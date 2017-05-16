Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Dalit music event, Johnny Lever show, farmers markets, and more

ART

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Cut-Price Paradise by Sarnath Banerjee at Project 88

A set of six short animation films by Berlin-residing Indian artist Sarnath Banerjee will be screened. The films Hakim Tartoosi’s Potency Oil (2001), Bengali Tourist (2003), 1943 (2007), Sophistication is Fragile (2009), Bachelor of 21 Dreams (2011) and Paradise Locked (2011) “explore the idiosyncratic textures of urban life to broadly comment on human behaviour and identity”. They will be shown at noon, 3 pm and 5 pm. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 29. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Game On with Gayatri Kodikal and Hena Kapadia in Bandra

This event, organised by art enthusiasts group Carpe Arte, to show how contemporary artists have incorporated games in their work, will feature a talk by Hena Kapadia, the founder of Colaba art gallery Tarq and artist Gayatri Kodikal whose board game The Travelling Hand: Smelling Palimpsests Under Moonlit Mangroves attendees will get an opportunity to play. There is no entry fee. To RSVP, join the group and click ‘Going’ on the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 6 pm.

Where: Bandra (West); the complete address will be provided to those who RSVP.

ONGOING

Mumbai Return: Journeys Beyond the City at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based urban researchers collective Urbz’s new exhibition about the journey of migrants between Mumbai, where they work, and their villages, features architectural drawings of vernacular homes, portraits of families and interactive digital installations and videos. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For details, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Notes on Labour by Praneet Soi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Fading Environments, Fading Cultures at Nine Fish Art Gallery

A show of paintings by young artists Abhilasha Pandey, Krishnal Fulwala, Rashesh Chauhan and Srinivas Pulagam on “fading histories and cultures that they should have inherited, but are now aware that in this changing world they might not be able to do so”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

Aapothkalin Trikalika/The Kali of Emergency by Ashish Avikunthak at Chatterjee and Lal

Ashish Avikunthak’s Bengali film Aapothkalin Trikalika/The Kali of Emergency (2016) will be screened with English subtitles. Hingeing on “the terrible and the majestic incarnations of Goddess Kali and her celestial avatars”, the film “is a metaphysical contemplation in times of perpetual emergencies”. Screenings at noon, 3 pm and 5 pm. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

History Zero by Stefanos Tsivopoulos at Mumbai Art Room

Greek artist Stefanos Tsivopoulos’s video installation that deals with “ideas of money, currency and the generation of value” is on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

Lucid Dreams at Sakshi Gallery

This exhibition comprises recent paintings by four artists from Vadodara, Magesh R., Sanket Viramgami, Sreeju Radhakrishnan and Umesh P. K. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, August 4. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Mind-Worlds at Akara Art

A group show by contemporary Indian artists Anju Dodiya, Ashim Purkayastha, Atul Dodiya, Bharti Kher, Hema Upadhyaya, Jagannath Panda, Justin Ponmany, Jyothi Basu, Manish Nai, Manisha Parekh, Manjunath Kamath, Subodh Gupta, Suhasini Kejriwal and Thukral and Tagra. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, July 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

Narcissism and Social Interaction at Clark House Initiative

This group show, curated by Mumbai-based film editor Parashar Naik, features the works of 24 artists that explore narcissism in art. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, August 5. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Remains of the Day by Shahid Datawala at Tarq

Mumbai-based photographer Shahid Datawala’s new exhibition Remains of the Day comprises two series of images ‘Half Naked Nude’ and ‘Unstill Life’, which have the common theme of “an exploration of the uncanny in everyday objects”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, August 5. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

BOOKS

SUNDAY, JULY 16

The Blind Book Date at The White Owl

The Blind Book Date will hold a sale of books priced at Rs 99 each. The event will feature three performances and an open mic session. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 3 pm.

