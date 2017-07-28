BOOK EXCERPT

This literary novel is masquerading as a supernatural thriller (which makes for a thrilling read)

SV Sujatha’s ‘The Demon Hunter of Chottanikkara’ is not just a scary caper.

by 

The only thing Kannappa loved more than all the gold and women and possessions he had appropriated was his daughter Meenamma. The bandit had returned home one evening to find her gone. She had left without warning or word. And she had taken with her all the gold, nishkaas, precious stones and metals in his coffers. But, for the first time in his life, Kannappa cared nothing for the wealth that had been stolen from him. His devastation had everything to do with the fact that his daughter had left him.

A few of his men had spotted the girl riding out of Chottanikkara, but no one knew where she was headed. They had noticed the heavy sacks strapped to her horse, but had not realised that she was riding away with their leader’s fortune, or even that she was fleeing. Kannappa had searched every village in the region, season after season, begging the very villagers he had once terrorised for any news of his daughter. But she had vanished, and for all his power there was nothing he could do to track her down. Broken, he disbanded his private army of murderers and thieves, gave away the fields and other possessions he owned to the villagers.

He dismantled his mansion and built in its place a small hut for himself. He lived the austere life of a penitent, eschewing all the luxuries that he had once craved, making all manner of sacrifices to the gods, asking only for the return of his daughter. But if the gods had heard him they made no sign of having done so.

The villagers of Chottanikkara had been wary at first, and kept their distance from him. They refused to believe that Kannappa had changed, that the bandit who terrorised them for so long was truly reformed and repenting his sins. They suspected it was an act, a trap that Kannappa would spring when it suited him. However, their perception of him had changed one day. While foraging in the wilderness near his hut, Kannappa had chanced upon a few frightened villagers cowering in the branches of a jamun tree, about to be eaten by a demon that had left the marubhoomi in search of prey.

It was late in the evening; the twilight was almost gone. The iron weapons the villagers were never without lay at the foot of the tree, where they had dropped them in their haste to climb to safety. Without a moment’s hesitation, Kannappa had lunged at the demon with the iron axe he had been using to cut firewood. He had driven it away, eventually, but not before being gravely injured and losing a great amount of blood. The villagers had taken him into their homes and nursed him back to health. Moved by Kannappa’s act of selflessness, the inhabitants of Chottanikkara were finally convinced that he had changed for good, and accepted him as one of their own.

She thought of all this as she looked upon the man she called Father.

“You have grown so frail,” she said, reaching out to touch his face. “Please eat some of this fish with me.” Kannappa said nothing. He looked at her fondly, put his fingers over her hand and held it for a few moments before he let go.

As she sat down to eat, he set himself down beside her and began fanning her with palm fronds.

“So what was it last night?” he asked. 

“A brahmarakshasa,” she said through a full mouth. The fish was delicious. Kannappa had cooked a long silver aiykoora that he had garnished with pepper, shredded coconut and cumin. She had not realised how hungry she was until she ate the first mouthful. She stuffed another piece into her mouth, topping it with a handful of crisp spinach and warm lentils.

“He was strong, Kannappa. Intelligent, too, for he was a priest when he was alive.” Devi stopped herself from telling him about the demon’s dying words. She did not want to worry him.

Her father snorted. “But not smart enough to stay in the marubhoomi. They never learn, do they, these demons?” he said. “We have forbidden them to come into our land, yet they do not listen...You hunt them down, Devi, show them they are not welcome in our lands, yet they keep coming, one after the other, each more reckless and foolish and stubborn than the one before it. Why do they not heed our warning?”

Devi smiled sadly. “I suppose we will never be rid of them because they were once like us...men and women who had hopes and dreams. But when they died prematurely and violently, they could not go peacefully into the next cycle of their lives, but had to return to this one as abominations filled with evil. We know they can’t stay away because they lust for what we have, and they also want to exact revenge for the injustices done to them when they were still among the living. They desire not only our flesh and blood but are driven by forces beyond their comprehension, which will allow them no rest, no peace, until they are dispatched once and for all. And their nature being what they are, they will kill and maim, they cannot help themselves.”

“These demons are not too different from me, then,” Kannappa muttered uneasily. The lines on his face were growing more prominent, as he spoke. “I was like them too. I took what I wanted, I killed and ruined lives, revelled in the power I held over people. I was a demon too. Just as abhorred, just as feared, just as savage.”

His eyes went to the face of Meenamma he had drawn on the wall above the cot. It had been there ever since Devi could remember, before she was even born. She had always woken up looking at it, the face of Kannappa’s daughter, the girl who would have been her sister. Meenamma’s face was painted with charcoal. Kannappa would often darken the portrait with moist soot from the kitchen stove so his daughter’s face would never fade from the walls of his hut.

“She never did like that I was a bandit. She used to plead with me to stop. But I never listened. Then, she left me,” he whispered, his eyes welling up with tears of pain and regret.

The face on the wall was that of a young girl with a small face, wide-set eyes and smiling mouth, a likeness of Meenamma on the day she disappeared from his life.

“You are not like them, the demons,” Devi said, clasping his hand. “You changed. You could feel the one thing that the demons will never feel, and that is remorse. You could do the one thing the demons will never do, no matter how many chances they are given, and that is reform. You have atoned for your sins. You chose to change. They will never change, not like you did. That is why they need someone like me. To bind them, to slay and expel them, because they will never stop on their own.”

Kannappa touched her cheek. “What would I do without you, Devi?” he said. “You always know what to say. You know what words will comfort this unhappy old man.”

“Gruel,” Devi said suddenly. She grinned as her father stared at her in confusion. “Gruel,” she repeated calmly. Then she pointed to the wood stove behind him. Kannappa turned to see that the gruel was boiling over in the earthen pot, running down its sides. “Gruel!” he leapt to his feet. By the time he had hobbled to the stove, most of the gruel had spilled to the floor. “You imp! You did not warn me on purpose so I would not have to eat it,” he grumbled under his breath.

“Perhaps,” Devi said. “Now, as I was saying, Father, let’s share the fish and rice.” She heaped his banana leaf with food.

He began to pick at it awkwardly. “Eat now, old man,” she scolded. “You need the strength more than I do.”

“You are one wild thing,” her father muttered with a smile. “Just as impish as the day I found you.”

“Perhaps you should have left me in the wild when you had the chance. To be raised by wolves and elephants and leopards,” she said.

“Perhaps, I should have, Devi. You would have fit right in with them,” he said, laughing.

It pleased Devi to hear her father laugh. As she watched him eat, she felt grateful that he had chosen to be her father.

Excerpted with permission from The Demon Hunter of Chottanikkara: A Supernatural Thriller, SV Sujatha, Aleph Book Company.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.