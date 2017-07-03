Opinion

Why London-educated BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta needs to read Hannah Arendt more closely

His attack on the ‘Not In My Name’ anti-lynching protests ‘is pure propaganda mounted on behalf of a totalitarian movement to win the vacillating population’.

by 
Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

The reaction of the Bharatiya Janata Party to the “Not in My Name” anti-lynching protests in at least 10 cities on Wednesday has been revealing. No matter that the protest was organised without any initiative of the lifeless Congress party, there was the familiar whataboutery. Then there was the charge that those who showed up in different cities to oppose the recent lynchings were the usual suspects, all Modi and BJP haters.

But one response that was particularly offensive came from Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP. Writing in The Times of India, he conceded that lynchings were condemnable but took issue with “Not in My Name.” Those flaunting the placards, according to him, are guilty of flaunting their “social condescension” for the unwashed masses that revere the cow, he claimed. Their real beef is not with lynch mobs but with the prohibition on eating beef. They harbor “social condescension” for Hindu popular culture and disdain believers as “crude, neo-literate, insular vegetarians preoccupied with Ram.” Their “rootless cosmopolitanism,” in a word, is alien to India.

Dasgupta is a trained historian, with a degree from London’s SOAS. So, he shouldn’t be unfamiliar with the historical role of ressentiment against “rootless cosmopolitanism”. The Nazis regularly railed against Jews as rootless cosmopolitans, alien to the Aryan culture of the German nation. This propaganda was central to their totalitarian mobilisation of the population. The dilemma for totalitarian movements, as Hannah Arendt reminds us, is that they exist in a world that is non-totalitarian. Thus, they are forced to resort to propaganda that targets a non-totalitarian and external strata at home. This is not only to tar the strata identified as external but to also win over those not already in the fold. That is why, she says, the Fuehrer regularly entertained his generals with monstrous lies during the war. It was to win them over. Learning from the Nazis, Stalin fanned anti-Semitism in the 1940s to smear Jewish cosmopolitan intellectuals as hidden enemies of Russian patriotism.

Familiar accusations

We’ve heard the abuses of “libtards” and “sickulars” before. Campaigns against minorities are also old. Bal Thackeray raged against South Indians and communists as aliens to Mumbai, illegitimately depriving the majority “Marathi manoos” its rightful place. Mumbai experienced the toxic effect of his vitriolic rhetoric against Muslims in 1992-’93 – a fact recorded by the Srikrishna Commission. All too familiar is also the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindutva’s exclusion of Muslims.

The screed against “rootless cosmopolitanism” is also a familiar charge. But what renders the charge significant now is the background of almost daily reports of violence by gau rakshaks and the lynching of Muslims. The mob vigilantism occurs without any regard to actual facts of cow slaughter. The mob does not need to actually witness an act of slaughter or identify persons engaged in the illegal cattle trade. It needs no facts, for it is told and convinced that such acts are hidden. The function of vigilantism is to establish and bring out into the open what the mob already knows. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, issued in May 2017 provided an official sanction to the gau rakshaks’ insider knowledge, not to speak of pronouncements by several Hindutva ideologues.

Pure progaganda

The continuing spate of lynchings, however, poses a problem to the regime. Even its supporters (e.g. journalist Tavleen Singh) have written forcefully against restrictions on food choice and the mad gau rakshak disease run amok. Thus, after various government and party spokespersons ritualistically proclaiming that law will take its course, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been compelled to express disapproval of violence in the name of cow protection. The challenge before the BJP is how to keep the cow vigilantes as part of the Hindutva combine while bringing into its totalitarian fold those insufficiently indoctrinated.

It is in this respect that Dasgupta’s column against “rootless cosmopolitanism” is significant. It tells those not already in the Hindutva camp that they should not consider mob lynchings as endemic to the BJP ideology. Violence, unfortunately, is a longstanding feature of Indian public culture. Any suggestion by “Not in My Name” that cow vigilantism is an outcome of Hindutva should be discounted, for it is voiced by an unrepresentative, rootless minority. Crucially, he does not invoke class to damn this elite but cites its externality to the “social sanction” that the prohibition on eating beef supposedly enjoys in Hindu culture. This enlists cow vigilantism into Hindutva while distancing the ideology from violence. In Arendt’s terms, this is pure propaganda mounted on behalf of a totalitarian movement to win the vacillating population. It says, don’t listen to those who are alien to Indian (Hindutva) culture. The kids are alright.

Gyan Prakash is the author of Mumbai Fables and writing a book on the history of the Emergency.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.