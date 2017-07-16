Book review

This sprawling graphic narrative takes you to the heart (and history) of the queer movement

The varying degrees of privilege different communities occupy within the queer minority is a central concern in ‘Queer: A Graphic History’.

by 
Image credit: Julia Scheele/'Queer: A Graphic History'

Did you know the first recorded use of the word “queer” was in reference to Oscar Wilde by a Marquess whose son was rumoured to be having an affair with the writer? Or that the first gay pride was a riot (The Stonewall Riots)? Or that Kimberle Crenshaw coined the much-used term intersectionality? Or that some of our most famous thinkers, like Simone de Beauvoir, bell hooks and Audre Lorde, were influential in shaping queer theory? Or that an entire generation of gay men were lost to the AIDS epidemic?

In response to the many gaps in our knowledge of the queer movement comes a graphic novel about queer theory and the gay rights movement. We are presented with a deeper, more nuanced view of the theories and the famous figures we are familiar with as they pertain to those outside of the cisgender and heterosexual population. It offers a history lesson on how the ways in which society views gender and sexuality have affected society, and in particular the LGBTQI population. Queer: A Graphic History is the effort of activist and academic Meg-John Barker and cartoonist Julia Scheele.

Making it accessible

Similar to other books published by Icon Books, which include graphic guides to movements like Modernism and to thinkers like Roland Barthes, Queer is an attempt to bring a complex, often obtusely described subject to the masses in an accessible format.

Take for example one of the early pages where Queer explores Simone de Beauvoir’s theory that some people are freer than others in a series of illustrations that show gradually shrinking boxes – an aristocratic white man is in the largest box, a white middle-class woman is in a smaller box, and a black working-class woman is in a box so small she is on her knees. The varying degrees of privilege different communities occupy within the queer minority is a central concern of the book, which argues that race should be central to queer theory.

Remember the TV show, Masters of Sex? William Masters and Virginia Johnson were researchers who studied intercourse and normalised the idea of sex for procreation. But we learn in Queer that in terms of the queer movement, their research had the effect of establishing heterosexual sex as the norm because that is what they overwhelmingly studied. Alfred Kinsey was another influential researcher who showed how common masturbation and diverse sexual practices are. These developments coincided with the rise of (white) feminism. The book explores how early feminism was not in solidarity with the concerns of women of colour.

The trouble with heterosexuality

We are introduced to the work of Audre Lorde, bell hooks and Adrienne Rich. Rich shifted the spotlight from homosexuality to examining heterosexuality. She pointed out that reinforcement through social norms and images in the media forced women into heterosexuality – making them think it was the positive and the normal choice. She made the crucial point that if heterosexuality was indeed supposed to be the norm it wouldn’t have to work so hard to maintain its hegemony.

From ‘Queer: A Graphic History’
From ‘Queer: A Graphic History’

Complementing this theory was Monique Wittig’s book The Straight Mind, which pointed out that heterosexuality is so embedded in society that only non-heterosexual people question their identities. Another provocative theorist we encounter is Gayle S Rubin, who argued that instead of judging “sexual tastes according to an arbitrary line, we should emphasise the way partners treat one another, the level of mutual consideration, the presence or absence of coercion, and the quality of the pleasures they provide.”

The focus of queer theory on the concerns of the white minority (a strange expression that reminds us that white people forget they’re a global minority) is critiqued as being dismissive of the realities of hijras in India and of other communities in the global South. Other criticisms of the queer movement in the book include its exclusion of trans-people, its internal hierarchies of power, and normative ideas within gay male culture.

Another fascinating theorist we encounter is Sara Ahmed, who talks about how happiness is more available to some people than others. She points out society needs “unhappy queers”, “feminist killjoys” and “melancholic migrants” to challenge the notion that happiness can only be obtained by living a “normal” life.

Queer is a sprawling book – one I wouldn’t recommend reading in a single sitting. There is a lot of information fitted in, and the black and white illustrations don’t do enough to make the material seem more approachable. But it is an important, balanced history of a movement that has uplifted many people and that has a lot of essential work left to do.

