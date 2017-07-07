EDUCATION MATTERS

Switching medium of instruction in schools from local languages to English is not educational reform

Teaching in the mother tongue supports learning by enabling children to build on their existing knowledge base.

by 
Image credit: HT

Meera is a domestic worker in a state capital. Like thousands of others like her, she is a feisty lady who single-handedly carries the present and future of her family on her shoulders. Having migrated from a rural region of the state in search of a livelihood, not literate herself, and with an unemployed and unsupportive husband, she is determined to do her best to provide for a better future for her children.

One of her proudest achievements is getting her elder son admission into a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, which are residential schools run by the government, set up following the National Policy of Education, 1986. In what is at once a reaffirmation of gender prejudices and a reversal of a commonly held narrative around the choice of government vs private schools, she is content with sending her younger daughter to a nearby private school.

It is easy to attribute Meera’s choice of private school for her daughter to considerations like the fact that it is an English medium school, at least officially, or the perception (however misconceived) that private schools offer better quality. But a deeper conversation with her reveals that the reality is more complex. In her case, it comes down to the fact that while she is most concerned about the quality of education for her son, her primary concern for her daughter is safety, which, in her mind, is better served by the private school because of the longer school hours that cover the entire time she is away at work, and the school’s strict rules.

An ongoing nationwide study by a research group at the Azim Premji Foundation seems to corroborate this complex nature of parental expectations, choice and experience of schooling. While the study is still in the preliminary phase, if one understands ground realities and education in all its complexity, it is not difficult to believe that there is not going be a simple answer for issues like parental choice regarding education.

It is this context and background that is relevant to a report that appeared in the Times of India on June 29, which says that Uttarakhand intends to convert over 18,000 government schools into English-medium schools from Hindi-medium ones in a phased manner, starting from 2018. This writer has not independently verified the report, but then such proposals, of smaller or larger scale, seem to be afoot in various parts of the country.

If such proposals are intended to be reforms to improve the quality of education in India’s schools, it is problematic. The initiative may be too simplistic even if it is only to attract more parents to send their children to government schools based on the consideration that English is an important element influencing parental choice.

Learning in one’s home language

To begin with, let us be clear that there is absolutely nothing wrong in teaching English in schools. There is no research that says it should not be done. Many view English as a means of social mobility and economic progress. It is seen as the language of power. English is also seen as the language of good institutions of higher education, making its knowledge necessary for the pursuit of such institutions. Learning more languages, apart from being a good in itself, is also known to aid cognitive development in children. Therefore it certainly may be desirable for all children to learn English.

However, matters get problematic when one starts equating learning a language like English, to teaching in that language – that is, as a medium of instruction in schools. Research supports learning in one’s home language. Sound pedagogical principles call for enabling children to construct their own knowledge based on their earlier knowledge and experience, in other words, building from known to unknown. A child who enters school already has a basic grasp of their first language (home language), a reasonable vocabulary and its grammatical structure. Teaching in the mother tongue or home language enables this child to build on their existing knowledge base in a language familiar to them. It facilitates richer classroom interactions, leads to greater participation of learners, and yields better learning outcomes. The school’s acknowledgement and acceptance of the child’s language and culture leads to a positive identity of self and thereby better educational achievement.

On the other hand, teaching a young child in a language that is unfamiliar to them can make them sink into deeper incomprehension with each passing day. Studies also point out the psychological trauma faced by young children when confronted with an alien language in school, which could also contribute to lower attendance in many situations. Therefore the language deficit soon becomes a learning deficit.

Globally, several countries have their local languages as the medium of instruction in schools. For instance, countries like China and Finland, which have good results in international tests, do not have English as the medium of instruction. In Finland, Finnish and Swedish are both used as mediums of instruction. Similarly, China recognised that the most effective school education for rich and poor alike is conducted in the mother tongue. However, acknowledging that English skills are also critical, English is taught as a second language in Chinese schools and also at the post-secondary education level.

To compound the problem of teaching young children in a language that may be alien to most of them, there is the issue of teachers themselves lacking the necessary language competency to teach in English. The quality of teaching in English in several private and government schools is questionable. Teachers with poor English language skills have no clue how to teach in the language to children who come from poor, lower- and middle-class backgrounds, where they have never heard this language before. The lack of teachers who can teach competently in English has posed the biggest roadblock in other attempts in the country to convert schools where local languages are the medium of instruction to those that teach in English. In such a situation, converting the whole educational experience for children into English is only going to worsen their learning experience.

No silver bullets

“What innovation are you coming with?” is probably the question I have been asked most by teachers in the course of my visits to hundreds of schools. This question reveals one of the biggest issues that ail our school education system – the obsessive search for a silver bullet that will resolve all actual or perceived deficiencies of the education system. When teachers ask me this question, it is not in eager anticipation of one more innovation, but a gentle expression of the cynicism towards one more in a long line of innovations that they and their wards have been inflicted with over the years.

Many of these innovations are educationally unsound and ineffective. They are almost always compromises that the privileged would not allow in the education of their own children – for instance, substituting qualified teachers in the classroom with guest teachers or technology – thus widening inequities in education.

However the biggest issue is that the search for a silver bullet crowds out the resources available, and prevents the focus and investment needed in more fundamental aspects that are key for real and sustainable improvements in education – most importantly sound teacher education and continuous professional development. Dropping the local language as the medium of instruction in schools in favour of English is likely to add to this list of failed silver bullets.

English is an important language especially in today’s globalised world. English language skills are vital and should be taught in schools. However, this should not be at the cost of the overall quality of the learning experience, or the development of healthy self-esteem and higher order skills of the child. Language is important for communication and the development of critical thinking abilities. This objective is best achieved through teaching, at least in the initial years, in the home language of the child.

Not surprisingly, the so-called English medium private school that Meera’s daughter goes to has Hindi as the de facto medium of instruction. The English medium part is actually fraudulent, a marketing gimmick. Ironically, this may in fact be a good thing for Meera’s daughter.

Anish Madhavan heads field research at the Azim Premji Foundation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.