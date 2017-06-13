The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: As Centre suspends cattle trade rules, it must do much more to rein in gau rakshaks

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
INDIA-POLITICS-RELIGION-BEEF. Image credit: Chandan Khanna/AFP

The Big Story: Regulating cattle trade

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reiterated the Madras High Court’s order in June suspending the new rules framed by the Union Ministry of Environment banning the sale in markets of cattle for slaughter.

The Centre assured the court that the new rules, notified on May 25 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, would not be put into effect and that the government was open to revising the provisions after taking into consideration objections from various sections. This change of position from the Centre, which in May had vehemently defended the ban as a necessary measure to tackle illegal cattle trade and prevent animal cruelty, comes in the wake of protests across the country. States like Kerala refused to implement the notification, alleging that the rules were an indirect ban on beef consumption.

While it is refreshing to see the Centre agreeing to listen to voices on the ground, the decision to put the rules on hold raises serious questions about the process of policy-making in India. The government’s decision to revise the rules makes it clear that very little consultation before the rules were framed. According to the Centre, the draft rules had been placed before the public for suggestions in January. However, the shock with which the farming community reacted to the new cattle trade rules showed that the section most affected by this law was largely kept out of the loop. Instead, animal-rights activists took the lead in formulating the regulations. Worse, the rules energised self-proclaimed cow-protection zealots to accelerate violence against cattle traders, especially Muslims and Dalits, across the country.

As the Centre revises the regulations, it is imperitive for it to restore the confidence of India’s cattle traders by reining in cow vigilantes.

The Big Scroll

  • The Supreme Court may have stayed the new cattle trade rules, but fear of mobs has left cattle markets deserted
  • In drought-hit Tamil Nadu, the new cattle rules threatened to decimate rural economy.

Punditry

  1. In this interview to The Hindu, former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Memon says the latest stand-off between India and China in the Doklam plateau is an attempt by Beijing to change the territorial status quo. 
  2. In the Hindustan Times, Prasenjit Bose says the appeasement politics by the Trinamool Congress has eroded the trust on the administration in West Bengal. 
  3. Faizan Mustaffa in the Indian Express states that debate on triple talaq should go beyond Muslim law and consider the practice in a general human rights sense. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

Mridhula Chari reports on what scanty rains in the river basins in peninsular India could mean to agriculture and the rural economy.

“Worryingly for southern India, parts of which have faced back to back droughts for three years now, the basins of rain fed rivers that originate in the Western Ghats have also had a severe deficit of rain, with the Cauvery and Krishna rivers particularly badly affected. The region at the mouth of the Cauvery has received 43% rain less than normal.” 

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.