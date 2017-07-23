Book review

Actor and musician Val Emmich’s ‘The Reminders’ may be cheesy, but it stars a winning 10-year-old

Joan Lennon hates Billy Joel and Bob Dylan. She also has a rare condition where she can remember every detail of her life perfectly.

A far younger Val Emmich makes a brief appearance in Tina Fey’s 30 Rock one fine episode, and that is how it strikes me why he is extra cute; it is because I have seen him before. He is the writer of The Reminders, a novel I chose to review not because it was excessively brilliant or keenly incisive about life’s techniques, the way one could say Middlemarch is, but because if you pick it up, you don’t mind not putting it down till it’s over. In other words, it draws you in.

It is a sincerely privileged, unpretentious account of a little girl’s unusual friendship with a grieving man. It does justice to the digital age it is set in without annoyingly clinging to its tenets; there are no printed accounts of SMS conversations or Facebook dialogues. In fact, these things don’t come up at all. The closest you get is a mention of Twitter, but that’s all you get. No tweet is reprinted, no literary sanctity violated. Whew.

Lennon lovin’

To start again: meet Joan Lennon. She has a last name, Sully, but to this she doesn’t assign much worth. To her, the fact that her musician father is a devoted worshipper of John Lennon means there is an inherent, hereditary approval in loving Lennon herself, in “carrying forward the legacy.” Towards the end, when asked if she loves Lennon because she loves Lennon or because her dad loves him, Joan is unable to tell the difference. Fun fact: she hates the music of Billy Joel and Bob Dylan.

But that’s just a fun fact. Here’s a funner fact (not really, because it makes Joan miserable quite often.) Little Joan Lennon has a rare mental condition called Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM), where she can remember every single day of her life so far (from age five onwards, that is) in perfect, Technicolour detail. She is one among the 30-and-odd people in the world who possess this ability, and she is the youngest of them all: 10 years old.

Joan is introduced to her father’s old bandmate and the current toast of television, Gavin Winters. He has recently made things toasty for his neighbours by setting his furniture on fire in his backyard. In a swift escape from the media, Gavin seeks sanctuary with Joan’s folks.

Incidentally, why did Gavin play the Joker on his own property? Because he is trying to destroy all memories of his late lover, Sydney Brennett, who was also good friends with Joan’s family. Sydney has died, presumably of a stroke or an aneurysm, a few months ago, and Gavin has been shaken out of his existence, to say the least. Things look tough for Gavin as he tries to cope, but when he accidentally learns (thanks to Joan’s photographic memory) that Sydney had been keeping something from him, he is stirred into action.

The art of remembering

Remember The God of Small Things? (Of course you remember.) Part of the reason it was so endearing was because Arundhati Roy had ample space and scope to write with the eyes of a child. This ample space and scope, obviously, is but another indicator of her calibre as a writer, and the same is to be said for Emmich. He alternates his chapters, writing first as Joan and then as Gavin, and it is no surprise that the Joan chapters are the ones that make you tear up. It is because she is a little girl. Who wouldn’t cry?

I read The Reminders on the Duronto, from Mumbai to Calcutta. It was strange for such an outlandish idea to be so pertinent, the fact that there are people who can do what I wish I could do, and they’re tired of it, sick of it, they hate it, even as I continue to wish I had what they did. I don’t care if the things I’m recollecting are good or bad, sad or happy. I want to remember.

And I want to remember in this incredibly precise, legalistic fashion, as if my brain is my attorney and can save me, with this evidence, in a court of flaw. I slept like a baby – while the actual baby in the compartment cried – the whole time, but I read this novel in between. And even though the plot was cheesy, and the writing occasionally trying too hard, I had a good time with this book.

A professor of mine once said, “Yes, keep literary value in mind, keep your Ibsens and your Eliots close. But also think, given where you are and how you live: you’re standing in an airport bookstore, with time to kill. Your degree isn’t completely wasted on you, so you don’t opt to fall for clickbait. You choose to buy a book. And you do buy a book in that bookstore. Would you or would you not like to write that book you just bought?”

Val Emmich’s book is that book you would certainly buy at the bookstore. It’s the book you would certainly borrow from the library, and it’s the book you would certainly gift someone on their birthday. It’s popular and cheesy and has plenty of heart and only white people in it, but it’s a book with a working brain and a great little 10-year-old, and the bottom line is, if you’re travelling, go read The Reminders. It’ll remind you of everything you left behind.

The Reminders, Val Emmich, Little, Brown and Company

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

