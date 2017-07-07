Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Warli painting workshop, Scavenger Hunt for kids, and more

ARCHITECTURE

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

‘Surface Ornamentation as a Byproduct of Digital Fabrication’ at School of Environment and Architecture

Ashish Mohite, an architect and doctoral candidate at Aalto University in Finland, will deliver a talk on “surface ornamentation as indirect material trace of the process of formation and the notion of digital craft.” There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Memory and Identity: Indian Artists Abroad at DAG Modern

An exhibition of works by 14 Indian artists who lived abroad such as Ambadas, Mohan Samant, S. H. Raza, S. K. Bakre and V. Viswanadhan. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

History Zero at Mumbai Art Room

Greek artist Stefanos Tsivopoulos’s video installation that deals with “ideas of money, currency and the generation of value” is on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

The Kali of Emergency at Chatterjee and Lal

Ashish Avikunthak’s Bengali film Aapothkalin Trikalika/The Kali of Emergency (2016) will be screened with English subtitles. Hingeing on “the terrible and the majestic incarnations of Goddess Kali and her celestial avatars” the film “is a metaphysical contemplation in times of perpetual emergencies.” Screenings at noon, 3 pm and 5 pm. For more information, see here. When: Until Saturday, July 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

Warli Painting at Piramal Museum of Art

At a workshop organised by TarpArt, an initiative that supports Warli artists, painters Naresh S. Bhoye and Dilip Rama Bahotha will teach the unique style. The registration fee is Rs500 per person. To register, email artfoundation@piramal.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Mumbai Return: Journeys Beyond the City at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based urban researchers collective Urbz’s new exhibition about the journey of migrants between Mumbai, where they work, and their villages, features architectural drawings of vernacular homes, portraits of families and interactive digital installations and videos. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 31. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Fading Environments, Fading Cultures at Nine Fish Art Gallery

A show of paintings by young artists Abhilasha Pandey, Krishnal Fulwala, Rashesh Chauhan and Srinivas Pulagam on “fading histories and cultures that they should have inherited, but are now aware that in this changing world they might not be able to do so.” For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 31. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

Poster-zine Making Workshop at What About Art?

Underground Bookhouse, a store run by publishing platform Bombay Underground, which is temporarily operating out of arts consultancy What About Art?’s Bandra office, will conduct a workshop on making poster-zines. The registration fee of Rs 750 per person includes the cost of materials. To register, email bombayunderground@gmail.com or call 97699 02084. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 1, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Where: What About Art?, 7, Baitush Apartments, near Sigdi, 29th Road, off Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99202 11798.

ONGOING

Praneet Soi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Mind-Worlds at Akara Art

A group show by contemporary Indian artists Anju Dodiya, Ashim Purkayastha, Atul Dodiya, Bharti Kher, Hema Upadhyaya, Jagannath Panda, Justin Ponmany, Jyothi Basu, Manish Nai, Manisha Parekh, Manjunath Kamath, Subodh Gupta, Suhasini Kejriwal and Thukral and Tagra. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, July 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

#60 Come with Dhruv Deshpande + Jeeya Sethi + Masoom Rajwani + Sorabh Pant at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based comedians Dhruv Deshpande, Jeeya Sethi, Masoom Rajwani and Sorabh Pant are the professionals who will perform at the sixtieth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Ashish Dash + Govind Menon + Navin Noronha at Dancamaze

City-residing comic Govind Menon will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up comedy gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature sets by Mumbai’s Ashish Dash and Navin Noronha as well as ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Amogh Ranadive + Gaurav Kapoor + Siddharth Dudeja at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Amogh Ranadive, Gaurav Kapoor and Siddharth Dudeja, who are all from Mumbai, will perform stand-up sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person on Friday Rs 800 per person on Saturday and Sunday are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Bhavish Ailani + Kunal Rao + Sonali Thakker at Tuning Fork

City-based stand-up comics Bhavish Ailani, Kunal Rao and Sonali Thakker will each present sets. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person, which entitle attendees to a pint of craft beer by Ninkasi Brewworks, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Brew Ha Ha at Kaboom Comedians Chinmay Mhatre, Dhaval Dattar, Dhruv Deshpande, Jackie J. Thakker, Kaavya Bector, Nishant Suri, Pavitra Shetty and Sumukhi Suresh will perform sets at this gig hosted by comic Jeeya Sethi. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kaboom, B Wing, Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82914 76747.