Where: The White Owl, Lobby Level, Tower 2, One India Bulls Center, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2421 0231.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, JULY 14

#64 Come with Jasmeet Singh + Jeeya Sethi + Saurav Mehta + Siddharth Dudeja at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based comedians Jasmeet Singh, Jeeya Sethi, Saurav Mehta and Siddharth Dudeja are the professionals who will perform at the sixty-fourth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 7 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Reuben Kaduskar and Shashwat Maheshwari at Dancamaze

City-residing comic Reuben Kaduskar will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature a set by Mumbai-based Shashwat Maheshwari as well as ten amateur comedians. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 14 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Anirban Dasgupta + Arvind SA + Raunaq Rajani at Canvas Laugh Club

Chennai’s Aravind SA and Mumbai’s Anirban Dasgupta and Raunaq Rajani will perform stand-up sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 14 and Sunday, July 16 at 8.30 pm and Saturday, July 15 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Weekend Specials at The Habitat

Zimbabwean stand-up comic Carl Joshua Ncube will present sets through the weekend. The line-up features city-based comedians Aditi Mittal and Daniel Fernandes on Friday; Delhi’s Abijit Ganguly and Mumbai’s Piyush Sharma on Saturday; and Sharma and former Kolkata resident turned Mumbaikar Vaibhav Sethia on Sunday. The Habitat is the Khar venue formerly known as Tuning Fork. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

KaranX at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai-based illusionist and comedian Karan Chauhan and Delhi-residing magician Karan Singh will perform a joint show. Ticket priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 14 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Oye Stand-up at Canvas Laugh Club

At this instalment of their stand-up special, comedians and actors Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will cover topics such as the monsoon and actor Farhan Akhtar’s singing career. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

A Trial and Error Show by Nitin Gupta at The Barking Deer

Comic Nitin Gupta, who is from Mumbai, will perform a solo show organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 380 per person, which entitle attendees to a glass of craft beer or a mocktail, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Badvertising with Anand Reghu + Gaurav Kapoor + Sriraam Padmanabhan at The Cuckoo Club

Former media and marketing professionals turned stand-up-comedians Anand Reghu, Gaurav Kapoor and Sriraam Padmanabhan, all of whom live in Mumbai, will highlight everything that is wrong with advertising today in this show presented by Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Apple Is Red by Vaibhav Sethia at Of10

Kolkata comedian Vaibhav Sethia, who is based in Mumbai, will present a solo show in which he will talk about his Marwari upbringing, life as a student at IIT and the jobs he’s done over the past couple of years. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 8 pm.

Where: Of10, Ground Floor, Prudential, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

Comedy Mashup with Abbas Momin + Angad Singh Ranyal + Navin Noronha at The Square

Abbas Momin, Angad Singh Ranyal and Navin Noronha, each of whom is based in the city, will be the professionals performing at this stand-up comedy show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Hoody Impossible at The Huddle

A show featuring magic tricks performed by city-based illusionist Karan Chauhan and stand-up by comedians Hoody aka Mahesh Bolisetti from Hyderabad and Shlok Siddhant from Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 8 pm.

Where: The Huddle, Stellar Towers, Twelfth Floor, Diamond Garden, opposite K Star Mall, Chembur. Tel: 98701 78866.

Improv Comedy Mumbai with Amol Parashar at Jeff Goldberg Studio

Mumbai-based actor Amol Parashar, who stars in the web series Tripling, will be a special guest performer at improv comedy group Improv Comedy Mumbai’s show this weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 8 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Fourth Floor, Links Building, corner of 14th Road and Linking Road, above Fascination store, opposite Domino’s Pizza, Khar. Tel: 75069 06927.

Johnny Lever at Bhaidas Auditorium

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Johnny Lever will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Bhaidas Auditorium, Gulmohar Road, near Mithibai College, Juhu, Vile Parle (West). Tel: 022 4219 9924.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Barely Employable by Andy Reghu, Prashasti Singh and Punit Pania at The Cuckoo Club

Events company Chalta Hai Comedy will present this stand-up show about working culture and work-life balance by Mumbai comedians Andy Reghu, Prashasti Singh and Punit Pania. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

7 Min Itch at Studio Mojo

Ameya Deshpande, Dolly Ahuja, Kaavya Bector, Kabir Chandra, Parikshit Sadh, Rajesh Jinka, Shagun Gaur, Supriya Joshi, Tarun Chugh and Vineet Srinivasan will each get seven minutes to perform at this stand-up comedy gig organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

HaHaKaar by Gaurav Kapoor at Tap Andheri



Delhi comedian Gaurav Kapoor will perform his solo stand-up special. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 499 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tap, Royal Plaza, New Link Road, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 91676 66747.

