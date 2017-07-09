Eleven contemporary poems that remind us to substitute violence with empathy (especially right now)

State or Slaughterhouse

What flowers when for us prisoners it is

forbidden to look at the garden wall through the cage

~ Mir Taqi Mir

is it your beauty or the thought of death

gardens spill over with roses this time

look at the eyes of the peacock with their immense wait

our helplessness, your pride

history bears witness

books are filled with vigorous tales

what do we achieve from this confusion

union or separation

these crooked lines

which form the circle that we call a country

where souls agitate for freedom daily

what else are they but prisons?

eons passed

time changed

books were scoured

yet no messiah to speak sooth

it is said that

the sound of death

is hidden in the eyes

now, at home or in the bazaar

as eyes meet there is alarm

II

they are my brothers, no strangers

who call me traitor at every little thing

they crossed a limit when they said:

“he who asks questions is a Mussulman,

he should go to Pakistan”

“mon frère, pardon, I hope you are not a Mussulman?”

in harmony our fathers had sought the means to immortality

wearing it as as a garb beyond death into eternity

we are paying the dues of our disharmony to die everyday

time is a miscreant who can take anyone in its grasp

all workmanship prior to

completion remains an idea

any minor decisions of the state

every petty command

is enough to tire you for life.

Slaughter

These days no one laughs

wholeheartedly

neither does anyone cry

laughter is hidden in tears

and crying in weak smiles

– this was told to me by

that joker from the nautanki

who sells chicken in the village bazar.

Fear

Fear, like an addiction,

always stayed with him

with shards of sunlight

on the lids of his eyes

and an amulet of grief

hanging in his throat

he walks on.

What Will the Moon Do

when all the stars will go

and the reluctant night will leave

what will the moon do

when the sheet of grief will have spread so far

that there will be no way to step out of it

and the wait for someone will stretch evermore

and eyes shall get dark and darker still like the inner core of the lamp

then what will the moon do?

Where Are You Friend

It is the darkest of nights

the moon has been deported

in the distance, on the peepal,

fireflies have woven a blanket of light

where are you my friend?

I do not even have

my shadow

with me tonight.

The Messiah

He knew

that he would never come

still, he spread the rumour of his coming

so that there is hope.

Friendship

The prostrate sky

said to the man lying on his back:

“how lonely are you!”

a whisper followed,

“you too,”

and both broke into a laugh.

Treatment

Making an incision of

love

in the sky of grief

hope asked:

“how do you feel now?”

Rejection

When I said to her

You are very pretty and I love you

I started hating myself.

Even in my views of love

I was a slave to my forefathers.

Love Lane

Kabir’s love lane is very narrow

it suffocates

make some space

I come

a mob follows.

Muzzle

This world is spread

like the fresh leaves of gram

a cow whose mouth is shut with a muzzle

returns with water contained in her eyes

her muzzle straps taken off at the gate

and a bucketful of gram kept in front

which she swallows in one breath

her legs are then tied up

as she is milked

she shuts her eyes as she chews the cud at night

and finds herself grazing in the gram fields.

Sudhanssu Firdaus, born Sudhansu Shekhar, is a PhD student in mathematics at Jamia Millia Islamia. His first collection of verse is due from Sahitya Akademi this year. Firdaus is committed to writing nature poetry through which he approaches the political.

Maaz Bin Bilal is Assistant Professor in English at Jindal School of Liberal Arts, OP Jindal Global University. He is also a poet and translates from Hindi and Urdu. Maaz remains committed to friendships and multiculturalism.