Comedy Mashup with Adhiraj Singh + Anirban Dasgupta + Sonali Thakker at The Square Adhiraj Singh, Anirban Dasgupta and Sonali Thakker, all of whom reside in Mumbai, will be the professionals performing at this stand-up comedy show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Honestly Speaking by Amit Tandon at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Delhi comic Amit Tandon, known as ‘the married guy’ in the stand-up circuit, will present his solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 900, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 8 pm.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, St. Theresa Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

Loose Jokes by Karunesh Talwar at The Huddle

Comedian Karunesh Talwar, who lives in Mumbai, will perform new material. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 8 pm.

Where: The Huddle, Twelfth Floor, Stellar Tower, opposite K Star Mall, near Diamond Garden, Sion-Trombay Road, Chembur, Tel: 98701 78866.

Abijit Ganguly at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi-residing comedian Abijit Ganguly will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Manish Tyagi + Mandar Bhide + Vaibhav Sethia + at Tap

Stand-up comedians Mandar Bhide and Vaibhav Sethia from Mumbai and Manish Tyagi from Delhi will take turns at the mic at this show organised by the Indian Comedy Club. The cover charge of Rs 499 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tap, Royal Plaza, New Link Road, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 91676 66747.

Naya Daur at The Square

New comics on the scene Christopher Baretto, Daribha Lyndem, Nitesh Shetty, Sagar Mavani, Saurav Mehta, Siddharth Gopinath and Urooj Ashfaq will each perform a set at this show put together by The Brown Bread Collective. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Scavenger Hunt at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Children between the ages of six and 15 can participate in a scavenger hunt based on the history of the objects in the museum. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 11 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FILM

FRIDAY, JUNE 30 Nuclear Hallucinations at Prithvi House

London-based filmmaker Fathima Nizaruddin’s Nuclear Hallucinations (2016), about the the anti-nuclear struggle against the Kudankulam Atomic Power Project in South India, will be shown. The screening has been organised by Vikalp, a city-based group of documentary filmmakers. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP by sending an email to vikalpscreenings@gmail.com or via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Short Films Night at The Pantry

Three shorts will be screened: Stripped (2016) by British director India Dupre, Solitude (2015) by Australian filmmaker Michael Raso and The School Bag (2016) by Delhi-based director Dheeraj Jindal. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 8 pm.

Where: The Pantry, Ground Floor, Yashwanth Chambers, Military Square Lane, Burjorji Bharucha Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 8901.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

The Sacrifice at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Andrei Tarkovsky’s award-winning film The Sacrifice (1986) will be screened. The Swedish and French movie will be shown with English subtitles. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

All Things Nice Malt Week in Mumbai

Alcohol-focused events company All Things Nice is hosting Malt Week at bars and restaurants across the city until Thursday, July 6. On Friday, Bandra-based Chinese fine-dining restaurant Hakkasan will serve a malt-paired meal featuring Oban 14, Caol Ila 12, Lagavulin 16, Talisker 10 and Singleton of Glen Ord 12 and dishes such as crispy duck roll; chicken satay bun; har gau; and carrot cake. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. On Saturday, Wink, the bar at Vivanta By Taj President in Cuffe Parade will host a tasting of 12-year-old malts with appetisers. The menu features Cardhu, Glenkinchie, Caol Ila and Cragganmore and starters such as lamb mince tarts; steamed John Dory with lemon sauce; Thai corn cakes; pepper potato wedges; and crispy fried fish. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, June 30 at 8.30 pm at Hakkasan and Saturday, July 1 at 8 pm at Wink. Where: Hakkasan, Second Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2644 4444. Wink at Vivanta by Taj President, Cuffe Parade. Tel: 022 6665 0808.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Pizza Napoletana at Magazine Street Kitchen

The chefs at Byculla culinary events venue Magazine Street Kitchen will conduct a workshop on making Naples-style pizza with three classic sauces, pesto, margherita and bianca. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, from noon to 4 pm.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

Commeat’s The South American Table in Grant Road

At this vegetarian South American pop-up dinner organised by Delhi culinary events company Commeat, Mumbai-based caterer Rachana Shah Sony will serve arepas (corn griddle sandwiches); empanadas with beans, cheddar and guava sauce; ocopa arequipena (potato bake with spicy cheese and walnut sauce); soft taco with Ecuadorian peanut sauce; sweet potato steak; Mexican hot chocolate; and tres leches cake. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, email commeatwithus@gmail.com. When: Saturday, July 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Jyoti Mahal, near Shamrao Vithal Rao Bank, Sleater Road, Grant Road.

