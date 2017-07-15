gujarat diaries

As Gujarat’s Vadnagar station gets a makeover, a local resident asks: ‘How many jobs will it create?

The station, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to sell chai as a child, is in the midst of a Rs 8-crore development upgrade.

by 
Image credit: M Rajshekhar

Gujarat’s Vadnagar station is getting the mother of all makeovers.

Its solitary rail track – a 57-km long metre-gauge line connecting the town of Mehsana to the Jain temple at Taranga – has been ripped out. It is being replaced by a broad-gauge line and extended till Abu Road in the neighbouring state of Rajasthan.

Paint and plaster have been hammered off the tiny asbestos-roofed building housing the station’s ticketing office and station master’s room. It is being redone as a part of a Rs 8 crore project to redevelop the station as a heritage station, said Hardik Bhand, who runs the ticketing office at the station.

Look to the left and the station’s solitary platform blurs into a construction site. One group of men carries iron rods bent into rectangular brackets past the yellow board at the edge of the platform announcing the station’s name. Another set inserts these rods into the steel scaffoldings of what will become concrete pillars. Behind them, an earthmover moves soil around. The whole station is seeing an upgrade. From one platform to three. From one train trip a day – which stops at Vadnagar while heading to Taranga and again while heading back – to three a day.

It is a real overhaul. At one time, with its single platform and no more than two train halts a day, this station in North Gujarat must have been quite sleepy. And pretty too – herons roost on the trees behind the station.

Modi tea stall

It is not easy to locate the reason for this exuberance of redevelopment. Around here somewhere is the tea stall where Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to sell chai as a child. But ask around and you get contradictory answers. Some pointed towards a two metre by two metre structure on the platform facing the ticket window. Others, like an old man sitting with auto rickshaw drivers under a tree just outside the train station, pointed at a barber shop in the line of stalls just outside the station. “That is where the tea stall used to be,” he said.

Similar confusion surrounds the station itself. It is getting a heritage tag. So how old is it? A worker at the station made a bold statement before backtracking. “I am told train service started here in 1850 but I am not sure,” he said. This is just as well. The first passenger train in India ran between Bombay and Thane in 1853.

Town gets an upgrade

Like its station, Vadnagar town is also getting a makeover. Its lake is getting spruced up. Local archaeological digs have yielded some Buddhist statues and development plans are afoot there as well. The town’s residents have mixed views about all this.

Vadnagar is a small town. The 2011 Census pegged its population at 27,790. Belying its small size, the town has an Industrial Training Institute, what the station official described as a “dus maale ka medical college (a 10-storeyed medical college)”, a science college and a Navodaya Vidyalaya.

What it does not have, however, is jobs. A lot of young men travel down to Mehsana each day for employment.

As a young man at the station, who did not want to be identified, said: “Lakh kharch karne ke baad 8,000 ka kaam karte hain.” People spend lakhs on their education but then get a job which pays them a few thousands. He questioned the beautification. It is being done for tourism purposes, he said. “But how many jobs will that create?” he asked.

Instead, the exercise is taking a toll on the town’s residents. “Train services have stopped for six months now,” he said. This is hurting those from Vadnagar who used to take the train to get to Mehsana or Taranga for their livelihoods.

The young man was a BJP supporter. His views were pro-Vallabhbhai Patel and anti-Jawaharlal Nehru – the latter, he said, had pushed India towards Partition given his impatience to become prime minister. According to him, Gandhi, being fonder of Nehru than Patel, had played along. He could not understand why people opposed the hanging of Yakub Menon. But challenge any of those points and he was open to discussion and conceded points he found valid.

At the same time, he was far angrier about the time being spent debating history but not on pressing everyday questions like employment and small businesses shuttering all around.

This shows in Vadnagar. It is a town like most small towns in the country. A myriad government hoardings promise – and exhort – change. But, all around, as though mocking those promises, lie a thick scatter of uncollected garbage and micro-enterprises set up by those who could not find better employment.

All of this has left the young man disillusioned with the BJP. “I voted for them but after three years, there really is not much to show,” he said.

All photographs by M Rajshekhar.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.