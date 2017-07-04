Qatar Quandry

Diplomatic isolation of Qatar: India should put its national interest first while taking a stand

There’s a large Indian diaspora in the West Asian country and India also has strong trade ties and economic connections there.

Image credit: PIB

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen and the Maldives suspended all diplomatic ties with Qatar, stating that the country was fomenting extremism and radicalism. The Saudi Arabian state run press agency said, “Qatar is harbouring a multitude of terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to create instability in the region”. Doha was of course quick to deny all such allegations. Significantly, the move came exactly two weeks after US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Kingdom and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries not only created a blockade-like situation by closing the border and denying air and sea travel to Qatar but also urged “all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”.

Saudi Arabia and other countries accused Qatar of supporting extremist terrorist organisations like the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Da’esh (aka ISIS), Al Qaeda and Hamas. While most analysts point to external factors for the decision to sideline Qatar, it is also a result of rivalry between the Saudis and Qatar. The former has thought of itself for long as the undisputed leader of the Islamic World. However, Qatar has recently taken an independent foreign policy stance and sought to distinguish itself on a number of issues. For example, Qatar has sought to play a role in reconciliation talks between Taliban and Afghanistan.

On June 14, Mutlaq al-Qahtani, a senior counterterrorism adviser to Qatar’s foreign minister said “Qatar hosted the Taliban reconciliation talks with the Afghan government on the request from the United States but now US President Donald Trump along with a number of Arab regimes has accused Doha of supporting extremist groups.” In addition to this, Doha has also maintained a manageable relationship with Iran, Saudi Arabia’s rival in the region.

What has been the role of major powers in this issue?

All major powers are taking sides in accordance with their interests. The US seems to be fueling tension in the region instead of diffusing it. On the very first day, the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave a statement while on a state visit in Australia, urging the Gulf states to stay united. However, Tillerson’s assurances came under doubt after President Trump sided with Saudis and lambasted Qatar for fomenting terror stating, “the time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding…and it’s extremist ideology”.

Later, US President Donald Trump realised that Qatar hosts the biggest US military base in the region, and spoke over telephone with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, expressing a readiness to participate in the efforts to resolve the crisis in the GCC. More recently, the US not only finalised arms deal of worth US $12 billion but also sent US Navy vessels to Doha to take part in a joint military exercise with the Qatari Emiri Navy.

Turkey’s parliament has also approved a legislation allowing its troops to be deployed to a Turkish military base in Qatar. And though Russia has taken a neutral position from the start of the conflict, it sympathises with Qatar rather than with Saudi Arabia and its allies, because the Qatar Investment Authority is making significant investments across several sectors, during a difficult economic time for Russia.

India’s stake in Qatar

Diaspora: More than 650,000 Indians live in Qatar, almost half of whom (300,000) come from Kerala. The southern state’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, wrote to the central government and sought its intervention for ensuring the safety of these Indians. India’s Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj categorically stated, “There is no challenge arising out of this for us. This is an internal matter of GCC [Gulf Coordination Council]. Our only concern is about Indians there. We are trying to find out if any Indians are stuck there”.

It is estimated that expats from Arab nations send back remittances of well over $60 billion to India annually. A large number of those who send these are in Qatar, with many on contract working for the FIFA World Cup which will be hosted by the country in 2022.

Image: PM Narendra Modi meets the Emir of Qatar on a visit in 2016. Credit: Narendra Modi CC BY-SA 2.0
Economic connections: Even if one were to look beyond remittances and the diaspora factor, India has strong economic connections with Qatar in the economic sphere. They include:

  • Energy: Qatar has the world’s third-largest gas reserves after Russia and Iran, and is the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to India, accounting for 66% of the total imports in 2015-’16It is worth noting that last year India renegotiated the gas price formula and saved around Rs 20,000 crore.
  • Investment: Qatar has a sovereign wealth fund of around $300 billion, which is managed by the Qatar Investment Authority. It has significant investments in India across the board. For example, the Qatar Foundation Endowment picked up a five per cent stake in Bharti Airtel, with an investment of $ 1.26 billion in July 2013. The same month, the Qatar Investment Authority decided to invest $300 million in India’s real estate sector. It also invested $150 million in India’s e-commerce major Flipkart. At the same time, Indian companies have invested $100 million in different joint ventures across the different sectors. Qatar Airways and Qatar Investment Authority are planning to invest in Airlines sector of India. India has been engaging with Qatar Investment Authority and other state-owned and private entities in Qatar to draw investment for Prime Minister Modi’s flagship program Make in India. 
  • Trade: According to the Indian embassy in Doha, “The bilateral trade had touched nearly $17 billion in 2013-’14, with India’s exports amounting to nearly $1 billion.” Indian mainly exports iron or steel, plastic & articles thereof, construction material, electrical and electronic items, textiles, chemicals, precious stones, rubber, spices and cereals to Qatar.

Beyond this, Qatar hosts many Indian companies. There are a total of 26 fully Indian owned companies working in Qatar in various fields such as infrastructure, contracting, information technology, gold trade, and food items trade. Nearly 6,500 Qatari-Indian companies in joint venture partnerships are working across all fields in the country. Furthermore, many Indian companies such as L&T, Dodsal, Punj Lloyd, Shapoorji Pallonji, Voltas, Tata motors, Simplex, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Aptech and NIIT have set up offices in Qatar and have secured major contracts and business.

India’s strategy going forward

New Delhi needs to take care of its national interests just as other countries are doing. In the short run, India could face significant economic challenges, with layoffs of Indian workers being a significant possibility. Yet, New Delhi needs to think out of the box, and ensure that its relationship with Qatar is not viewed through the prism of Saudi Arabia and others. New Delhi needs to look at the isolation of Qatar as an opportunity in the long run, which it should seek to leverage for economic and strategic purposes.

This article first appeared on LSE’s South Asia blog.

Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