Project 420 at Menchie’s

This instalment of events company Ratatouille’s stand-up gig series in which comedians perform for 20 minutes each will feature sets by Mumbai comics Azeem Banatwala, Dhruv Deshpande, Jeeya Sethi and Vaibhav Sethia. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Menchie’s, Shyam Vihar, near Telephone Exchange and the Nike showroom, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 80800 89447.

Almost There: A Stand-Up Special by Sonali Thakker at Havana

City-based comedian Sonali Thakker will mine her life for jokes. The show will include an opening set by Mumbai-residing comic Punit Pania. Tickets priced at Rs 220 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

CRAFT

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Pithora Painting on Canvas Bags Workshop at Artisans’

Iteeha, the city-based textile design firm, will conduct a workshop on how to decorate canvas bags with the Pithora style of painting. For ages 14 and above. The registration fee, which includes the cost of materials, is Rs 2,300 per person. To register, call 98201 45397 or email coordinator@artisanscentre.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16, from 11 am to 4 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

DANCE

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Raindrops Festival at Ravindra Natya Mandir

The twenty-seventh edition of the Raindrops festival of Indian classical dance, organised every year by kathak exponent Uma Dogra’s Sam Ved Society for Performing Arts to showcase young talent, is being held over three days this year. On Friday, the second day of the event, bharatanatyam dancer Snigdha Menon from Mumbai, kathak dancer Durgesh Gangani from Vadodara and Bhubaneswar-based Odissi dancer Soumya Bose will stage solo recitals and sattriya dancers Dipankar and Dipjyoti from Guwahati will present a duet performance. On Saturday, the last day, bharatanatyam dancer Mithun Shyam from Bangalore, vilasini natyam dancer Anupama Kylash from Hyderabad and kathak dancer Nayantara Parpia from Pune will perform. Donor passes priced at Rs 200 per person per day will be sold at the venue. To book a pass, call 98193 87077 or email raindropsfestival@gmail.com.

When: Until Saturday, July 15 at 4.15 pm.

Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, Mini Theatre, Third Floor, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Marg, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

The Divine Flutist at Si Bambai

Bharatanatyam dancers Sonam Vora and Sachhidanand Narayankar, both of whom live in Mumbai, will present The Divine Flutist, a set of solo and duet performances about Krishna. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Si Bambai, Second Floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, above Henpecked, opposite Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98191 27817.

FILM

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Le Joli Mai at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Chris Marker and Pierre Lhomme’s classic French documentary Le Joli Mai/The Lovely Month of May (1963) will be screened, with English subtitles, at this instalment of the Movies at the Museum series of shows curated by city-based filmmakers Avijit Mukul Kishore and Rohan Shivkumar. Mumbai-residing director Ashmaki Acharya will introduce the film. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebeook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Last Days. Last Shot at Films Division

City-residing director Sumira Roy’s Hindi and Bengali documentary Last Days. Last Shot (2016) will be screened as this week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of shows. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmaker. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, R. R. II Theatre, Sixth Floor, Films Division, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Medea at Tarq

Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Italian film Medea (1969), which is based on the ancient Greek myth, will be shown, with English subtitles, as part of ‘Becoming Epic – Myth, Legend and Folk Tale through Colour and Sound’, a series of movie screenings put together by Mumbai-based independent film researcher Elroy Pinto. There is no entry fee. To book a spot, RSVP on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

NFDC Film Aaj Kal Screenings and Conversations at Harkat Studios

Over the next three weekends, the National Film Development Corporation of India will screen some of its most influential Hindi productions starting with Kamal Swaroop’s cult classic Om Dar-B-Dar (1988), which will open the festival on Saturday. Muzaffar Ali’s Gaman (1978) will be shown on Sunday. The screenings will be followed by surprise Q&A sessions. Donor passes priced at Rs 150 per person can be bought on 1018mb.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7 pm and Sunday, July 16 at 4 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Mumbai Documentary Festival at Enlighten Centre

The third instalment of Enlighten’s month-long series of Sunday afternoon screenings will feature shows of American filmmakers Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg’s Weiner (2016), about disgraced politician Anthony Weiner’s 2013 election campaign for the post of the mayor for New York City; and British director James Marsh’s Man On Wire (2008), about French high-wire artist Philippe Petit’s 1974 walk between the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Centre. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 3 pm.