Queer: A Graphic History, Meg-John Barker and Julia Scheele, Icon Books

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The answer to the Indian fan’s annual quest for the latest unspoiled episode of Game of Thrones

The big question isn’t just who’s the best man (or woman) for the throne – it’s also what is the perfect way for Indian fans to get their hands on the best version.

Image credit: Hotstar

Indian audiences, savvier than ever before in their choice of international entertainment, are as good as anyone in telling their Lannisters apart from their Targaryens, and visibly mourn each fallen Stark with the same passion as any other fan in the world. And with 16th July fast approaching (17th July 7:30 am, IST being the D-Day for Indian fans), the anticipation of the surviving characters’ fates in the epic medieval fantasy show Game of Thrones’ Season 7 is reaching fever pitch. As in previous seasons, every trailer, stray comment by an actor or image is being decoded and analysed to answer various fan questions. Will there finally be a Stark reunion? How much more badass will Arya get? Who will die?

But the most important question remains - how can Indian fans watch the unspoiled version of the most secretive and explosive series in recent memory, as soon as it is first aired in the world?

Torrent downloads remain the most popular go-to solution but come with risks. Being landmines of copyright infringement, torrent sites frequently get blocked by government authorities, especially when heavy traffic is anticipated. Moreover, torrents pose a serious threat to your cybersecurity by making your computer vulnerable to attacks by viruses, malware, ransomware and pesky adware.

Torrent files affecting your computer with malware. (Source: Giphy)
Torrent files affecting your computer with malware. (Source: Giphy)

Also, keep in mind that heavy traffic from similar fans from across the world brings down download speeds considerably with the airing of each episode. Sure, you can wait till the traffic reduces and HD versions are uploaded, but by then you will have inadvertently stumbled upon a spoiler despite your best efforts.

TV is another, less tedious option. Indian fans can now catch each episode 40 hours after it first airs in the USA. Though a much-desired development, even this time lag can affect your spoiler-free run if you are connected to the Internet 24X7 (as we all are). Eager fans and reviewers venting on online publications and social media lurk in every corner of the web.

Trying to run away from spoilers! (Source: Giphy)
Trying to run away from spoilers! (Source: Giphy)

TV is a great starting point for those looking to ease into the world of Westerosi politics as it sanitises the medieval brutality of the show. Seasoned Game of Thrones fans, however, insist that the show is best experienced in all its graphic glory. For example, Daenerys’ position as a strong contender for the Iron Throne is cemented by the pivotal scene in which she emerges from the ashes as the Mother of Dragons, and yet again when she walks out unscathed from a burning hut in Season 6. The unavoidable ad breaks on TV, moreover, can break the flow of the fast-paced rollercoaster ride that is a Game of Thrones episode.

So, how can you get access to the latest full-length HD episode of Game of Thrones without accidentally downloading malware, breaking the law or waiting around for the late-night TV time slot? Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, provides the best solution for all your GOT access troubles. Hotstar is HBO’s official streaming partner in India. All the latest HD episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7 will be available for streaming to Hotstar Premium subscribers in their original, unspoiled form within minutes of being aired in the USA – starting 7.30am on 17th July, to be precise! This means you can start your day armed with the knowledge of who killed whom before the world itself has a had a chance to process the latest developments.

With people who still insist on using torrents. (Source: Giphy)
With people who still insist on using torrents. (Source: Giphy)

Now you need not plead for spoiler-free conversations with friends and co-workers or scroll down with lightning speed when a Game of Thrones-related notification appears on news or social media. And if you wish to enjoy the elaborately choreographed battle scenes on a bigger screen, you can make use of Google Chromecast or Apple TV to stream the episodes on your Smart TV - that too ad-free!

Hotstar has opened up a world of premium HBO Originals for Indian audiences with diverse tastes. Apart from Game of Thrones, Indian viewers can now easily and reliably access other critically acclaimed shows such as Silicon Valley, Prison Break, Homeland, Big Little Lies and many more. You can check out Hotstar’s HBO catalogue here. All of Hotstar’s offerings, including live sports coverage and movies and shows across eight languages, are available for a free one-month trial. You can sign up for the Premium membership, and get the free trial, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.