Urban water crisis

Why some neighbourhoods in Delhi have access to water for just one to two hours a day

The answer is a basic one: mismanagement of resources.

by  & 
An Indian boy cools off under a water tanker in New Delhi. Image credit: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

As summer temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius in New Delhi, acute water shortages are gripping parts of the Capital. Signs of water stress are now everywhere, and residents in the southern and western parts of the city have not received regular, reliable water supply for months.

Water shortages are becoming something of an annual ritual in Delhi, the world’s second most populous city. By 2030, it is estimated to grow by 11 million, from 14 million residents to 25 million – a megacity atop a megacity.

Without any changes in the city’s water management policies, the prospect of all those urban residents having access to water is grim.

A man bathes under a broken water pipeline in New Delhi on June 5. (Credit: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)
A man bathes under a broken water pipeline in New Delhi on June 5. (Credit: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

Unsustainable water policies

Delhi’s current water policy, instituted by the ruling Left-wing Aam Admi Party in 2015, promises 20,000 litres of free water per household per month. Assuming a household has five members, this means some 130 litres per capita per day should be available every day.

This plan is hampered by several basic problems. First and foremost, the city does not actually have enough water to make it happen, nor does it have enough money to give all this water away for free. Currently, some neighbourhoods have access to water for just one to two hours a day

Reliable data on individual consumption is not available, as numerous households in Delhi still lack functional meters, but leakage, thefts and losses also reduce the available water supply.

In 2016, the Delhi Jal Board, which is responsible for the city’s drinking and waste water management, estimated total distribution losses of around 40%. Many cities in both the developed and developing world have losses in the 4% to 20% range.

As a result, Delhi must actually produce daily 182 litres per person for individuals to receive their allotted 130 litres.

Even this 130 litres target is flawed, because it is arbitrary. A person can live a perfectly healthy life at around 75 litres per capita per day. In many European cities, including Malaga in Spain, and Leipzig in Germany, per capita daily water consumption is 92 litres or less.

In Delhi, people in high-income households may consume up to a staggering 600 litres. As the country’s middle class continues to grow, the need to build awareness of water as a scarce resource and instil conservation practices among the citizenry will grow more urgent.

A waterlogged street in Delhi. How can a city with so much rain face water shortages? (Credit: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)
A waterlogged street in Delhi. How can a city with so much rain face water shortages? (Credit: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

Neglecting natural resources

Anyone who has ever lived in or travelled to Delhi during the monsoon season, between June and September, can testify to its water-clogged roads and overflowing sewers. How can a place with so much rain suffer from serious water scarcity?

The answer is a basic one: mismanagement of resources. In the southern and southwestern districts of the city, which are particularly affected by both water shortages and flooding, harvesting rainwater holds particular potential.

In 1965, Singapore had water-management indicators similar to those of Delhi. Today, it reports that just 5% of its supply is unaccounted for, thanks to significant water reuse, desalination, storm water storage and conservation efforts.

Delhi has imposed mandatory norms for installing rainwater harvesting structures and created financial incentives. But because of a lack of oversight, these reforms have not led to large-scale adoption of available technologies.

Surface sources of clean water are admittedly limited as well; untreated waste water and industrial effluents are routinely discharged into Delhi’s water bodies.

The Yamuna river, near Delhi, is an important source of drinking water for downstream cities. But it has been an open sewer for decades.

Boys pose for a selfie in front of the foam-covered Yamuna river in Delhi in November 2016. (Credit: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)
Boys pose for a selfie in front of the foam-covered Yamuna river in Delhi in November 2016. (Credit: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

According to the estimates of the Central Pollution Control Board, every day, almost 40% of untreated sewage from Delhi either seeps into the ground or is discharged into the Yamuna river. The fact that other sources report this figure at 60% is telling: wastewater-treatment facilities are not only lacking, they are abysmally poorly managed.

Ill-planned housing projects and an ever-expanding number of private water pumps, installed by households, industries and companies that wish to ensure an uninterrupted personal water supply, have also severely damaged groundwater tables.

The myriad of institutional challenges facing Delhi’s water board exacerbate these supply- and management-side problems.

First, the Delhi Jal Board’s chief executive is always an Indian Administrative Service officer, a high-ranking civil servant likely to be transferred at any moment to another position. The average job tenure of 18 months to 30 months does not favour effective performance or strategic planning. In this short time, a chief executive officer must learn all about water, gain a complete understanding of the city’s existing programmes and infrastructure and, ideally, conceive of executable initiatives to upgrade the system.

To fulfil such gargantuan tasks satisfactorily and develop a strategic plan for the future, a term of six years to eight years would be more reasonable.

Nor do the corrupt practices of many water board staffers help. In 2015, for example, engineers and officers from the board were suspended for cheating and forgery regarding water equipment. This does not help the organisation’s functioning or credibility among residents.

Making Delhi sustainable

Here is the good news: for the first time in at least two decades, the Delhi Jal Board seems to have competent and effective leadership. A few water ATMs, which dispense drinking water at a significantly cheaper price than bottled water, have been installed in a few locations across the city.

Thanks in part to aggressive social media advertising, these are gaining popularity among residents.

Play
Water ‘ATMS’ have been introduced in the capital since 2014 to mitigate water shortage.