Where: Enlighten Centre, The Bombay Art Society, opposite Rangsharda Hotel, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Learn To Cook with Millets at Magazine Street Kitchen

Vinita Contractorr of food consultancy Down 2 Hearth will conduct a workshop at which participants can learn how to cook salad, risotto and payasam with millets. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 15, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

Healthy Cooking Workshop by Sonal Ved at Foodhall

Food writer Sonal Ved will conduct a workshop in which she will demonstrate how to make almond flour, coconut and lemon bliss balls; beetroot and quinoa flour pizza; Persian-style yoghurt dip with dried rose petal, lemon peel and cranberries; and black rice pudding with mango and cinnamon yoghurt. Entry is free but requires prior registration by calling 022 3026 4581. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Where: Foodhall, Level 3, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel.

Great Grains Class at Eighth

Home cook and food blogger Amrita Rana and pastry chef Anurita Ghoshal, who runs Eighth the cooking studio in Khar, will demonstrate how to prepare brown rice hazelnut cookies; chocolate and avocado buckwheat cake; raspberry almond cake with mascarpone; millet Buddha bowl with cauliflower, corn and herbed tahini; and quinoa pasta salad. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Saturday, July 15, from 4 pm to 7.30 pm.

Where: Eighth, Second Floor, Rosy Red, off Carter Road, near Cafe Coffee Day, Khar. Tel: 98202 67003.

Gather Launch at Baro

To mark the release of the new issue of American recipe-focused food magazine Gather Journal, indie magazine subscription service Paper Planes and boutique perfume label Bombay Perfumery will hold a panel discussion on memory and food featuring archaeologist and food historian Kurush Dalal, food writers Meher Mirza, Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi, Sana Javeri Kadri and Vikram Doctor, and Neysa Mendes, founder of Goodslice, a wellness-oriented Instagram account and co-founder of community potluck series Neighbourhood. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Baro, 12, Sun Mills Compound, opposite Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4034 4888.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Commeat’s Vindhu Bhojanam in Chembur

At this pop-up lunch organised by Delhi culinary events company Commeat, home cooks P. Kalyani and her daughter-in-law Ritu Khanna will serve a vegetarian Andhra spread of pulihora (tamarind rice); pappu (plain dal); mukkala pulusu (vegetables in a sweet and sour gravy); charu (rasam); gutti vankaya koora (stuffed brinjal curry); payasam and besan laddoo. Tickets priced at Rs 900 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, email commeatwithus@gmail.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Chembur, the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Salads and More at Aleph - The Divine Space

At this salad-focused workshop, home cook and food blogger Amrita Rana will prepare wild rice salad with roasted cherries, almonds and ricotta; stir-fried Asian greens with glass noodles, smoked chicken or tofu and miso dressing; barley soup; and za’atar-roasted eggplants with feta, pomegranate and broken jowar. Tickets priced at Rs 2,800 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, July 16, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Where: Aleph - The Divine Space, First Floor, Janki Kutir, above Maya, near Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 99303 84641.

ONGOING

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruit at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, July 16, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Market in Juhu offers dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, July 16, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Performing Resistance: Tracing Modern Maharashtra Caste History Through Music at Godrej India Culture Lab

Dalit rock band Dhamma Wings, fronted by vocalist Kabeer Shakya; the mother and son duo of folk singers Nishant Shaikh and Keshar Jainoo Shaikh; and cultural activist group Yalgaar Sanskrutik Manch will perform at this event that will examine “the intersection between caste, history and musical traditions”. The performances will be preceded by a panel discussion on the subject featuring tamasha scholar Ganesh Chandanshive; Tata Institute of Social Sciences professor Avatthi Ramaiah; and activist and author Shilpa Kamble that will be moderated by theatre director Sunil Shanbag. An excerpt from filmmaker Aashit Sable’s documentary Shahiri will also be screened. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP here. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, July 14 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One, Auditorium, First Floor, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli (East).

