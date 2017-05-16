Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Vagina Monologues play, blues-rock gig, P Sainath lecture, and more

FRIDAY, JULY 14

THEATRE The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club Gurgaon

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s long-running English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues is a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

FILM The Garden of Words at The Japan Foundation

Makoto Shinkai’s anime film The Garden of Words (2013) is about the friendship between a 15-year-old shoemaker and a 27-year-old woman he keeps running into. There is no entry fee. This Japanese film will be screened with English subtitles. See here for more information.

When: Friday, July 14 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

MUSIC TALKS Deepak S. Raja at India Habitat Centre

New York-based Hindustani classical musician, musicologist and writer Deepak S. Raja will present a talk tilted “Perspective on Raga-ness” at this year’s Kumar Gandharva Memorial Lecture. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, July 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Aakash Gupta + Raghav Mandava + Vinay Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Aakash Gupta and Raghav Mandava from Delhi and Vinay Sharma from Mumbai will perform sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

COMEDY Sumit Anand at the Canvas Laugh Club Noida

City-based stand-up comedian Sumit Anand will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 14 at 8 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club Noida, Ground Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida.

MUSIC Begum at The Electric Room

Delhi experimental rock band Begum will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Big Bang Blues at Nowhere Terrace Brewpub and The Electric Room

Blues-rock group Big Bang Blues will play two venues this weekend. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm at Nowhere Terrace Brewpub and Saturday, July 15 at 9 pm at The Electric Room.

Where: Nowhere Terrace Brewpub Cafe, Second Floor, Crosspoint Mall, DLF Phase IV, Gurgaon. Tel: 92050 50770. Tel: 92050 50770. The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Meltdown 4.0 with Corridors + EchoFloat + Profound at The Junkyard Cafe

Electronic music DJ-producers Corridors aka Rijul Victor and Profound aka Amandeep Singh Multani, both of whom live in Delhi, and EchoFloat aka Jeff Nelson, who is from Surat, will each play a set at the fourth instalment of Meltdown, the gig series organised by city-based events company Byovent. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm.

Where: The Junkyard Cafe, Ground Floor, Salcon Ras Vilas Mall, District Centre, Saket. Tel: 80106 99999.

MUSIC Nush Lewis at Depot48

Singer-songwriter and harpist Anushka “Nush” Lewis, who is based in Mumbai, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Pedestrian + Uday Dass at Summer House Café

British producer Pedestrian aka Jack Sibley will play the Delhi leg of his tour of India, which has been organised by Mumbai-based electronic music events company sLick!. The gig will feature a supporting set by city-residing DJ Uday Dass. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

COMEDY Vasu Primlani at Canvas Laugh Club Gurgaon

Capital-based comedian Vasu Primlani will perform her solo stand-up special Improper. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

ART WORKSHOPS Caricature and Cartooning at Hobbmob Studio

Hobbmobb Studio, which holds hobby classes, will conduct a workshop at which participants can learn how to draw caricatures. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person, which includes the cost materials, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. Call 96440 07760 or see the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 15, from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Where: Hobbmob Studio, Q-5 Hauz Khas Enclave, Hauz Khas. Tel: 96440 07760.

THEATRE 2 Shades of Life at Alliance Francaise

A double-bill of plays, performed in a mix English and Hindi and directed by Prakhar Gautam: Beautiful World of Lies is about the theft of a painting by six Indians living in Antigua; Baano is about an encounter between an ageing prostitute and a young man. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 6.15 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

TALKS P Sainath at India International Centre

Veteran journalist and founder of the People’s Archive Of Rural India, P. Sainath will present a talk titled “The Moral Economy of the Elite and Why They Can’t Confront the Inequality That Is Our Greatest Crisis”. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 6.30 pm.

