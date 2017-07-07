On the agenda

Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Spider-Man fan night, Paint & Vineyard workshop, and more

There is a lot happening in the nation's capital over the next three days.

Folk-fusion rock band Swarathma will play AntiSocial on Friday.. Image credit: via The Daily Pao

FRIDAY, JULY 7
COMEDY Aakash Gupta + Aditi Mittal + Karunesh Talwar at Canvas Laugh Club Noida Stand-up comedians Aakash Gupta from Delhi and Aditi Mittal and Karunesh Talwar from Mumbai will perform sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Friday, July 7 at 6 pm and Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at 6 pm and 8 pm. Where: Canvas Laugh Club Noida, Ground Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida.

ART Gombe: An Exhibition of Magical Puppets at Art Konsult
Wooden puppets and sculpture indigenous to Karnataka will be on display at this exhibition organised by Delhi-based trust Management of Art Treasures of India. There is no entry fee. See here for more information. 
When: Preview on Friday, July 7 at 6.30 pm. Until Saturday, July 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. 
Where: Art Konsult, Ground Floor, 3 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 2656 6898.

ART Dissensus at Latitude 28 at Bikaner House
A group show of paintings by artists who have witnessed conflict in their home countries: Priyanka D’Souza and Veer Munshi from India, Hit Man Gurung from Nepal, Khadim Ali from Afghanistan, Neda Tavallaee from Iran and Waseem Ahmed from Pakistan. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Preview on Friday, July 7 at 6.30 pm. Until Sunday, July 16. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment. 
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

FILM Makino: An Indian Haiku at The Japan Foundation
 Kolkata-residing director Tirthankar Dasgupta’s award-winning documentary Makino: An Indian Haiku (2016) tells the true story of Saiji Makino, a Japanese army man deeply disturbed by the bombing of Hiroshima during the Second World War. Makino travelled to India to find solace after the war. The Bengali and Hindi film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See here for more information. 
When: Friday, July 7 at 6.30 pm. 
Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

FILM The Teacher’s Diary at India Habitat Centre
The Habitat Film Club will screen Nithiwat Tharatorn’s Thai drama The Teacher’s Diary (2014), about a pair of teachers who fall in love with each other even though they have never met. The film will be shown with English subtitles. To become a member, see here. 
When: Friday, July 7 at 7 pm. 
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Anshu Mor + Papa CJ + Sonali Thakker at Canvas Laugh Club
 Comics Anshu Mor and Papa CJ aka Chirag Jain from Delhi and Sonali Thakker from Mumbai will present sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Friday, July 7 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm, Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, July 9 at 6 pm and 7.30 pm. 
Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

COMEDY Buffering by Sumit Anand at Akshara Theatre
 Capital-based comedian Sumit Anand will perform a stand-up ‘trial show’. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Friday, July 7 and Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm. 
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 208.

COSPLAY Spider-Man Fan Night at Hauz Khas Social
To celebrate the release of the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming this weekend, Comic Con India will host a Spider-Man-themed party for which guests are invited to dress up as any character from the superhero comic book and film series. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Friday, July 7 at 8 pm. 
Where: Hauz Khas Social, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52814.

MUSIC Swarathma with Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes + Jaagar at AntiSocial Bangalore folk-fusion rock band Swarathma will play the Delhi leg of their ongoing tour with Mumbai-based composer Clinton Cerejo and vocalist Bianca Gomes in support of their new collaborative single ‘Agla Savera’. The gig will include a set by Pune-residing Hindi alternative rock group Jaagar. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Friday, July 7 at 8 pm. 
Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

MUSIC All The Fat Children at The Electric Room
Alternative rock band All The Fat Children from Bangalore will present a set. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Friday, July 7 at 9 pm. 
Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Shadow and Light at Depot48
City-based fusion music duo Shadow and Light, made up of singer Pavithra Chari and composer Anindo Bose, will perform. The entry fee is Rs 150 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Friday, July 7 at 9 pm. 
Where: Depot48, Second Floor, N3, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Various Artists with Dauwd at Summer House Café
UK-based electronic music producer Dauwd Al Hilali will play the Delhi leg of his ongoing India tour, which has been organised by Mumbai-headquartered events company Regenerate. The show is an instalment of culture website Wild City’s Various Artists series of gigs. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and for more information. When: Friday, July 7 at 9 pm. 
Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Vibe Tribe at Kitty Su
Russia-born Israel-based electronic music producer Vibe Tribe aka Stas Marnyanski will take over the console. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Friday, July 7 at 10 pm. 
Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, JULY 8
CRAFT WORKSHOPS Enamelling on Steel at Hobbmob Studio
 City-based hobby studio Hobbmob will conduct a workshop on carrying out enamel work on steel. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person, which includes the cost materials, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 10 am. 
Where: Hobbmob Studio, Q5 Hauz Khas Enclave, Hauz Khas. Tel: 96440 07760.

THEATRE A Woman Alone at Alliance Francaise
In this Hindi adaptation of Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s Italian play Una Donna Tutta Sola, directed by Vineet Chopra, Neha Sahai plays a housewife on the brink of insanity. She converses with her neighbour about her various problems: her husband who abuses her, her younger lover, her lecherous brother-in-law and her demanding baby. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 5 pm. 
Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Trial and Error by Nitin Gupta at OYO Flagship 525
 City-residing comedian Nitin Gupta will present a show of new material. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 pm. 
Where: OYO Flagship 525, Swasno Palace, Plot J-10/7, opposite Sahara Mall, DLF Phase II, Sector 25, Gurgaon. Tel: 93139 31393.