Roots at the NCPA Little Theatre

Mumbai-based actress and filmmaker Shweta Basu Prasad’s Hindi documentary Roots (2014), which traces the history of Indian classical music from 2600 BC to the twentieth century, will be screened with English subtitles. The show is an instalment of Reality Check, the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s series of screenings organised in collaboration with the Indian Documentary Producers’ Association. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, July 14 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Rohit Vasudevan Diaries at Finch

City-residing Hindi rock band Rohit Vasudevan Diaries, helmed by vocalist-guitarist Rohit Vasudevan, will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 8 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Bhish at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Electronic music DJ Bhishma Sagar, who lives in Mumbai, will play a set at this gig organised by his event management company Regenerate. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Make Believe with Portal Video Mapping + Beatfrenzy + Burudu + FEEL + GAD at Bonobo

The fifth instalment of Make Believe, the gig series that puts the spotlight on VJs that’s co-organised by Bonobo and event management company Gently Altered, will showcase the talents of Pune-based Portal Video Mapping aka Shantanu Arya and Vikrant Khedekar. Their work will accompany sets by electronic music producers Burudu aka Nakul Sharma from Mumbai and Sahil Bhatia from Delhi; and three city-based DJs Beatfrenzy aka Oswald Thombre, GAD aka Nishant Gadhok and FEEL aka Karan Thakur. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Tom Swoon at Playboy Club

Polish house music DJ-producer Tom Swoon aka Dorian Tomasiak will man the decks. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm.

Where: Playboy Club, Birla Centurion, Gate No.2, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 84548 81609.

Anarchy with Arsh + Bullzeye + Kartik Shekhar + Potter at Drop

Three Mumbai DJs Arsh Khan, Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor and Potter aka Krishna Luthria and their Hyderabad-based counterpart Kartik Shekar will play sets at this instalment of Bandra bar Drop’s electronic music gig series Anarchy. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person for single women and Rs 2,000 per couple; single men not allowed. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 10 pm.

Where: Drop, G1/B, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 4229 6000.

Bassick Sense Vol.14 with Anushka + Niki + Paper Queen + Smokey at AntiSocial

This instalment of Bassick Sense, the bass-heavy music gig series organised by Mumbai artist and event management company Krunk at AntiSocial, will feature an all-female line-up of DJs comprising Anushka Menon, who lives in Delhi, and three Mumbai-based artists, Nikita Shetty, Paper Queen aka Gureja Nea and Smokey aka Indira Kanawade The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Zenith + The Unknown at Todi Mill Social

Electronic dance music DJ-producers Zenith aka Harshit Agarwal and Anirudh Jhala and The Unknown aka Yugesh Madhwani, who are both based in Mumbai, will each play a set at this gig organised by city-based artist and event management company Shark + Ink. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 10 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Beatmap House Party #13 with Flying Shoe in Jogeshwari East

Singer-songwriter Flying Shoe aka Omkar Potdar, who is from Pune, will perform at a ‘house party’ organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Jogeshwari (East); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

House Concert Mumbai: Session 4 with Anand Bhaskar Collective + Daira + Vernon Noronha in Kandivali West

Three city-residing acts, Hindi alternative rock bands Anand Bhaskar Collective and Daira and singer-songwriter Vernon Noronha, whose tunes are in English, will perform at this instalment of the monthly gig series that takes place inside people’s homes. The event will begin with the screening of Indian short films. There is no entry fee; the suggested donation is between Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person. RVSP here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Kandivali (West); the complete address will be shared with those who register.

