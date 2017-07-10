BOOK EXCERPT

Fiction from real life: A military despatch from Kashmir

An excerpt from a novel based on actual records of conflict with militants in Kashmir.

by 
Image credit: PTI

CONFIDENTIAL

Interim ATR
OP PRALAY
25 Mar 1997
250530h
Mandu Gala Kashmir
25 March 1997

Based on int collected by bn and sources provided by twenty eight Inf Div about presence of militants. Bn level overt/covert op under I/C-37198A Col SK Sandhu, CO 31 RR (CDO) planned in gen area bounded by sq 4543, 4551, 5543 and 5551 a search and destroy op against five ANEs iden as Abu Haris, Abu Khalid, Hamza, Zubair and Quadir connected to Sangrampora massacre.

Two complementary search and destroy ops planned on three axes.

CO party and all colns reached respective loc by approx 241700h. A Team and C Team formed wide supportive arc in gen area of ops. B Team had str of offr one, JCO two and OR thirty under I/C-48217Y Capt Vyom Pokhriyal and it commenced search and cordon ops by 241720h. After lying doggo for approx 45 mins JC-412257L Nb Sub Bhawani Singh noticed movmt across the nala and warned Capt Vyom Pokhriyal. Moving with great stealth C Team spread across the rocky terrn to take posn behind boulders at approx 1805h.
At about 1815h escaping militants in gp of five on suspicion opened hy effective fire at Capt Vyom Pokhriyal and his party. Capt Vyom Pokhriyal retaliating imdt fired at the militants, injuring lead in the leg.

The militants opened fire with AK, Pika and rocket. Own tps retaliated and a fierce fire fight ensued. One militant was killed at approx 1820h and the gp retreated rapidly up and away from the nala giving them height advantage on own tps. Nb Sub Bhawani Singh displayed tremendous courage and presence of mind and led his party of fifteen in a parallel bracket from the east while Capt Vyom Pokhriyal led his remaining party in arrow line chase uphill under hy fire. Nb Sub Bhawani Singh and his tps crossed and closed in on the militants from the east forcing them downhill.

Capt Vyom Pokhriyal charged ahead without caring for his life and took cover behind a boulder firing from close rg. Trapped between the tps of Nb Sub Bhawani Singh and Capt Vyom Pokhriyal, the lead militant changed course and led his gp downhill towards the west slope. He was killed at approx 1830h by own tps under Nb Sub Bhawani Singh pursuing from the east. The remaining three militants jumped into the nala and escaped into the dense forest on the other side. The two militants killed were iden as Abu Haris and Abu Khalid the leaders of Sangrampora massacre of seven Kashmiri pandits. The escapees are suspected to be their abettors iden as Quadir, Hamza and Zubair.

In view of hy darkness Capt Vyom Pokhriyal took the well thought out decision of calling off the pursuit so as not to endanger his whole team.

Showing exemplary leadership and bravery, Capt Vyom Pokhriyal left his party under control of Nb Sub Bhawani Singh and at approx 1845h proceeded on hot pursuit of the escapees with Sub Devendar Gehlot, Ln Naik Sujit Mahto and Ln Naik Parshuram Thapa not wanting to jeopardise more tps since the escapees are hyly armed and dangerous.
Nb Sub Bhawani Singh and own tps remained dogo and have reported hy gunfire from the dense forests through the ni till approx 0300h. After that there is no report of any gunfire.

At the time of this ATR at 250530 there is no info abt Capt Vyom Pokhriyal or his party. They are now deemed MIA as of 0300h. The CO has ordered an overt search and rescue op at 250545h.
(Extract from dispatches of the CO of 31 RR)

Excerpted with permission from Bite of the Black Rose, Sanjay Bahadur, Hachette India.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.