cola-seller at Malad station, the DJ, the dancer,

those who sleep early, those who sleep late,

those who never sleep at all; those who shit,

spit on highways, and those who clean it all,

the moon-lovers and the lunatics; the liberals

and the fanatics; the mother, the father, the kid,

the illegitimate kid; the strong, the weak, which is

the rich and the poor; the librarian; the bookless;

the sombre; the reckless; the humane

and the less humane –

are all the same

until they get off the train.

A Depressingly Monotonous Landscape

Hemant Divate

How did the landscape in my mind

flow into my daughter’s mind?

Right now in front of me is an expanse of

buildings, shopping malls, highways, factories and traffic

and if I tell her to sketch a landscape

she draws sunsets

a flowing river, trees, fields, shrines

draws birds which look like scrawled numbers*

in my tiny, overcast skies

From the seamless forest of this city

are never seen

the sunset beyond the house in my mind

the river, trees, paths, temples, birds, footways

How did these

stream into her mind?

ii

When she understands

the picture of my childhood

which has flowed away

and the answer

to “Why does she draw exactly like this?”

then will all the paintings by everyone in this world

have melted away? Or will they have remained

trapped in just their quiet?

iii

She gets nightmares, so do I

of headless people carrying

the corpses of orphaned villages

into the cemeteries of cities

or ferrying frightful landscapes of the city

to superimpose them on the erased villages

The same, the very same landscape

encloses within itself

all the headless people

All, all cities have the same name

the same streets, same buildings, same shopping malls

all transfixed in the same predefined places

like a regiment ready for a march

Moving about paths of

the same name same colours

the same smells same forms

the same faces as though clones of themselves

and at the same deceptive crossroads

she reaches the same statues

No matter where she flees

the same statues confront her again and again

and she arrives at the same landscapes

of the same cities

with no signs or landmarks to guide her

In the same places

she sees the same people

speaking the same language

and with the same shapes

same gestures

standing in queues of the same length

in the very same manner

going to the same stations

driving the same vehicles

at the same speed

in the same direction

at the same time

passing by the same trees

of the same height

of the same kind

separated in the same way

by the same dividers

on the same road

The same people

are shredded

in the same way

by the same bombs

and lie scattered the same way

petrified the same way

broken the same way

In the same monotonous manner

on any channel on any TV

flash the same misery-multiplying pictures

monotonous

monotonal

monototal

total ly monotonous

depressingly monotonous

totally depressing

dip dip depressing

She dips and collapses

sees my same terrified, depressed face

the moment she let goes

her tight grip on my hand in the crowd

and just like me

she too flows away into

the gigantic, self-destructive flood

of headless people

I dream the very dream she is dreaming

at the same time

I too see her alarmed, depressed face

and shudder

I forget to carry village to city and city to village

and reach here

reach where?

This selection is curated by Rohini Kejriwal. She also curates The Alipore Post, a daily newsletter stemming from a love of​ art, poetry, music, and all things beautiful.