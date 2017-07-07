Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Spider-Man fan night, Paint & Vineyard workshop, and more

FRIDAY, JULY 7

COMEDY Aakash Gupta + Aditi Mittal + Karunesh Talwar at Canvas Laugh Club Noida Stand-up comedians Aakash Gupta from Delhi and Aditi Mittal and Karunesh Talwar from Mumbai will perform sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 7 at 6 pm and Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at 6 pm and 8 pm. Where: Canvas Laugh Club Noida, Ground Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida.

ART Gombe: An Exhibition of Magical Puppets at Art Konsult

Wooden puppets and sculpture indigenous to Karnataka will be on display at this exhibition organised by Delhi-based trust Management of Art Treasures of India. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, July 7 at 6.30 pm. Until Saturday, July 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Art Konsult, Ground Floor, 3 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 2656 6898.

ART Dissensus at Latitude 28 at Bikaner House

A group show of paintings by artists who have witnessed conflict in their home countries: Priyanka D’Souza and Veer Munshi from India, Hit Man Gurung from Nepal, Khadim Ali from Afghanistan, Neda Tavallaee from Iran and Waseem Ahmed from Pakistan. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, July 7 at 6.30 pm. Until Sunday, July 16. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

FILM Makino: An Indian Haiku at The Japan Foundation

Kolkata-residing director Tirthankar Dasgupta’s award-winning documentary Makino: An Indian Haiku (2016) tells the true story of Saiji Makino, a Japanese army man deeply disturbed by the bombing of Hiroshima during the Second World War. Makino travelled to India to find solace after the war. The Bengali and Hindi film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, July 7 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

FILM The Teacher’s Diary at India Habitat Centre

The Habitat Film Club will screen Nithiwat Tharatorn’s Thai drama The Teacher’s Diary (2014), about a pair of teachers who fall in love with each other even though they have never met. The film will be shown with English subtitles. To become a member, see here.

When: Friday, July 7 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Anshu Mor + Papa CJ + Sonali Thakker at Canvas Laugh Club

Comics Anshu Mor and Papa CJ aka Chirag Jain from Delhi and Sonali Thakker from Mumbai will present sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 7 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm, Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, July 9 at 6 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

COMEDY Buffering by Sumit Anand at Akshara Theatre

Capital-based comedian Sumit Anand will perform a stand-up ‘trial show’. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 7 and Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 208.

COSPLAY Spider-Man Fan Night at Hauz Khas Social

To celebrate the release of the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming this weekend, Comic Con India will host a Spider-Man-themed party for which guests are invited to dress up as any character from the superhero comic book and film series. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 7 at 8 pm.

Where: Hauz Khas Social, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52814.

MUSIC Swarathma with Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes + Jaagar at AntiSocial Bangalore folk-fusion rock band Swarathma will play the Delhi leg of their ongoing tour with Mumbai-based composer Clinton Cerejo and vocalist Bianca Gomes in support of their new collaborative single ‘Agla Savera’. The gig will include a set by Pune-residing Hindi alternative rock group Jaagar. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Friday, July 7 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

MUSIC All The Fat Children at The Electric Room

Alternative rock band All The Fat Children from Bangalore will present a set. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 7 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Shadow and Light at Depot48

City-based fusion music duo Shadow and Light, made up of singer Pavithra Chari and composer Anindo Bose, will perform. The entry fee is Rs 150 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 7 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, Second Floor, N3, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Various Artists with Dauwd at Summer House Café

UK-based electronic music producer Dauwd Al Hilali will play the Delhi leg of his ongoing India tour, which has been organised by Mumbai-headquartered events company Regenerate. The show is an instalment of culture website Wild City’s Various Artists series of gigs. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and for more information. When: Friday, July 7 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Vibe Tribe at Kitty Su

Russia-born Israel-based electronic music producer Vibe Tribe aka Stas Marnyanski will take over the console. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 7 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

CRAFT WORKSHOPS Enamelling on Steel at Hobbmob Studio

City-based hobby studio Hobbmob will conduct a workshop on carrying out enamel work on steel. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person, which includes the cost materials, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 10 am.

Where: Hobbmob Studio, Q5 Hauz Khas Enclave, Hauz Khas. Tel: 96440 07760.

THEATRE A Woman Alone at Alliance Francaise

In this Hindi adaptation of Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s Italian play Una Donna Tutta Sola, directed by Vineet Chopra, Neha Sahai plays a housewife on the brink of insanity. She converses with her neighbour about her various problems: her husband who abuses her, her younger lover, her lecherous brother-in-law and her demanding baby. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 5 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Trial and Error by Nitin Gupta at OYO Flagship 525

City-residing comedian Nitin Gupta will present a show of new material. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 pm.

Where: OYO Flagship 525, Swasno Palace, Plot J-10/7, opposite Sahara Mall, DLF Phase II, Sector 25, Gurgaon. Tel: 93139 31393.

