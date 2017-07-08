Sonic Saturdays

Celebrate Guru Purnima with a performance by Ravi Shankar and his students Kartik Kumar, Harihar Rao

The guru-shishya tradition has been an integral part of music education.

by 
Image credit: Alexandra Ignatenko/Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC BY 4.0]

Guru Purnima, which falls on July 9 this year, is observed by students of Hindustani music as a day to reflect on the pivotal role that their gurus have played in their journey to acquiring theoretical and practical knowledge and putting it into practice. This day, therefore, symbolises the strong relationship that exists between the guru and shishya (disciple) in the guru-shishya parampara or tradition.

Undoubtedly, this relation was not free from problems in the past, particularly when music was learnt and performed by members of hereditary musician and courtesan families. Indeed, the relationship often turned exploitative due to the inherent inequalities at play.

Changing tradition

The guru occupied an exalted position as a knowledge-giver and interpreter in an essentially oral tradition and was regarded as an omnipotent figure. The system made it obligatory for the shishyas to prove their worthiness to the guru before the training could begin. Once accepted, the shishya seldom made cash offerings to the guru in return for the training, but performed various menial tasks for the guru.

Those who did not belong to the guru’s family but wished to train as professionals were expected to serve the guru and win his confidence so that he agreed to impart knowledge that was otherwise a closely guarded secret.

Teaching sessions would take place as per the whims of the guru. Disciples from the guru’s family were given more importance over outsiders. Usually, traditional training did not encourage inquiry and discussion during teaching sessions. Disciples were expected to obediently learn what the guru chose to teach. Noting song-texts was forbidden, compositions were seldom notated and solfège was used only to learn basic exercises.

The guru decided whether or not the shishya was ready to perform in public. But even before the shishya performed as a soloist, there were several occasions when the guru would ask the shishya to be a part of the musical ensemble. In the case of vocalists, the shishya would provide vocal accompaniment. For the shishya, these were the first steps to getting used to a performance setting.

However, in the 20th century, the guru-shishya association changed into a commercial transaction in which the guru was paid a tuition fee. In the past decade or so, technology has empowered the shishya in terms of making knowledge from various sources easily accessible. While this has democratised the learning process further, it has also resulted in a sense of entitlement in the shishya. This in turn has challenged the position that the guru enjoyed in the past. Clearly, the guru-shishya association will need to be reviewed in the present circumstances.

We end this article with a video clip of sitar maestro Ravi Shankar’s presentation of the raag Yaman Kalyan in 1974. He is accompanied on the tabla by the illustrious tabla exponent Alla Rakha. But relevant to our episode is the fact that Shankar is accompanied on the sitar by his disciple Kartik Kumar, one of the seniormost sitar and surbahar players today, and by Harihar Rao, another prominent disciple. In a carefully orchestrated performance, Shankar has allotted melodic lines to his disciples that colour his elaboration.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.