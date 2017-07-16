View from China

Liu Xiaobo: A voice of conscience who fought oppression for decades has now fallen silent

The Chinese dissident, who fought for a freer China for three decades, died of cancer in jail on July 13.

A condolence book is displayed among flowers and a portrait of Liu Xiaobo, at a makeshift memorial in tribute to late Chinese Noble laureate Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong . Image credit: Isaac Lawrence/AFP

Only a few weeks after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer in May, the world learned that China’s most prominent dissident, Liu Xiaobo, died at 61 in a hospital in the north-east region of China, where he was born. As the poetess Tang Danhong wrote, he departed as “an innocent prisoner into the eternal light” (无罪的囚徒，融入永恒的光芒). What a tragedy for a man who fought most of his life for freedom to live out his last days in a hospital bed under lock and key.

While I never had the chance to meet Liu in person, I feel like I have lost someone very close to me, as if his death has torn away a part of myself. While he was behind bars in Jinzhou prison, I was trying my best to better understand what his human rights struggle was all about and to imagine his thoughts on what happened in China and around the world during the last eight years he spent in prison.

More recently, as I was anticipating his release in June 2020, aged 64, I even indulged in imagining his surprise at seeing a young Frenchman coming from nowhere, brandishing a newly written book about him. There was so much I wanted to discuss with him, and I regret that I will never have the chance.

Words can hardly express the emotion and disgust I feel at this cruelty and injustice. I remain lucky to have known Liu through his writings and his friends – I will struggle to come to terms with his departure, but I take comfort in imagining how many people are now mourning his loss around the world.

Living in truth

As a student who fell in love with China in the early 2000s and devoured hundreds of books and articles on China to quench my curiosity and satiate the hunger of my ignorance, reading Liu’s critical analyses of Chinese politics and society was hugely enlightening. His works compelled me to question my assumptions and unlearn many of the false narratives that I took for granted about Chinese culture and history.

It was thanks to him that I so enjoyed learning the Chinese language – unlike the heavy, wooden register of Chinese officialdom, the language Liu used felt natural and his arguments more intuitive, especially when it came to our shared human condition and aspiration for universal values.

The moral maturity and dignity of his work also made me more aware of how we ought to live and act in everyday life, of the importance of listening to our conscience and rejecting lies. In particular, Liu highlighted the need to unlearn the “enemy mentality” (敌人意识) that the Chinese party-state relentlessly instils with its constant propaganda about “hostile forces” trying to “split China” or “spread chaos” – a false worldview meant to justify the regime’s oppression.

In talking to Liu’s friends, I also learned about his integrity and authenticity as a person and about all the solidarity initiatives he organised to call for the release of persecuted fellow citizens despite the risks of retaliation from China’s unpredictable party-state.

At his trial in December 2009, Liu reaffirmed with calm and eloquence what he stood for 20 years earlier during the democracy protests at Tiananmen Square: “I have no enemy, no hatred” (没有敌人，没有仇恨). And yet, the regime went on treating him like a top enemy of the state, sentencing him on a trumped up charge to 11 years in prison and ruthlessly detaining his wife, Liu Xia, while also sentencing her brother, Liu Hui, to 11 years in prison on another trumped up charge.

Not giving in

For three decades, Liu persistently fought for a freer China, throwing himself into a human rights struggle in which he and Liu Xia suffer and sacrifice their freedom for the freedom of others. Viewed from afar, it may be hard to comprehend how a frail human being like Liu, who only used his pen to write articles and collect signatures for open letters, could attract so much cruelty from the Chinese regime – a regime on which the West now depends to lead the fight against global warming and promote global free trade.

The spectacle of Liu’s last days are testament to the cruelty of the Chinese regime. But although grief and anger at Liu’s fate might make us hate that government, I hope we will never forget his message about the importance of not giving in to hatred. An enemy mentality poisons hearts and minds. This is a universal message – one that very much applies in a Western world increasingly blighted by xenophobia.

The world has lost a precious mind, but we can still ensure through our words and actions that his “enduring spirit of freedom” will not die with him. Considering how much effort the Chinese regime still puts into erasing his legacy and silencing his wife, it is now time to take urgent action to make sure that his wife and her brother can finally move around freely.