Karim Ellaboudi + Adrian D’Souza + Giuseppe Vitale at Finch

Mumbai-based jazz musicians, British-Sudanese keyboardist Karim Ellaboudi, Mumbai-born drummer Adrian D’Souza and Italian bassist Giuseppe Vitale, will jam. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 8 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Zubaan in Versova

Music collective Zubaan, most of whose members are in Mumbai, will play an Indian classical-fusion concert. There is no entry fee; to book a spot, send a message to 95940 36073 or 88888 60575. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 8 pm.

Where: Versova, Andheri (West); call 95940 36073 for the complete address.

Bombay Bassment at The Stables

Hip-hop and reggae trio Bombay Bassment will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 9 pm.

Where: The Stables, The Peninsula Redpine Hotel, Andheri Kurla Road, near the Airport Road metro station, opposite The Leela, Marol, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 4091 2345.

Pedestrian + Midland Sparks + Paloma at AntiSocial

British producer Pedestrian aka Jack Sibley will play the Mumbai leg of his tour of India, which has been organised by city-based electronic music events company sLick!. The gig will feature supporting sets by DJs Midland Sparks aka Maitreya Rajurkar from Pune and Paloma Monnappa from Mumbai. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Praveen Achary + Bajje Squad + Priya Sen at Kitty Su

Bangalore-based producer Praveen Achary will headline this electronic music gig that will also feature sets by Mumbai DJs Priya Sen and Bajje Squad aka Mark Fulgado and Pratik Dhongdi. To book a spot, the entry fee of Rs500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 10 pm.

Where: The List, Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Udayswar with Brij Narayan at Prithvi Theatre

Sarod player Brij Narayan, who lives in Mumbai, will perform morning ragas at this instalment of Udayswar, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by events company Pancham Nishad at Prithvi Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

Purple Rain at Razzberry Rhinoceros

This day-long ‘monsoon festival’ jointly organised by Mumbai-headquartered electronic music event companies Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment and Rage Entertainment, will comprise sets by such DJ-producers as Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kocher, Arsh Khan, Asad Zaidi, Browncoat aka Nawed Khan, Kashish Singh, Monophonik aka Shatrunjai Dewan, MSK aka Mahinder S. Khalsa, Neyha Tolani, Nikhil Chinapa, Potter aka Krishna Luthria and Wa-Tec, the duo of Whosane aka Hussain Babai and Anastasia Babai. The event will also feature art exhibits and shopping stalls. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person for women, Rs700 per person for men and Rs 1,000 per couple until 6pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 3 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Cease and Sekkle with Aneesh Gera at Raasta Bombay

UK-residing electronic dance music DJ Aneesh Gera will headline this instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner gigs named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘stop everything and relax’. There is no entry fee. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Mystique Beats at Shanmukhananda Auditorium

This instrumental Indian classical music fusion concert, organised by city-based Hindustani classical teaching institute Ajivasan Music Academy, will feature collaborations between nine musicians: tabla player Zakir Hussain, djembe player Taufiq Qureshi, sitar player Niladri Kumar, dholak player Navin Sharma, dholki player Vijay Chavan, sarangi player Sabir Khan, mrindangam player Anantha R. Krishnan, thavil player M. R. Vasudevan and drummer Darshan Doshi. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 6 pm.

Where: Shanmukhananda Auditorium, 292 Comrade Harbanslal Marg, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

Lennart Altgenug at Finch

German jazz pianist-composer Lennart Altgenug, who is based in Mumbai, will present a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

POETRY

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Poetrification at AntiSocial

Mumbai-based theatre actors Danish Husain and Denzil Smith will read poetry in English by Arun Kolatkar, Dom Moraes, A. K. Ramanujan, Jeet Thayil and Arundhathi Subramaniam and verses in Urdu by writers such as Ghalib, Noon Meem Rashid, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Akhtarul Iman and Afzal Ahmed Syed. City-residing musician Adil Manuel will provide the score. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Chai and Why? at D. G. Ruparel College

At this instalment of Chai and Why?, the series of talks organised by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, TIFR scientist Arnab Bhattacharya will speak about ‘The Art of Approximation’ and show how, with examples from the fields of physics, biology, mathematics and engineering, “an approximate model, shorn of unnecessary complexity, can often surprisingly offer better insights than an exact model”. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 11 am.