The concept of “constructed wetlands” – a pilot project proposed in 2009 that features an artificial marsh made of plants that absorb the impurities in water – has also been moved forward. The project aims to clean up an 8-km stretch of supplementary waste water drain that, like most of Delhi’s waste water, dumps into the Yamuna river.

Other programmes to clean up the Yamuna have thus far failed. If successfully completed, Delhi’s wetlands pilot may be replicable in the many other Indian cities facing water shortages thanks in part to polluted waterways.

Slum-dwellers carry containers of water filled up from a tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal Board. (Credit: Anindito Mukherjee / Reuters)
Slum-dwellers carry containers of water filled up from a tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal Board. (Credit: Anindito Mukherjee / Reuters)

There is no intrinsic reason why Delhi residents could not have a reliable supply of water that can be drunk straight from the tap, 24 hours a day, without any health concerns or interruptions, within the decade. But it will take a lot of political work, from both within and beyond the Delhi Jal Board, to get there.

Asit K Biswas, Distinguished Visiting Professor, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore; Cecilia Tortajada, Senior Research Fellow, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore and Udisha Saklani, Independent Policy Researcher, National University of Singapore.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The answer to the Indian fan’s annual quest for the latest unspoiled episode of Game of Thrones

The big question isn’t just who’s the best man (or woman) for the throne – it’s also what is the perfect way for Indian fans to get their hands on the best version.

Image credit: Hotstar

Indian audiences, savvier than ever before in their choice of international entertainment, are as good as anyone in telling their Lannisters apart from their Targaryens, and visibly mourn each fallen Stark with the same passion as any other fan in the world. And with 16th July fast approaching (17th July 7:30 am, IST being the D-Day for Indian fans), the anticipation of the surviving characters’ fates in the epic medieval fantasy show Game of Thrones’ Season 7 is reaching fever pitch. As in previous seasons, every trailer, stray comment by an actor or image is being decoded and analysed to answer various fan questions. Will there finally be a Stark reunion? How much more badass will Arya get? Who will die?

But the most important question remains - how can Indian fans watch the unspoiled version of the most secretive and explosive series in recent memory, as soon as it is first aired in the world?

Torrent downloads remain the most popular go-to solution but come with risks. Being landmines of copyright infringement, torrent sites frequently get blocked by government authorities, especially when heavy traffic is anticipated. Moreover, torrents pose a serious threat to your cybersecurity by making your computer vulnerable to attacks by viruses, malware, ransomware and pesky adware.

Torrent files affecting your computer with malware. (Source: Giphy)
Torrent files affecting your computer with malware. (Source: Giphy)

Also, keep in mind that heavy traffic from similar fans from across the world brings down download speeds considerably with the airing of each episode. Sure, you can wait till the traffic reduces and HD versions are uploaded, but by then you will have inadvertently stumbled upon a spoiler despite your best efforts.

TV is another, less tedious option. Indian fans can now catch each episode 40 hours after it first airs in the USA. Though a much-desired development, even this time lag can affect your spoiler-free run if you are connected to the Internet 24X7 (as we all are). Eager fans and reviewers venting on online publications and social media lurk in every corner of the web.

Trying to run away from spoilers! (Source: Giphy)
Trying to run away from spoilers! (Source: Giphy)

TV is a great starting point for those looking to ease into the world of Westerosi politics as it sanitises the medieval brutality of the show. Seasoned Game of Thrones fans, however, insist that the show is best experienced in all its graphic glory. For example, Daenerys’ position as a strong contender for the Iron Throne is cemented by the pivotal scene in which she emerges from the ashes as the Mother of Dragons, and yet again when she walks out unscathed from a burning hut in Season 6. The unavoidable ad breaks on TV, moreover, can break the flow of the fast-paced rollercoaster ride that is a Game of Thrones episode.

So, how can you get access to the latest full-length HD episode of Game of Thrones without accidentally downloading malware, breaking the law or waiting around for the late-night TV time slot? Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, provides the best solution for all your GOT access troubles. Hotstar is HBO’s official streaming partner in India. All the latest HD episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7 will be available for streaming to Hotstar Premium subscribers in their original, unspoiled form within minutes of being aired in the USA – starting 7.30am on 17th July, to be precise! This means you can start your day armed with the knowledge of who killed whom before the world itself has a had a chance to process the latest developments.

With people who still insist on using torrents. (Source: Giphy)
With people who still insist on using torrents. (Source: Giphy)

Now you need not plead for spoiler-free conversations with friends and co-workers or scroll down with lightning speed when a Game of Thrones-related notification appears on news or social media. And if you wish to enjoy the elaborately choreographed battle scenes on a bigger screen, you can make use of Google Chromecast or Apple TV to stream the episodes on your Smart TV - that too ad-free!

Hotstar has opened up a world of premium HBO Originals for Indian audiences with diverse tastes. Apart from Game of Thrones, Indian viewers can now easily and reliably access other critically acclaimed shows such as Silicon Valley, Prison Break, Homeland, Big Little Lies and many more. You can check out Hotstar’s HBO catalogue here. All of Hotstar’s offerings, including live sports coverage and movies and shows across eight languages, are available for a free one-month trial. You can sign up for the Premium membership, and get the free trial, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.