Now more than ever, the international community must shout their indignation against the Orwellian brutality of Xi Jinping’s government. It must show its full support with all China’s innocent prisoners of conscience and their families and try to make sure they will one day be free to love and support each other without being driven into exile by fear and suffering.

This would be the most concrete way of ensuring that however cruel his final years, Liu’s efforts to build China’s democratic future were not in vain.

Hermann Aubié, Lecturer in Sociology and Policy, Aston University.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

Sponsored Content 

The answer to the Indian fan’s annual quest for the latest unspoiled episode of Game of Thrones

The big question isn’t just who’s the best man (or woman) for the throne – it’s also what is the perfect way for Indian fans to get their hands on the best version.

Image credit: Hotstar

Indian audiences, savvier than ever before in their choice of international entertainment, are as good as anyone in telling their Lannisters apart from their Targaryens, and visibly mourn each fallen Stark with the same passion as any other fan in the world. And with 16th July fast approaching (17th July 7:30 am, IST being the D-Day for Indian fans), the anticipation of the surviving characters’ fates in the epic medieval fantasy show Game of Thrones’ Season 7 is reaching fever pitch. As in previous seasons, every trailer, stray comment by an actor or image is being decoded and analysed to answer various fan questions. Will there finally be a Stark reunion? How much more badass will Arya get? Who will die?

But the most important question remains - how can Indian fans watch the unspoiled version of the most secretive and explosive series in recent memory, as soon as it is first aired in the world?

Torrent downloads remain the most popular go-to solution but come with risks. Being landmines of copyright infringement, torrent sites frequently get blocked by government authorities, especially when heavy traffic is anticipated. Moreover, torrents pose a serious threat to your cybersecurity by making your computer vulnerable to attacks by viruses, malware, ransomware and pesky adware.

Torrent files affecting your computer with malware. (Source: Giphy)
Also, keep in mind that heavy traffic from similar fans from across the world brings down download speeds considerably with the airing of each episode. Sure, you can wait till the traffic reduces and HD versions are uploaded, but by then you will have inadvertently stumbled upon a spoiler despite your best efforts.

TV is another, less tedious option. Indian fans can now catch each episode 40 hours after it first airs in the USA. Though a much-desired development, even this time lag can affect your spoiler-free run if you are connected to the Internet 24X7 (as we all are). Eager fans and reviewers venting on online publications and social media lurk in every corner of the web.

Trying to run away from spoilers! (Source: Giphy)
TV is a great starting point for those looking to ease into the world of Westerosi politics as it sanitises the medieval brutality of the show. Seasoned Game of Thrones fans, however, insist that the show is best experienced in all its graphic glory. For example, Daenerys’ position as a strong contender for the Iron Throne is cemented by the pivotal scene in which she emerges from the ashes as the Mother of Dragons, and yet again when she walks out unscathed from a burning hut in Season 6. The unavoidable ad breaks on TV, moreover, can break the flow of the fast-paced rollercoaster ride that is a Game of Thrones episode.

So, how can you get access to the latest full-length HD episode of Game of Thrones without accidentally downloading malware, breaking the law or waiting around for the late-night TV time slot? Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, provides the best solution for all your GOT access troubles. Hotstar is HBO’s official streaming partner in India. All the latest HD episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7 will be available for streaming to Hotstar Premium subscribers in their original, unspoiled form within minutes of being aired in the USA – starting 7.30am on 17th July, to be precise! This means you can start your day armed with the knowledge of who killed whom before the world itself has a had a chance to process the latest developments.

With people who still insist on using torrents. (Source: Giphy)
Now you need not plead for spoiler-free conversations with friends and co-workers or scroll down with lightning speed when a Game of Thrones-related notification appears on news or social media. And if you wish to enjoy the elaborately choreographed battle scenes on a bigger screen, you can make use of Google Chromecast or Apple TV to stream the episodes on your Smart TV - that too ad-free!

Hotstar has opened up a world of premium HBO Originals for Indian audiences with diverse tastes. Apart from Game of Thrones, Indian viewers can now easily and reliably access other critically acclaimed shows such as Silicon Valley, Prison Break, Homeland, Big Little Lies and many more. You can check out Hotstar’s HBO catalogue here. All of Hotstar’s offerings, including live sports coverage and movies and shows across eight languages, are available for a free one-month trial. You can sign up for the Premium membership, and get the free trial, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.