Where: Room 2, Science, D. G. Ruparel College, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (East). Tel: 98768 04720.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Gajab Kahani at Prithvi Theatre

Directed by Aasakta’s Mohit Takalkar, Hindi drama Gajab Kahani is loosely based on Jose Saramago’s novel The Elephant’s Journey, which follows Solomon, an Indian elephant, and his mahout Subhro as they travel from Lisbon to Vienna to be presented to the Archduke of Austria. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm; Saturday, July 15 at 6 pm and 9 pm; and Sunday, July 16 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

Love, Bombs and Apples at Brewbot and The Bombay Canteen

City theatre group Akvarious will stage Iraqi playwright Hassan Abdulrazzak’s English comedy Love, Bombs and Apples, about three men and their personal discoveries, at two venues this weekend. In the play, a Palestinian actor learns a lesson about English girls, a Pakistani terror suspect realises where his first novel went wrong and a young British man gets suspicious about the person he loves. Tickets for the show at Brewbot on Friday are priced at Rs 350 per person and are being sold here. Tickets for the performance at The Bombay Canteen on Saturday are priced at Rs 300 per person and are being sold here.

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 pm at Brewbot and Saturday, July 15 at 6.30 pm at The Bombay Canteen.

When: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448. The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, near the Radio Mirchi office, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4966 6666.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Zubin Driver at Todi Mill Social

Mumbai-based playwright and director Zubin Driver will speak about ‘Creativity and Theatre’ at this instalment of the Social chain of bars’s Get Offline series of talks. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 10.30 am.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

Blank Page at Studio Tamaasha

Actors recite contemporary poetry in Hindi, English, Marathi and Kashmiri and enact movements inspired by the words in this performance directed by Sunil Shanbag and produced by city theatre group Tamaasha Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Museum Katta with Sunil Barve at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

At this instalment of Museum Katta, a series of informal discussions in Marathi, theatre actor Sunil Barve will talk about his initiative Herbarium, with which he aims to stage popular Marathi plays of the past. The museum entry fee is priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13 for Indians, and at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13 for foreigners. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 11.30 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

9 Parts Of Desire at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Directed by Lillete Dubey and written by Iraqi-American playwright Heather Raffo, English drama 9 Parts Of Desire spans the years between the first Gulf war and the American invasion of Iraq. Ira Dubey plays nine Iraqi women including a bohemian artist, an exiled intellectual and a mother whose daughter was killed by American soldiers. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

Waiting For Naseer at Studio Tamaasha

In this English and Hindi play written and directed by Sapan Saran, two actors wait at Prithvi Café to watch a show in which their favourite actor Naseeruddin Shah is playing a part. Unfortunately they have only one ticket between the two of them. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

TRAVEL

FRIDAY, JULY 14

NGT Meetup at Title Waves

National Geographic Traveller India magazine will mark its fifth anniversary with an instalment of its series of travel-related panel discussions. Comedian Rohan Joshi; Mae Thomas, the host of the Maed In India podcast and Sarvesh Talreja, the editor of Mumbaifoodie.com and scuba diver will discuss their travels with the magazine’s editor Shreevatsa Nevatia. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 14 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Title Waves, St. Pauls Media Complex, opposite Duruelo Convent School, 24th Road, off Turner Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 0841.

WALKS

SATURDAY, JULY 15

A Walk In The Woods at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Tour company Some Place Else will conduct a nature trail inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Tickets priced at Rs 820 per person, which cover the costs of the entry fee to the park and services of the guide and entitle attendees to a packed breakfast, are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, call 98331 63486 or see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 8 am.

Where: The meeting point is outside the main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali (East).

Mendham’s Point by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk in the Fort area that will cover such sites as the original bandstand, a cathedral with beautiful murals and Asia’s first air-conditioned theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 510 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the Korean Air Office on Madame Cama Road.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Beyond Bazar Gate by Khaki Tours

Local history group Khaki Tours’s two-and-a-half hour walk around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus area will include stops at spots such as the home of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the Old Lady of Bori Bunder and the court where Gandhi and Jinnah began their careers as lawyers. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 16 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the McDonald’s opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.