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

THEATRE Phenomenal Maya: Celebrating Maya Angelou at Akshara Theatre

At this event organised to pay tribute to American poet Maya Angelou, theatre director Jalabala Vaidya will recite her works and actor Sunit Tandon will talk about her life. The show will include a performance by singer Nisa Shetty. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

FILM Chanda Ke Joote + Jaadui Machchhi at India Habitat Centre

This instalment of the Films Division’s FD Zone Delhi series of screenings will feature two fiction shorts that the Ektara Collective, a group of independent filmmakers, have made in collaboration with the residents of the village Bhilpura in the Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh. Chanda Ke Joote (2011), in Hindi, is about a young girl’s aversion to shoes. Jaadui Machchhi (2013), in Hindi and Bundelkhandi, is about the dreams that a story about a ‘magical’ fish evokes in a young girl’s mind. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Andhon ke Haathi + Anshan at L.T.G. Auditorium

A double bill of Hindi plays. Directed by Sonu Sonkar, Gurgaon Theatre Group will perform Sharad Joshi’s Andhon ke Haathi, which is based on the Indian folk tale about five blind men and an elephant. Merry Go Round Entertainment will stage, under the direction of Saurav Padhi, Anshan, Jagdip Singh’s adaptation of Harishankar Parsai’s short story ‘Dus Din Ka Anshan’, a satire about hunger strikes. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200 an Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

MUSIC Aneesh Chengappa at Raasta Gurgaon

Delhi-residing electronic music DJ-producer Aneesh Chengappa will man the decks. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 82878 70254.

MUSIC Paddy and Friends at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Kolkata-based Latin jazz pianist Pradyumna Singh Manot will present a set. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

COMEDY Nishant Tanwar at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comic Nishant Tanwar, who is from Delhi and now lives in Mumbai, will perform his solo show The Honest Comedian. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

FOOD & DRINK The Himachali Dham at Pickles and More

At this lunch organised by food blog Commeat, home chef Suman Sood will serve a spread of Himachali cuisine. The menu will feature items such as lungdu ka madara (fiddlehead ferns slow cooked with curd), chane ka khatta (chickpeas curry), teliyah mah (black dal) and phirni. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Pickles and More, 3-C, Pocket-B, Sidhartha Extension.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by Pablo Picasso. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, July 16, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE Bali at L.T.G Auditorium

Shekhar Meena will direct Taabir Theatre Group’s Hindi production of Girish Karnad’s play Bali. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 4 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, near Doordarshan Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Sir Iqbal at Shri Ram Centre

Written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam and Danish Iqbal, this Hindi play is about the life of Allama Iqbal, the poet who wrote ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 5 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112

COMEDY Anshu Mor at Lok Kala Manch

Gurgaon-residing comic Anshu Mor will perform his solo stand-up special Wait, There’s Mor! Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

COMEDY Angad Singh Ranyal + Garv Malik + Parvinder Singh at Chull

Mumbai’s Angad Singh Ranyal will headline this stand-up comedy gig that will be hosted by Garv Malik and will feature an opening set by Delhi’s Parvinder Singh. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Chull, Fifth Floor, 11-12 Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurgaon. Tel: 95991 99003.

COMEDY Neeti Palta at Zai

Comedy events company Puncliners will present a show by city-based stand-up comic Neeti Palta. Tickets priced at Rs 540 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Zai, Building No. 3, Local Shopping Complex, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II. Tel: 011 3310 6333.

THEATRE A Private Affair at Shri Ram Centre

Directed by M. Sayeed Alam, this English and Hindi play is an adaptation of Charles Emery’s drama of the same name. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE Manasi at India Habitat Centre

Writer-director Shuddho Banerjee’s Hindi adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at the IHC programmes desk and on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai at Alliance Francaise

This Hindi solo performance, directed by Jay Prakash and enacted by Saleem Shah, is based on writer Sharad Joshi’s stories and essays on youthful romance. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Aakash Gupta at Akshara Theatre

Comedian Aakash Gupta, who lives in Delhi, will test new material at solo gig titled The Half Fried Show. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Nitin Mirani at the Canvas Laugh Club Noida

Dubai-based stand-up comedian Nitin Mirani will perform his solo special Let’s Talk About Them, which is based on conversations and experiences he’s had with various people. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club Noida, Ground Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and KG Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed. Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Saket

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as “Yatra: The Rooted Nomad” by M. F. Husain; “The Black Sun” by S. H. Raza; and “Man Grinding his Teeth” by FN Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Gombe: An Exhibition of Magical Puppets at Art Konsult

Wooden puppets and sculpture indigenous to Karnataka will be on display at this exhibition organised by Delhi-based trust Management of Art Treasures of India. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, July 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Art Konsult, Ground Floor, 3 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 2656 6898.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.