FILM Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story at India Habitat Centre

Adisorn Tresirikasem’s Thai romantic comedy Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story (2009), about 30-year-old Mei and her relationship with a train engineer, which will be shown by the Habitat Film Club. The movie will be screened with English subtitles. To become a member, see here. When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Rafael Cerato at AntiSocial

UK-based French producer Rafael Cerato will man the decks. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

THEATRE Maulana Azad at L.T.G Auditorium

In this Urdu play written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, freedom fighter and scholar Maulana Azad, essayed by Tom Alter, dictates notes for his book India Wins Freedom to his secretary. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY All is Well 5 at Lok Kala Manch

Delhi comics Kishore Dayani, Mayank Pandey, Pratyush Chaubey and Srijan Kaushik will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

THEATRE Anand Express at Kamani Auditorium

Directed by Nadir Khan, English drama Anand Express is based on British playwright Carl Miller’s stage adaptation of British writer Keith Gray’s 2008 novel Ostrich Boys. This adaptation by Akarsh Khurana follows four friends who are on their way to Anand in Gujarat with the ashes of their friend Anand, who had always wanted to visit the town. Produced by theatre group Rage, the play is the fourth of Aadyam’s current season. Read the review here. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, July 9 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Andhon ke Haathi + Anshan at Kalasthali Amphitheatre

A double bill of Hindi plays. Directed by Sonu Sonkar, Gurgaon Theatre Group will perform Sharad Joshi’s Andhon ke Haathi, which is based on the Indian folk tale about five blind men and an elephant. Merry Go Round Entertainment will stage, under the direction of Saurav Padhi, Anshan, Jagdip Singh’s adaptation of Harishankar Parsai’s short story ‘Dus Din Ka Anshan’, a satire about hunger strikes. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kalasthali Amphitheatre, G Block, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon. Tel: 98100 82753.

THEATRE Bebaak Manto at India Habitat Centre

Daksh Vashisht performs this Hindi drama directed by Anil Sharma and based on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto’s story ‘Hatak’ about Sugandhi, a prostitute whose life changes after she’s rejected by a rich potential client. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at the IHC programmes desk and on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE The Last Salute at Shri Ram Centre

This Hindi political drama directed by Arvind Gaur and written by Rajesh Kumar is based on Iraqi journalist Muntadhar Al Zaidi’s book The Last Salute to President Bush, about the American involvement in the 2003 war in Iraq. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

MUSIC Blu at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-based blues band Blu will perform. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Natasha Sehgal at The Electric Room

Singer-songwriter and former contestant on the second season of English reality TV music competition The Stage Natasha Sehgal, who is from Mumbai and now lives in Delhi, will present a set. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

COMEDY Abijit Ganguly at Canvas Laugh Club + India Habitat Centre

Comedian Abijit Ganguly, who is based in Delhi, will perform solo shows at two venues this weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person for the performance at Canvas Laugh Club in Gurgaon on Saturday are being sold here. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person for the gig at India Habitat Centre on Sunday are being sold at the IHC programmes desk and here.

When: Saturday, July 8 at 9.30 pm and Sunday, July 9 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000. The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

ART WORKSHOPS Brush Calligraphy Workshop at AntiSocial

City-residing calligrapher and user interface designer Juhi Chitra will conduct a workshop on the basics of calligraphy with a brush pen. Tickets priced at Rs 1,700 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for information.

When: Sunday, July 9 at 10 am and 3 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Paper Company at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Online stationery boutique The Paper Company will sell its wares at a day-long pop-up. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 9, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Khasra 258, Lane 3, West End Marg, Saidulajab. Tel: 98211 26015.

FOOD & DRINK Monsoon Mediterranean Mania with Ruchira at Azad Apartments

Home chef Ruchira Hoon Philip will serve a spread of Mediterranean cuisine at this lunch organised by food blog Commeat. The menu includes harissa chicken skewers, borani banjan (eggplant with tomato and yoghurt) and masala chai panna cotta with saffron cream. Tickets priced at Rs 1,600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 9 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Azad Apartments, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai.

ART Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting of horses by M. F. Husain. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 9 at 2.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

COMEDY Sundeep Sharma at Zai

Stand-up comic Sundeep Sharma, who lives between Delhi and Mumbai, will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Zai, 3, Local Shopping Complex, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II. Tel: 90691 26881.

MUSIC Legends of Sufi featuring Satinder Sartaaj at Sirifort Auditorium

Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, who lives in Chandigarh, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,130, Rs 2,260, Rs 3,396 and Rs 5,656 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, July 9 at 7 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

THEATRE Man Disposes, God Proposes at Alliance Francaise

Director Saleem Shah’s English adaptation of British playwright and lawyer John Mortimer’s drama The Dock Brief centres around Himaqat Qureshi, who has been charged with the murder of his wife. He’s sure to be proven guilty until lawyer Kamal Kanth Tripathi comes along. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, July 9 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Saket Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.