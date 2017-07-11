Opinion

Opinion: Are liberals guilty of selective outrage?

Posing the question in this way presents a simplistic view of the world. It forms the grounds for producing a psychopathic nationalist personality.

by 
Image credit: Chandan Khanna/AFP

Though they can lay the grounds for actual blood-letting, culture wars unfold through claims and counter-claims of injuries to the psyche. An aspect of this is the current criticism that goes by the name of “selective outrage”. The term is used to describe the situation where so-called liberal citizenry engages in apparently self-serving public protests against some incidents while ignoring a number of others.

The argument unfolds through a number of loops: how come you express outrage at the killing of Muslim boy in a train but not of a police officer in Kashmir, or the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, or the long-term harassment faced by Bangladeshi author Tasleema Nasrin, or the killing of Sikhs in 1984, or the threats faced by a Hindu posting messages on Facebook that some Muslims find objectionable? You could add endlessly to the list of objections for we are a nation where such lists are lengthened because the first act in an argument is the resort to brute force. The selective outrage criticism then goes on to claim a wound on the national psyche, sustained through the duplicitous acts of the traitorous and the easily misled. The healing that is offered the psyche consists of the defence and manufacture of a psychopathic nationalist personality marked by shallow empathy and the naturalisation of violence.

Simplistic assumptions

But first, one must address the logic of the critique. Do protestors against the killing of Muslims deliberately downplay or ignore the killing of Dalits and Sikhs? And, do their reactions to the killing of Hindus (say, by Muslims) display partisan emotions because they fail to organise demonstrations and protests? Let us leave politicians out of the discussion, for their actions are motivated by the psycho-pathology of power. But what about the rest of us? Do we discriminate in our outrage?

Actually, posing the question in this way is the first step in presenting a simplistic view of the world. This, in turn, forms the grounds for producing a psychopathic nationalist personality.

The question is deliberately simplistic and is intended to produce a black-and-white view of the world. The question assumes that all forms of actual or symbolic violence are exactly the same and require the same response. The accusation of selective outrage is intended to foreclose a serious examination of violence and any fundamental social critique of its multiple forms and causes. It stops us from thinking about actually existing social and political conditions and the conditions that make for violence. Censorship, of the kind faced by Nasrin is – as she herself has eloquently pointed out – also an issue of masculine power, and the killing of state security personnel is the tragedy of a state that is viewed as the enemy in many parts of the country.

The casket of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security) Mohammad Ayub Pandith who was lynched in Srinagar in June. Photo credit: Ipsita Chakravarty/Scroll.in
The casket of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security) Mohammad Ayub Pandith who was lynched in Srinagar in June. Photo credit: Ipsita Chakravarty/Scroll.in

Will the critics of selective outrage ever dare to question masculine power or the arbitrary powers of the state that create conditions of everyday violence? No, because they implicitly support the status quo, masking their psychopathology through an equality of violence argument.

As soon as we assume that all forms of violence require the same response, we are able to do two things at the same time. First, we can say that social violence can be eliminated without questioning the beliefs and norms that make for it. The selective outrage mouthpieces are not interested in eliminating all forms of violence since their argument is based on the premise that all violence – that of the weak and the powerful, men and women, black and white – is exactly the same and requires an equivalent response. This is an argument that actually seeks to maintain the status quo through providing implicit support for the powerful in their exercise of power, while castigating the powerless when they lash out in their weakness.

Second, the selective outrage argument produces pathologised personalities through presenting a picture of social life where extending empathy is always a competitive act: to be seen to protest against one kind of violence is to imagine that you condone another kind. Empathy becomes the shallow act of shoring up community feeling rather than stretching out across community boundaries. Shallowness of empathy is the classic trait of the psychopath. Empathy is translated into an act of political manipulation and fear-mongering. Empathy transforms into an instrument of producing gated mentalities and violence.

Outrage and its many forms

So then, what should be the response to the imagined abuse of selective outrage?

First, we must point out that outrage takes – and must take – many forms because different forms of violence require different responses. To think that all forms of violence are the same is to partake in violence itself by masking its different causes and contexts: is the violence of the battered woman against her partner the same as that of her batterer? Should we respond in exactly the same manner? The thinking citizen has historically responded in multiple ways to the violence of our times, even though adrenalin-fuelled tabloid television may struggle with understanding this.

Second, it is important to insist that those who speak of responding to all violence in an equivalent manner also engage in debate about the causes of different forms of violence rather than only declaim about the immediate response. It is unlikely that they will ever be ready for any such debate, for that might expose their own complicity in the violence of our times.

Finally, accusations of selective outrage must be called out for what they are. They are displays of a limited understanding of outrage, one that is incapable of comprehending that genuine understanding of the contexts of violence requires different forms of outrage. And, second, they are the deployment of selective memory in the cause of manufacturing ideas of the injured psyche of those who are themselves the most significant perpetrators of social violence. Irony also dies a thousand deaths.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.