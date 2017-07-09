A history lesson for Tatas on Air India and other Scroll.in stories you may have missed this week

Let us rewind the past week.
A history lesson for the Tatas (and Indigo) as they consider buying out Air India
After taking off as a mail delivery service flying the Karachi-Bombay-Madras route in 1932, Air India made its international debut in 1948. On its first international flight, it flew to London via Cairo and Geneva with 35 passengers on board, each of them paying a princely fare of Rs 1,720. It's been a long journey since then.
Beyond terrorism, it is the threat of religious conservatism that unites India and Israel
Israel and India face a common threat. The threat, most pronounced in Muslim-majority countries, is growing in India under the Hindu nationalist administration, and might also undercut some of Israel's achievements in the future. It is the threat of religious conservatism, quite different from that of terrorism.
The bizarre afterlife of unlikely movie stars Gaddappa and Century Gowda
Channegowda and Singrigowda are better known as Gaddappa and Century Gowda, the names of the characters they played in the Kannada indie hit Thithi. Both in their eighties, these unlikely movie stars have acted in several more movies and are also the subject of internet memes, T-shirts and celebrity merchandise.
PT Usha’s tryst with the Asian Championships, the event that shaped her legacy
PT Usha minted gold at will in the Asian championships in Jakarta in 1985. Four of them in individual events plus one in the 4x400m relay. She made it look easy, but a lot of hard work had gone into it. "Today's athletes, I doubt would be able to run so many events in one meet. They look for the physio after every race," she said.
In Delhi University, Sanskrit is the last resort for low-scoring students
Despite efforts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to push the study of Sanskrit in schools and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's insistence that a "treasure house of knowledge is hidden in Sanskrit", a large section of students signing up for it in Delhi University's colleges every year wish they could have picked any other subject.