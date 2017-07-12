Keeping it together

Why the family of a murdered RSS worker thanked a devout Muslim in Karnataka

Abdul Rahouf, who runs a fruit shop near the BC Road, rushed Sharath Madivala to the hospital in his autoriskshaw.

by 
Abdul Rahouf inside his fruit shop in BC Road in Dakshina Kannada. Image credit: TA Ameerudheen

Even as communal tension continues in Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka, a 33-year-old Muslim fruit vendor’s attempt to save the life of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker, who was stabbed in Bantwal taluk, has moved many hearts.

The incident occurred on July 4 when unidentified assailants attacked RSS member Sharath Madivala at around 8.30 pm after barging into his family-owned laundry shop in the busy town of BC Road, or Bangalore Chikmagalur Road, in Bantwal taluk, 20 km from the district headquarters of Mangalore.

Abdul Rahouf, who runs a small fruit shop near the laundry, rushed to the spot and took Madivala to the nearest hospital in his autorickshaw.

Abdul Rahouf inside his fruit shop in BC Road in Dakshina Kannada. Photo credit: TA Ameerudheen
Abdul Rahouf inside his fruit shop in BC Road in Dakshina Kannada. Photo credit: TA Ameerudheen

However, despite Rahouf’s efforts, Madivala succumbed to his injuries on July 8.

Madivala’s family thanked Rahouf for his selfless service. “I know Rahouf and I we must thank him for taking my son to hospital,” Madivala’s father Thaniyappa told this correspondent on Monday.

This was the second political murder in Dakshina Kannada district in the last three weeks.

The police suspect that Sharath was murdered in retaliation for the killing of a Social Democratic Party of India worker named Ashraf on June 21.

Six persons accused have been arrested in connection with Ashraf’s murder.

Investigations into Sharath’s killing are underway and the police officials have said arrests will soon follow. “We have got enough leads, and we will arrest the culprits soon,” Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police CH Sudhir Kumar Reddy told Scroll.in.

Unforgettable day

Rahouf says the horror the incident will stay with him for a long time.

He had just finished his namaz inside his little shop when he heard a scream for help from Praveen, who runs a grocery shop near Madivala’s family-owned Udaya laundry.

“Rahouf Bhaiyya, come fast,” Praveen said. “Someone has stabbed Sharath. He is lying in a pool of blood.”

At first, Rahouf was unable to fathom what was going on. But he stepped out of his shop, leaving his prayer mat unrolled.

“Praveen called two more shopkeepers to the spot,” he told Scroll.in. “Sharath was lying in a pool of blood and our immediate task was to rush him to the hospital. We pleaded with all the vehicles that came that way, including the local autorickshaw drivers, to take him to the hospital. But all our requests fell on deaf ears.”

Rahouf decided to bring out his own old autorickshaw, which he used to ferry fruit from the market.

Abdul Rahouf stands near the autorickshaw, in which he took RSS worker Sharath Madivala to hospital. Photo credit: TA Ameerudheen
Abdul Rahouf stands near the autorickshaw, in which he took RSS worker Sharath Madivala to hospital. Photo credit: TA Ameerudheen

“I found it was a waste of time to wait for a vehicle,” he said. “So we put Madivala in my autoriskshaw and drove him to the Father Muller’s Hospital, which is five kilometres away from BC Road.”

Sharath was alive when they reached the hospital at 10 pm. “I prayed for his speedy recovery,” Rahour said. “Later, I came to know that his friends shifted him to AJ Hospital where he breathed his last on July 11.”

Rahouf said he knew Madivala for the last 14 years.

“We used to exchange pleasantries and sweets during Deepawali and Eid,” he said. “It was not a thick friendship, but we knew each other really well.”

Rahouf said he never knew that Madivala was an RSS worker. “For me, he is Thaniyappa’s son, who has been running the laundry for more than 40 years,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.