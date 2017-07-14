Development And Environment

Is hectic highway building in Arunachal Pradesh leading to more landslides?

Fourteen people were buried alive on July 11. Experts blame mega development projects and reckless urban expansion for the scale of the damage.

by 
Image credit: June Taki

On July 11, 14 people were buried alive in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district. A massive landslide, triggered by incessant rains, flattened at least five houses in a village called Lapatap. The extent of the damage can by gauged by the fact that it took a team of disaster management relief force personnel and policemen, assisted by locals, almost 24 hours to find all the bodies buried under the debris.

Torrential rains are not new to Arunachal Pradesh, and the eastern Himalayan region has always been prone to landslides. However, the damage caused by them has steadily increased in the last few years, with settlements starting to mushroom in risk-prone areas. Apart from unplanned urban expansion in and around the capital city of Itanagar, including Papum Pare, mega development projects in the state have exacerbated pressures, say experts.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visiting the site of the disaster. Image courtesy: June Taki
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visiting the site of the disaster. Image courtesy: June Taki

The highway rush

Arunachal Pradesh is currently in the middle of a hectic highway construction wave. The most significant among all these projects is the Trans-Arunachal Highway – a two-lane highway project connecting Tawang, a strategically high-important town on the India-China border in north-western Arunachal Pradesh to Kanubari in the south-eastern tip of the state, before finally culminating in Assam’s Dhemaji district. The highway, which will connect 12 out of a total of 16 district headquarter towns of the state. This, along with the soon-to-be-completed Bogibeel bridge in Assam, is expected to boost Arunachal Pradesh’s connectivity with the rest of country, and help India counter China’s aggressive highway building exercise on the other side of the border along Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, India pans to buid an ambitious 1,800-km Frontier Highway in the state that will run parallel to the India-China border.

“The strategic dimension of building roads in Arunachal Pradesh and of playing catch up with China, which dawned upon the Indian security community only after the turn of the decade, necessitated the fast building of roads,” explained Mirza Zulfiqur Rahman, a senior research fellow at the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati. “Because of the rush in going through with large infrastructure projects, environmental assessments and the feasibility studies were not done properly. Systematic planning and selection of alignments was not done, all the four seasons’ data has not been collected for feasibility studies of projects, and most environmental impact assessments have been token.”

Faulty road alignments?

Tage Rupa, a geomorphologist at Itanagar’s Rajiv Gandhi University, said that while “landslides occur naturally or are mostly triggered off by anthropogenic activities, the developmental activities that have come to the region, especially in the form of Trans- Arunachal Highway have increased the frequency and intensity of landslides”.

Rupa claimed that the road alignment in many places has not been backed up by proper land surveys. She pointed out the example of a 10-kilometre stretch of highway between Papu and Midpu in Papum Pare district, a patch replete with active fault lines. “The area has seen approximately 29 large to medium scale landslide activities in the recent past,” she said. “I agree that the progress of the region comes with the development projects. But before the project come into action proper investigation or survey has to be carried out which should not be only done by the engineers but also by the geologists, environmentalists and geomorphologists together.”

Rahman concurred, saying that road alignments have often been based on “easiest possible accessibility point, rather than it being stable.” “New road alignments have been cut through virgin forests in the middle stretches of Arunachal Pradesh, and most of these alignments have proved to be unstable,” he claimed.

‘Fast-tracking’

The construction of the Trans-Arunachal highway began in 2008. However, progress till 2013 was slow, with only 100 of the proposed 2,400 kilometres being constructed. The slow pace of progress has plagued almost all highway projects in the Northeast. Keen to make up for lost time, the Congress government at the Centre announced a new scheme called the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North East in 2013. The Trans-Arunachal highway is one of the flagship projects under the scheme. However, many argue that that fast-tracking has only led to by-passing of environmental norms.

“The fast tracked became mindless environmentally unguarded fast-tracked,” said Rahman, adding that such an approach was driven by a mind-set that environmental impact assessment for projects in the North East should be done away with if we need to develop the region. “This is a mind-set problem which has percolated down now to the grassroots section of contractors.”

The relief team looking for bodies under the debris. Image courtesy: June Taki
The relief team looking for bodies under the debris. Image courtesy: June Taki

‘The rich have erected massive buildings’

People in Arunachal Pradesh, however, recognise that infrastructure development projects are not the only problem. Ranju Dodam, an Itanagar-based journalist, said reckless construction activities in urban centres had contributed to the problem. “The rich have erected massive buildings that blatantly breach building laws in relation to the number of stories actually permitted,” claimed Dodam. “These buildings also require levelling entire hilltops, most often in places that are continuously increasing in population as a result of natural growth and migration from villages.”

Jarjum Ete of the All India Union of Forest Working People said the landslides and mudslides have increased in the state because of a “sense of disregard for the environment”. “There is a wilful ignorance on part of state agencies which are supposed to monitor things, as our mountains and hills are being bulldozed,” said Ete, a community leader based in Itanagar and affiliated to the Congress.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.