ONGOING

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here. When: Sunday, July 2, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, July 2, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aaram Nagar, off J.P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 98196 82673.

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu, Thane and Malad

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu, Thane and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, July 2, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu; from 10 am to 2 pm in Thane; and from 10.30 am to 2 pm in Malad.

Where: Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West). Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. Knox Plaza, Chincholi Bandar, off Link Road, behind Inorbit Mall, next to Grand Hotel, Mindspace, Malad (West).

LGBT EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Dancing Queens at Damodar Hall

Dancing Queens, a dance troupe of trans persons, will perform at a fund-raising event for city-based organisation the Transgender Welfare Equity and Empowerment Trust (Tweet). Call 97111 70763 for details about the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook page. When: Friday, June 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Damodar Hall, Jagannath Bhatankar Marg, off Ambedkar Road, Parel. Tel: 022 2471 4173.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Sudha Raghunathan at the NCPA Little Theatre

A recording of a concert by Carnatic classical music vocalist Sudha Raghunathan at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in July 2012 will be screened. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, June 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Discovery Night Chapter V at Cat Cafe Studio

The fifth instalment of this gig series organised by Mumbai-headquartered music label and event management company ennui.BOMB to spotlight new artists will feature sets by four city-based acts: singer-songwriters Abhinab Dan and Nathanael Mookhtiar, “cinematic experimental” music composer and multi-instrumentalist Bowjob aka Jose Neil Gomes, and rapper Vian Fernandes. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, First Floor, Bungalow No.68, Harminder Singh Road, opposite Daljit Gym, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 91670 12606.

DJ Sa + Garth Adam at Raasta Bombay

Mumbai-residing hip-hop DJs Sa aka Sanket Arjunwade and Garth Adams will each play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Aqua Dominatrix + Luna Toke + Paloma + Squidworks at AntiSocial

Electronic music producer Aqua Dominatrix aka Akshay Rajpurohit, who is based in the city, will headline this gig programmed by artist and event management company Krunk. The show will also feature sets by Mumbai DJs Luna Toke, Paloma Monnappa and Squidworks aka Varoon Nair. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11 pm and Rs 400 per person after 11 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Equalize with Animal Picnic + Bullzeye + Maulik at A Bar Called Life

Spanish duo Animal Picnic aka Daniel Banker and Inigo de la Riera will play this instalment of Equalize, the electronic music gig series programmed by Mumbai events company Rage Entertainment, this edition of which has been organised in association with city-based counterpart sLick!. The show will include supporting slots by Mumbai DJs Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor and Maulik Shah. Entry is restricted to couples and single women; RSVP on Clubbers.co.in to book a spot on the guest list. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person for those on the guest list and Rs 2,000 per person for those not on the guest list. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 10 pm.

Where: A Bar Called Life, Paradise Banquets, near PVR Cinema, Juhu Circle, Juhu. Tel: 022 2620 0122.

Heartbeat with Kini Rao + Nikki at Bonobo

Heartbeat, electronica collective Bhavishyavani Future Soundz’s night at Bonobo, will return with a gig featuring sets by city-residing DJs Kini Rao and Nikki aka Nikita Shetty. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Kumail + Saral at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

DJs Kumail Hamid and Saral Saraf, both of whom live in Mumbai, will each play a set at this “hip-hop meets disco” gig. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Uncaged with Tansane + Cas + Enkore at Razzberry Rhinoceros

This instalment of hip-hop gig series Uncaged will feature performances by Mumbai-based DJs Tansane aka Sharan Punjabi and Chintan Ajay Sejpal and city-residing English and Hindi rapper Enkore aka Ankur Johar. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

The Beatdown with DJ G-Glock + DJ Proof + Shah Rule at Ark Bar

Hip-hop DJs G-Glock aka Ganesh Gupta and Proof aka Vinayak Pasula and rapper Shah Rule aka Rahul Shahani, each of whom is from Mumbai, will perform. Entry is restricted to couples and single women; RSVP on Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

The Bassic at Tuning Fork

All-female pop-rock band The Bassic, which is from Mumbai, will present a set. The cover charge is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, June 30 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Beatmap House Party #10 with Kenneth Soares in Andheri West

Singer-songwriter Kenneth Soares from Mumbai will perform at this ‘house party’ organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 7 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Rynosax and the Soul City at the NCPA Tata Theatre

An ensemble of Mumbai musicians made up of saxophone player Ryan Sadri, keyboardist Ron Cha aka Ronojit Chaliha, bassist Nathan Thomas and drummer Andrew Kanga will play a mix of jazz and soul tunes. Tickets priced at Rs500 and Rs840 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

