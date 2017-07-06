Ground report

In Bengal area where communal riots broke out, BJP officials claim a surge in membership

Security forces bring calm to Basirhat after a Facebook post outraged some Muslims on Sunday. The violence comes amidst a state of political flux in the region.

by 
Image credit: Subrata Nagchoudhury

The deployment of central security forces in riot-hit Baduria town and several other police station areas in Basirhat sub-division of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district late on Tuesday night managed to contain the communal riots that had erupted there on Sunday.

However, large areas covering about half-a-dozen police stations were still tense on Wednesday, leading to the imposition of prohibitory orders against the assembly of more than five persons in the area.

The violence broke out on Sunday after a Class 12 student in Baduria allegedly posted an image on Facebook that some Muslims found objectionable. The police subsequently arrested him. On Sunday night, hundreds of angry Muslims took to the streets of Baduria and demanded that the boy “be handed over to them or hanged”. Some agitators attacked houses and ransacked shops. The rioting lasted through Monday and Tuesday, with normal life totally crippled in the town and adjoining police station areas. In some places, roads were dug up, and logs rolled out to obstruct the passage of vehicles.

On Tuesday, after state police forces and the Rapid Action Force lathi-charged and fired tear gas shells at people blockading the road to Baduria, violence broke out again, in which several police vehicles and security vans were burnt.

Wednesday was relatively calm with no major outbreak of clashes in the area, but as dusk descended, there were fears among members of both Hindu and Muslim communities about the possibility of renewed violence.

(Photo credit: Subrata Nagchoudhury).
(Photo credit: Subrata Nagchoudhury).

‘Inadequate security’

Members of both communities had several complaints about the inadequacy of police and central security forces. In violence-affected areas of Baduria, both Hindus and Muslims were seen guarding their own localities.

At Magurkhali village near Rudrapur, where the youth who allegedly made the Facebook post lived, bands of youths had assembled near Sonali Sangha club on Wednesday. Members of the club said that Border Security Force jawans reached Magurkhali village at about 8 pm on Tuesday and stationed themselves near the local mosque. The presence of the security personnel helped calm things down, they said.

BSF watch

RPS Jaswal, the Deputy Inspector General of the Border Security Force’s South Bengal Frontier, said four companies of the force, totalling about 400 soldiers, continued to keep vigil in Basirhat sub-division. He added that there had been no major outbreak of violence in the area on Wednesday.

Basirhat sub-division is near the border with Bangladesh with some of its towns such as Baduria barely eight to 10 km from the border.

Jaswal said that the BSF personnel were particularly focused on the borders to ensure that there was no cross-border entry of “unwanted elements” during the disturbances.

Jaswal added that security forces were carrying out marches in affected areas, but it was the state police that was largely looking after law and order issues. He said that the state government had not made any request for additional troops for deployment in Basirhat so far.

Political churn

The outbreak of communal violence in Baduria comes close on the heels of a realignment of political forces in the region.

Basirhat sub-division is home to both Hindus and Muslims. Its rural interiors have an overwhelming land-holding Muslim majority while urban and semi-urban pockets have a greater concentration of Hindus who largely run most of the shops and small businesses. The proximity to the international border possibly makes the politics here communally sensitive.

The core of the latest communal flare up is Rudrapur – part of Baduria Assembly constituency, and close to Bangladesh. The area has recently seen the Bharatiya Janata Party becoming quite active. Rudrapur’s sitting MLA is the Congress’s Abdur Rahim. He was supported by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during the 2016 elections. However, with the fortunes of both the Congress and the CPI(M) on the decline in the state, and with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress unable to make a dent here in the 2016 Assembly elections, which the party otherwise swept, Baduria is up for grabs.

The BJP seems to have stepped into this political vacuum. A brand new BJP office was opened in the heart of Rudrapur just two months ago. Neither the Trinamool Congress, Congress nor the CPI(M) have offices in Rudrapur yet.

The new BJP office in Rudrapur. (Photo credit: Subrata Nagchoudhury).
The new BJP office in Rudrapur. (Photo credit: Subrata Nagchoudhury).

“We had a steady rush of panicked Hindus coming to us for the past two days, each appealing for a safe shelter,” said Ram Das Thakur a BJP official in Rudrapur. “Many of them said that they would rather unite under one umbrella than get divided into various political shades. Our membership is growing rapidly.”

Ram Prasad Biswas, the BJP organisational secretary of Basirhat region, said that the ruling Trinamool Congress was clearly worried at the inroads his party was making in the region.

Biswas said: “That the BJP has become a headache for the Trinamool Congress here was evident when the Baduria municipality chairman, Tushar Singh, while addressing Muslims on Monday said: ‘We will not do anything here that gives the BJP some oxygen.’ It is obvious that such words are to appease the minorities.”

In the past, the BJP has repeatedly accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “pandering to Muslims”.

Another BJP official from Rudrapur pointed out that the BJP was trying to woo Muslims in several municipal wards of Rudrapur. For instance, in ward one, a large number of Muslims had shown an interest in joining the party. “But after the flare up, we are not sure of their position,” said the BJP leader.

(Photo credit: Subrata Nagchoudhury).
(Photo credit: Subrata Nagchoudhury).

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the BJP won the Muslim-majority seat of Basirhat. A vote analysis showed how the BJP managed this win. It showed that in the rural belt, the Muslim vote got split between the CPI(M) and the Congress, and in urban pockets of Basirhat the BJP consolidated the Hindu votes. However, the Trinamool Congress picked up the seat in 2016.

Mohammed Nuruzzaman, a former Trinamool Congress MLA of Deganga, adjoining Baduria, said that the BJP was attempting to gain a foothold in the region.

“The RSS and Sangh Parivar are trying to increase and strengthen their networks here,” said Nuruzzaman. “Places like Berachampa, Basirhat, Taki, Bongaon and Baduria have Hindu refugee settlements from Bangladesh. The BJP and Sangh Parivar are trying to mobilise various Bengali caste and communities like Matuas, Namo Shudras and other sects.”

Residents say that Hindus and Muslims have lived here in harmony for years. In Maleyapur, on the Taki-Baduria Road, Arizul Islam and Abdul Nazir spoke about their Hindu neighbours. “We do not even mind sharing food on a same plate,” said Islam. “The RAF [Rapid Action Force] came to beat us and create bad blood among us.”

Another resident of the area said that after the initial protests against the Facebook post, the situation were cooling down as the police promptly arrested the youth behind it. “But suddenly from Monday, we could see Muslim outsiders moving in large numbers to the areas and trying to foment trouble,” this person said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.