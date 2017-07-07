State matters

‘I can lynch you here’: Ruckus in J&K Assembly was not the first, and is unlikely to be the last

The Assembly has seen several disruptions, some of them severe, since the 1970s.

Image credit: PTI

On July 4, a discussion on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax law in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly deteriorated into a slanging match between lawmakers from the ruling alliance and Opposition. Among other incidents, Imran Ansari of the Peoples’ Democratic Party told Opposition member and National Conference lawmaker Devender Rana: “I can lynch you here.”

Coming in the wake of the series of lynchings that have taken place across India, mostly of Muslims, and mostly by mobs claiming to protect the cow, this remark was spectacularly insensitive.

But this was just the latest in the long line of egregious incidents the state Assembly has witnessed over the years.

History repeats itself

Abdul Rashid Kabuli, a former MP and MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, said that the quality of discussions s in the state Assembly began to slide decades ago.

Kabuli said that as far back as the 1970s, lawmaker Mohammad Shafi Uri broke microphones in the Assembly and threw them. That was possibly the first time the microphones in the House were damaged. It was not the last. “There was talk of passing a resolution to remove him [Uri],” said Kabuli. “But it did not happen as we thought it would set a dangerous precedent.”

According to Kabuli, another low came in the mid-1980s when Ghulam Mohammad Shah toppled the democratically-elected National Conference government led by Farooq Abdullah. “It started when Ghulam Mohammad Shah bought 16 MLAs [into the Assembly] to support himself,” said Kabuli. “Then one day the Speaker was beaten and removed from his chair. Since there was no Speaker, there was no one to adjourn the session. There were even goons from outside the Assembly.”

In July 2009, when the National Conference was in power, Mehbooba Mufti, now the chief minister, threw a microphone at Akbar Lone, the Speaker at that time, when he did not allow her to raise the issue of the alleged rapes of two women in Shopian. An infuriated Lone shouted for her to be removed from the Assembly.

However, a 2011 brawl in the Assembly possibly plumbed new depths. The incident, which occurred on October 3, saw the late Moulvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, and Speaker Lone exchanging abuses and taunts while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah watched silently.

Besides hurling invectives, Lone called the late MLA a “traitor”, “income-tax thief” and threatened to slit his throat. The exchange took place when the Opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party sought the adjournment of the business of the House to discuss the issue of the death of a National Conference worker, allegedly in police custody. The incident led the Peoples’ Democratic Party to stage a protest and demand an apology from Chief Minister Abdullah.

Lone’s rant during the verbal duel with Ansari is still famous in the Valley and has crept into daily conversations in the form of sarcasm. The video of the confrontation even went viral.

Earlier this year, in February, Lone’s hallmark aggression was back when he and another National Conference legislator scuffled with Forest Minister Chaudhary Lal Singh over his remarks as they were staging a walkout over remarks made by Chief Minister Mufti. Other National Conference members threw papers, microphones, and chairs as Assembly staff attempted to control the situation. The House was adjourned for 10 minutes.

Lone was quoted by news channel NDTV as saying that the incident was a result of a spontaneous reaction. “Things like this have happened several times in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country,” he said. “Such vandalism is deemed to be a part of democracy.”

Maverick MLA

During the term of the current Assembly, Langate MLA Rashid Sheikh, an independent, has outdone himself inside and outside the House. The maverick MLA has often been in the news for creating a ruckus, making inflammatory statements and for his detentions by the police.

In August, 2015, Sheikh forced Minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Chowdhry Zulfikar to tender an apology after a review meeting in Kupwara led to heated arguments between members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and Sheikh. According to Kashmir Images newspaper, Sheikh and his supporters then blocked Zulfikar’s exit from the Dak Bungalow where the meeting was being held, and let him go only after he apologised.

Two months later, in October, in the wake of a Jammu High Court order implementing a ban on beef in the state, Sheikh held what he claimed was a “beef party”. This led Bharatiya Janata Party legislators, led by Ravinder Raina, to beat up Sheikh in the Assembly minutes before the House was to begin its proceedings. The Opposition then staged a walkout. (Click here to see video.)

Kabuli recalled that there was a time that Sheikh Abdullah would express pride in the “state’s legislators being the best in India”. Kabuli added: “Even though some came in uncontested, we had a dedicated and educated cadre that worked for their constituencies [at that time]. The incidents that we see today did not happen back then.”

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.