The Harkat Wohnzimmer Konzerts: A Jazz Evening with Vasundhara Vee at Harkat Studios Delhi jazz singer Vasundhara Vee will play this instalment of Andheri culture venue Harkat Studios’s gig series. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part 2, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Indian Ocean at Finch

Folk-fusion rock band Indian Ocean, which is based in Delhi, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person, which entitle attendees to a glass of Chandon, a vodka shot, an appetiser and a main course, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 9 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Brassica at AntiSocial

British dance music DJ-producer Brassica aka Michael Anthony Wright will play the Mumbai leg of his tour of India organised by Mumbai-based events company WAVLNGTH. For details of the entry fee and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Eelke Kleijn at Kitty Su

Dutch electronic dance music DJ-producer Eelke Kleijn will take over the console. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 500 per person for women, Rs 1,000 per person for men and Rs 1,500 per couple (of any gender) can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Sanjay Dutta at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Kolkata-based electronic dance music DJ Sanjay Dutta will man the decks. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, July 1 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Cease and Sekkle with Collido at Raasta Bombay

This instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner gigs named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘Stop everything and relax’, will be headlined by Delhi-residing electronic music duo Collido aka Sahil Singh and Ardaman Dua. There is no entry fee. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

PHOTOGRAPHY

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney are being shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

Man Ray at Tarq

Views of the Spirit is an exhibition of 45 images by Surrealist photographer Man Ray, which has been brought to the city by the Mondo Galeria in Madrid, where the show was first exhibited in 2014, and Matthieu Foss, the co-founder and director of the Focus Photography Festival. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 1. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Chai and Why? at Prithvi Theatre

Vinita Navalkar, a scientist at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will deliver a talk on how to photograph the night sky. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 11 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

TALKS

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

We The Nation: Micro Narratives of Change at Godrej India Culture Lab

This two-day conference will feature a series of talks by representatives of organisations reporting on issues in cities, small towns and villages across the country. The event will open on Friday with a talk by journalist P. Sainath who will discuss the current agrarian crisis and the work of his organisation People’s Archive of Rural India. On Saturday, presentations will be made by Shubhranshu Choudhary of Chhattisgarh-based portal CGNet Swara; Delhi-based Paritosh Sharma of Digital Desh Drive, an annual report on how people in small cities use technology; journalists from Video Volunteers, a Mumbai-based community media organisation; Aisha Khatoon of Sanatkada Samajik Pehel, a group in Lucknow that trains Muslim women to produce documentaries on women’s issues; Meera Devi of Khabar Lahariya, a news site run by women in Bundelkhand; and General Narsamma of Sangham Radio, a radio station run by Dalit women in Hyderabad. For the complete schedule and to register, see here. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, June 30 at 5 pm and Saturday, July 1, from 11.30 am to 5 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One, Auditorium, First Floor, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli (East).

Yaga Venugopal Reddy at Y. B. Chavan Centre

Former governor of the Reserve Bank of India Yaga Venugopal Reddy will discuss his new book Advice and Dissent: My Life in Public Service with Viral Acharya, deputy governor of the RBI; Ashok Shekhar Ganguly, former director of the central board of the RBI; Vinod Rai, former comptroller and auditor general of India; and writer Amish Tripathi at this event organised by Asia Society. There is no entry fee. To attend, email asiasocietyindiacentre@asiasociety.org. When: Friday, June 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Rang Swar, Y. B. Chavan Centre, General Jangannath Bhosle Road, opposite Mantralaya, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2202 8598.

‘Raising Feminist Sons’ at The Upstairs Studio

The tenth edition of Bellevue Salons, a series of talks organised by artist Sharmistha Ray, will feature a panel discussion on bringing up boys without giving them a sense of gender privilege with filmmaker Bishakha Datta, visual artist Vidya Kamat, writer Kiran Manral and Shilpa Phadke, associate professor at the school of media and cultural studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Friday, June 30 at 7 pm.

Where: The Upstairs Studio, First Floor, 14 Veronica Street, off Hill Road, in the lane next to Jude Bakery, Bandra (West). Tel: 98920 84870.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Beastly Tales: Poems By Vikram Seth and Stories by James Thurber at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Heeba Shah and Kenny Desai will perform a suite of stories by American writer James Thurber and poems from author Vikram Seth’s Beastly Tales. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: G5A, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Famous Studio Lane, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

What The Butler Saw at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium

Raghav Aggarwal and Saurabh Sachdeva will direct a production by city theatre group The Actor’s Truth of British writer Joe Orton’s English farce What The Butler Saw. Tickets priced at Rs 150, Rs 200 and Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Hall, Sophia College, Bhulabhai Desai Road. Tel: 022 2353 8550.