FILM Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story at India Habitat Centre
 Adisorn Tresirikasem’s Thai romantic comedy Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story (2009), about 30-year-old Mei and her relationship with a train engineer, which will be shown by the Habitat Film Club. The movie will be screened with English subtitles. To become a member, see here. When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 pm. 
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Rafael Cerato at AntiSocial
UK-based French producer Rafael Cerato will man the decks. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 8 pm. 
Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

THEATRE Maulana Azad at L.T.G Auditorium
In this Urdu play written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, freedom fighter and scholar Maulana Azad, essayed by Tom Alter, dictates notes for his book India Wins Freedom to his secretary. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 pm. 
Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY All is Well 5 at Lok Kala Manch
Delhi comics Kishore Dayani, Mayank Pandey, Pratyush Chaubey and Srijan Kaushik will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm. 
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

THEATRE Anand Express at Kamani Auditorium
Directed by Nadir Khan, English drama Anand Express is based on British playwright Carl Miller’s stage adaptation of British writer Keith Gray’s 2008 novel Ostrich Boys. This adaptation by Akarsh Khurana follows four friends who are on their way to Anand in Gujarat with the ashes of their friend Anand, who had always wanted to visit the town. Produced by theatre group Rage, the play is the fourth of Aadyam’s current season. Read the review here. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, July 9 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm. 
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Andhon ke Haathi + Anshan at Kalasthali Amphitheatre
 A double bill of Hindi plays. Directed by Sonu Sonkar, Gurgaon Theatre Group will perform Sharad Joshi’s Andhon ke Haathi, which is based on the Indian folk tale about five blind men and an elephant. Merry Go Round Entertainment will stage, under the direction of Saurav Padhi, Anshan, Jagdip Singh’s adaptation of Harishankar Parsai’s short story ‘Dus Din Ka Anshan’, a satire about hunger strikes. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. 
When: Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at 7.30 pm. 
Where: Kalasthali Amphitheatre, G Block, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon. Tel: 98100 82753.

THEATRE Bebaak Manto at India Habitat Centre
 Daksh Vashisht performs this Hindi drama directed by Anil Sharma and based on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto’s story ‘Hatak’ about Sugandhi, a prostitute whose life changes after she’s rejected by a rich potential client. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at the IHC programmes desk and on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm. 
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE The Last Salute at Shri Ram Centre
This Hindi political drama directed by Arvind Gaur and written by Rajesh Kumar is based on Iraqi journalist Muntadhar Al Zaidi’s book The Last Salute to President Bush, about the American involvement in the 2003 war in Iraq. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm. 
Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

MUSIC Blu at The Piano Man Jazz Club
 Delhi-based blues band Blu will perform. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9 pm. 
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Natasha Sehgal at The Electric Room
Singer-songwriter and former contestant on the second season of English reality TV music competition The Stage Natasha Sehgal, who is from Mumbai and now lives in Delhi, will present a set. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9 pm. 
Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

COMEDY Abijit Ganguly at Canvas Laugh Club + India Habitat Centre
 Comedian Abijit Ganguly, who is based in Delhi, will perform solo shows at two venues this weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person for the performance at Canvas Laugh Club in Gurgaon on Saturday are being sold here. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person for the gig at India Habitat Centre on Sunday are being sold at the IHC programmes desk and here. 
When: Saturday, July 8 at 9.30 pm and Sunday, July 9 at 7.30 pm. 
Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000. The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

SUNDAY, JULY 9
ART WORKSHOPS Brush Calligraphy Workshop at AntiSocial
 City-residing calligrapher and user interface designer Juhi Chitra will conduct a workshop on the basics of calligraphy with a brush pen. Tickets priced at Rs 1,700 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for information. 
When: Sunday, July 9 at 10 am and 3 pm. 
Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Paper Company at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Online stationery boutique The Paper Company will sell its wares at a day-long pop-up. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Sunday, July 9, from 11 am to 7 pm. 
Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Khasra 258, Lane 3, West End Marg, Saidulajab. Tel: 98211 26015.

FOOD & DRINK Monsoon Mediterranean Mania with Ruchira at Azad Apartments
 Home chef Ruchira Hoon Philip will serve a spread of Mediterranean cuisine at this lunch organised by food blog Commeat. The menu includes harissa chicken skewers, borani banjan (eggplant with tomato and yoghurt) and masala chai panna cotta with saffron cream. Tickets priced at Rs 1,600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Sunday, July 9 at 12.30 pm. 
Where: Azad Apartments, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai.

ART Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club
 At this workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting of horses by M. F. Husain. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information. 
When: Sunday, July 9 at 2.30 pm. 
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

COMEDY Sundeep Sharma at Zai
 Stand-up comic Sundeep Sharma, who lives between Delhi and Mumbai, will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. 
When: Sunday, July 9 at 7 pm. 
Where: Zai, 3, Local Shopping Complex, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II. Tel: 90691 26881.

MUSIC Legends of Sufi featuring Satinder Sartaaj at Sirifort Auditorium
Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, who lives in Chandigarh, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,130, Rs 2,260, Rs 3,396 and Rs 5,656 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, July 9 at 7 pm. 
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

THEATRE Man Disposes, God Proposes at Alliance Francaise
Director Saleem Shah’s English adaptation of British playwright and lawyer John Mortimer’s drama The Dock Brief centres around Himaqat Qureshi, who has been charged with the murder of his wife. He’s sure to be proven guilty until lawyer Kamal Kanth Tripathi comes along. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, July 9 at 7.30 pm. 
Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

ONGOING
ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida
 A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details. 
When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed. 
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art SaketStretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here. 
When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed. 
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.