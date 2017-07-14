Letters to the editor

Readers’ comments: It’s embarrassing for the RBI that demonetised notes haven’t yet been counted

A selection of readers’ opinions.

Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

On the money

I am curious about how the RBI governor can make such a statement so many months later without feeling at least a tad embarrassed (“Still counting notes deposited after demonetisation: RBI Governor Urjit Patel”). In fact this points to some serious discrepancies which should be investigated. As any banker will tell you, the RBI could not have issued new notes without a count of old notes coming in from each bank. You don’t just release new notes to banks without any record or reconciliation as this will just open up serious fraud and operational risk issues.

If indeed the release of new notes was done sensibly, then it should be easy to tally all the numbers and get the totals. Second, if information on the quantum of returned cash is not available after even eight months then there is something seriously amiss. Either leakages have occurred, people have personally benefited, or the cash coming in is less than the new cash issued, pointing to fraud or money-laundering again. Either way this is too serious to ignore. – Vivek Chand

State of the nation

It’s hard to believe that Muslims rescuing a cow would make news (“Watch: A cow fell into a pit at a cemetery. Muslims rushed to the rescue”). And it’s ridiculous that they are being applauded for saving a cow and not just any animal. In a country where we should be talking about equality and tolerance, we are branding people and animals too! – Yasmin Kazimi

This is the most patronising article I have seen in a while. You seem to think its news if a group of Muslims show humanity. People are just people. – Ramesh Sreekantan

Tax takers

This is happening in other states too and CBI should make inquiries and take action (“CBI raids: Jharkhand principal I-T commissioner’s residence raided, Rs 3.5 crore in cash seized”). It is common knowledge that our Income Tax department is the most corrupt. – Bharat Dalal

High road

While ascertaining that India has the lowest rates of injuries in road accidents, the author misses an important point, which is that a lot of accidents that are not fatal go unreported (“How the Supreme Court’s flipflop on highway liquor ban could lead to bad roads, more deaths”). – Kapil Malhotra

One-sided view

This is the most one-sided piece of journalism I have ever read (“Branded as Bangladeshis: In Noida, anger turns to fear for domestic workers after police raid”). Here are the facts. The maid spent the night at a neighbour’s house after fleeing from the flat where she was accused of stealing money. CCTV footage shows her emerging out of the other apartment escorted by a security guard. She looks absolutely alright.

Second, she was handed over to her husband and after that the mob started pelting stones and entered the premises. This information comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Your piece doesn’t present the residents’side of story at all.This is typical of the left-leaning view where poor equals victims. Isn’t there a possibility of the domestic help was actually stealing money and the lying about it? Please be more balanced. – Yogita Jamwal

Cricket legend

This is a great analysis (“Numbers don’t lie: Kohli, Tendulkar are great but Viv Richards remains ODI cricket’s original legend”). Viv Richards was best ODI Batsman of our era. However, if you take into account factors like pressure on the sportsman (Sachin and Kohli have faced more pressure than any other batsman while playing for the country), team support (when Sachin was batting there was no one of his calibre to back him, while Viv Richards and Kohli played with a super team) and performance against opposition – Sachin performed very well against Australia, which was at the top of its game in his time – then Sachin might share the top spot with Richards. – Suresh Jayaraj

This is a nice compilation. As someone who has followed the game closely for many decades, I couldn’t agree more. Viv Richards was way ahead of his time as far as ODI batting was concerned. With his destructive capabilities, he probably would have averaged 60+ had he played in this era of bigger bats, smaller boundaries, bouncers and field restrictions.
Would have loved to see Ricky Ponting also in this analysis, he’s a serious big match player and slayer of bowling attacks. – Sesha Agnihotram

Top job

We have a bowling coach, a batting coach and a fielding coach, in addition to a physiotherapist and trainer (“CAC calling Kohli: Shastri’s only good for pep talks, for everything else you have Dravid and Zaheer”). So what is the role of a head coach? He receives an exorbitant renumeration for just pep talks. No wonder everyone fancies the job of head coach. In Ravi Shastri’s case, its just a continuation of his work as a commentator, but with more money. – NVVS Gopinath

Callous act

I’m a fan of Scroll.in but this particular article is not up to your standards and is a huge disappointment (“Watch: These daredevil forest officials in Madhya Pradesh pulled a goat out of a python’s mouth”). This is nothing but a 200-word report based on information from a second-hand source about a crowdsourced video? Also, the title is very misleading: this is not an act of daredevilry, this is stupidity. It’s also cruel to snatch the python’s meal out of his mouth. That forest officials and a snake rescuer are doing this show the kind of professionals we have at the task. Having said that, some wildlife rescue operations might look cruel but they may have possibly been saving the python by rescuing it from stone pelting villagers.

These kind of incidents aren’t uncommon in India and it’s an opportunity to educate people about it. You should run such videos through environment and wildlife experts and then comment on it. – Vinay Datla

The python was just being a python. Why did the forest officials have to deprive it of its meal? What foolish people. And you make it sound as though they were heroes! Plus, the goat died anyway. What good did the whole exercise do? – August Freeman

Picture this

Bubla Basu’s lyrical review brought back the essence of the film and the book so vividly (“Book versus movie: ‘The English Patient’ is luminous on the page and on the screen”). She captures the enchantment of the work and also gives details about the actors, the storyline, the music, the costumes et al with elan. Elegant writing. – Renu Balakrishnan

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.