Na Aagey Naath, Na Pichey Pagaah at Studio Tamaasha

Lyra Dutt, Niketan Sharma and Srishti Srivastava will perform poems by Hindi writers such as Chandrakant Devtale, Kedarnath Singh and Vinod Kumar Shukla and stories by Manohar Chamoli, Vimal Chandra Pandey and others. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Stories of Separation at Clap

Theatre actors Apurva Shah and Mayank Srivastava will enact stage versions of two short stories by Hindi writer Nirmal Verma, ‘Dhoop Ka Ek Tukda’ and ‘Dedh Inch Upar’ in this performance directed by Abhishek Tiwari. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No.201, A Wing, Second Floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

9 Parts Of Desire at Prithvi Theatre

Directed by Lillete Dubey and written by Iraqi-American playwright Heather Raffo, English drama 9 Parts Of Desire spans the years between the first Gulf war and the American invasion of Iraq. Ira Dubey plays nine Iraqi women including a bohemian artist, an exiled intellectual and a mother whose daughter was killed by American soldiers. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per head are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, June 30 at 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Lihaaf at The Drama School at Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh Directed by Kartavya Anthwaal Sharma, Radhika Chopra and Rohit Mehra, this Hindustani drama is based on writer Ismat Chughtai’s story Lihaaf. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 6 pm.

Where: Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Fifth Floor, Dr. A. N. Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road. Tel: 022 2385 6303.

Wedding Album at Prithvi Theatre

A wedding in a family leads to the unveiling of long-suppressed resentments in this English play written by Girish Karnad and directed by Lillete Dubey. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s is a Hindustani monologue performed by actor Saleem Shah, who essays a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. He recounts his memories of Partition, which are factually incorrect but humourous and reflective of common stereotypes. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, July 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: G5A, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Famous Studio Lane, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

Ripples at The Mumbai Assembly

In this English and Marathi play directed by Gerish Khemani and written by Khemani and Harsh Desai, Abhijit quits his corporate job and moves to a small town in Maharashtra to teach English at a local school. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, 16 Veronica Road, near Bird Song The Organic Cafe, Bandra (West). Tel: 099309 90969.

Qissebaazi at Studio Tamaasha

Actors Danish Husain, Padma Damodaran and Udit Parashar will present dramatic renditions of three stories in Urdu and Hindi in this performance directed by Husain: ‘Sadi Ke Sabse Bade Aadmi Ki Kahani’ by Kashinath Singh, ‘Mohiniattam’ by Karur Neelkanta Pillai and the episode of Ijlal Jadoo and Amar Aiyyaar from the epic Tilism-e-Hoshruba. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

SUNDAY, JULY 2

The Buckingham Secret at the NCPA Tata Theatre

In this English comedy written and directed by Meherzad Patel, the royal family living in Buckingham Palace has a secret to which only the butler is privy. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Ek Shaam Amrita Ke Naam at Harkat Studios

Chilsag Chillies Theatre Company, a theatre group from Delhi, will recite a few poems and present dramatic renditions of four stories by Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Siddhus of Upper Juhu at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Director Rahul da Cunha’s English play The Siddhus of Upper Juhu is about a couple struggling with unemployment and the pressures of living in Mumbai. Read the review here. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 7.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

WALKS

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Tour of the National Maritime Museum Dilip Vishwanathan, additional chief mechanical engineer at the Mumbai Port Trust, will conduct a tour, organised by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), of the National Maritime Museum, which is located in the Mumbai port area. The registration fee is Rs 500 per person. To register, email intach1@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 9.30 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the gate of the Bombay Port Trust workshop, opposite Nirman Bhavan, Wadi Bandar, Mazagaon.

Fountain Frolic with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk in and around the Flora Fountain area that will cover such landmarks as the oldest fire temple in the city, Busy Bee’s office and Husain’s horse. Tickets priced at Rs 510 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 1 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will being outside the Bhikha Behram well, opposite the Central Telegraph Office.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Discover Dockyard by Khaki Tours

Local history enthusiasts group Khaki Tours will conduct a walk in and around the Dockyard Road area, covering such sites as Bob’s bungalow, Chinatown, the temple of a military strongman and a mechanical museum. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 2 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, opposite Dockyard Road railway station, Mazgaon.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.