The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: To protect image of Bihar government, Tejashwi should step down to face investigation

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
Image credit: IANS

The Big Story: Corruption charges

The grand ruling alliance in Bihar, consisting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Janata Dal (United) and the Congress, has been under severe strain since the Central Bureau of Investigation last week filed a First Information Report in a corruption case involving Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The CBI alleged that Lalu Yadav abused his position as Union railway minister between 2004 and 2009 to acquire prime plots of land in Patna as a quid pro quo for helping a company take over the management of an Indian Railways hotel.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the resignation of Tejashwi Prasad, who is now the deputy chief minister of Bihar, and has even offered to support the Janata Dal (United) if the Rashtriya Janata Dal decides to exit the alliance.

The response from the Yadavs has been predictable: Lalu Yadav chose to deflect the issue with conspiracy theories, claiming that no wrong was done when he was the Union railways minister and that he was being targeted for his campaign against the BJP’s communal agenda. He added his son, who has been named as an accused, was only 14 years old when the alleged corruption took place in 2005. Tejashwi, for his part, parroted his father’s views on Wednesday, stating that he had not even grown a mustache in 2005, let alone being old enough to commit fraud.

However, this efence crumbles in the face of facts. While the foundation for the corruption may have been laid when Tejashwi was very young, the actual benefits of this crime was reaped by the Yadavs much later, in 2014. According to the FIR, it was in 2014 that the Yadavs, through a web of benami transactions, took over the company that acquired the prime plots in Patna in 2006 as a quid pro quo for rigging a tender process. Tejashwi would go on to become the deputy chief minister a year later.

When the alliance stormed to power in 2015, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar promised a clean government. To have a young deputy chief minister facing serious charges of corruption is an embarrassment that could help the BJP split the alliance. On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar reportedly gave the Yadavs four days to come clean on their charges. Though it is clear that the BJP is using the CBI case to drive a wedge in the alliance and destabilise the Bihar government, it is also important that Tejashwi Yadav, for the sake of probity, faces the investigations without holding any position of power to salvage the image of the government and the alliance.

The Big Scroll

  • The CBI case against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. 
  • How the corruption scandal that has hit the Yadavs has created a rift in the top leadership of the JD(U). 

Punditry

  1. Sandeep Dwivedi in the Indian Express argues that the process to select the new head coach of the Indian cricket team turned into a circus, undermining the credibility of those involved. 
  2. K Thangaraj and G Chaubey in The Hindu say that the Aryan migration question is far from being satisfactorily answered. 
  3. Nicholas Kristof in the New York Times explains the latest scandal that has hit the Trump administration, with an email leak showing that Donald Trump Jr. was in contact with the Russians during the election campaign last year. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

TA Ameerudheen reports on why the family of the murdered Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist in Dakshina Kannada thanked a Muslim shop owner.

“‘Praveen called two more shopkeepers to the spot,’ he told Scroll.in. ‘Sharath was lying in a pool of blood and our immediate task was to rush him to the hospital. We pleaded with all the vehicles that came that way, including the local autorickshaw drivers, to take him to the hospital. But all our requests fell on deaf ears.’

Rahouf decided to bring out his own old autorickshaw, which he used to ferry fruit from the market.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.