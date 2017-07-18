Animal Welfare

For the record: Should the world’s oldest captive elephant in Kerala be retired?

Dakshayani, who turns 87 on Tuesday, is used by the Travancore Devaswom Board for temple rituals.

by 
Photo credit: Travancore Devaswom Board

For a while now, one question has kept Travancore Devaswom Board’s mandarins animated: should the “world’s oldest captive elephant” be retired?

The board, which manages 1,240 temples in Kerala, including the famous hill shrine of Sabarimala, has used Chengallur Dakshayani for temple rituals for over 80 years. Last year, she was given the title Gaja Muthassi, or grandma elephant. India Post honoured her with a stamp cover.

She turns 87 on Tuesday but her caretaker insisted it is too early for retirement. She should, however, be given only “mild assignments to keep her healthy”. “She needs to get mild assignments such as carrying the idol on the back during temple festivals,” said Vasudevan Namboodiri.

Dr T Rajeev, her veterinarian since 2009, agreed. “There is nothing wrong in taking out a fit elephant in old age for a parade,” he said. “I feel it is too early for Dakshayani to retire. Festivals will only cheer her up.”

Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2003, lay down that an elephant “shall be allowed to retire from its work” at 65. Although elephants above 65 can be put to “light work” if certified healthy by a veterinarian.

Kerala has 702 captive elephants, nearly 100 of them with the four temple boards under the state control. Guruvayur Devaswom, which controls the state’s richest Sree Krishna temple, keeps 56 elephants in a sanctuary called Punnathur Kotta.

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, which is administered independently under the Supreme Court’s guidelines and whose vaults are said to be filled with treasure worth a trillion rupees, has two elephants.

Kerala’s forest department estimated its wild elephant population at 7,384 in 2011.

Mahout Mukesh Nair takes Dakshayani for a walk. Photo credit: Ashraf Padanna
Mahout Mukesh Nair takes Dakshayani for a walk. Photo credit: Ashraf Padanna

Gift that keeps on giving

Dakshayani was gifted to the board by the erstwhile royals of Travancore state when she was six, and has been with the Mahadeva temple on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram since. She was paraded during festivals at the temple and the nearby Thrivikramangalam Vamanamoorthy shrine. That stopped in 2014 when animal rights campaigners protested.

“TDB has more than two dozen elephants, and most of them are living in pathetic conditions,” VK Venkitachalam, secretary of the campaign group Heritage Animal Task Force said, referring to the board. “The temple elephants are often kept under the scorching sun for hours without water during parades at festivals, and the retirement rules are never followed. But thanks to TDB’s record ambitions, Dakshayani enjoys all privileges.”

The record? The board wants Dakshayani listed in the Guinness World Records. “She is the oldest captive elephant in the world,” said Prayar Gopalakrishnan, its president. “As per our records, her date of birth is July 18, 1930. We have submitted documents of her age to Guinness. We expect it to be official soon.”

Amber-Georgina Gill, International Press Officer of Guinness World Records, confirmed having received the application. “We look forward to receiving the evidence for our records management team to review,” she said in an email.

The record is currently held by Lin Wang, who died in Taipei Zoo, Taiwan, in 2003, aged 86.

The average age of an Asian elephant is 60 although captive elephants live longer.

Dakshayani is paraded after getting the title of Gaja Muthassi. Photo credit: Travancore Devaswom Board
Dakshayani is paraded after getting the title of Gaja Muthassi. Photo credit: Travancore Devaswom Board

Way to go

Age has not slowed Dakshayani down because she was never used for heavy labour like other captive elephants, her custodians claim. In any case, they argue, light work is good for her: veterinarians have advised her a five-km walk every day to keep away “lifestyle diseases”. “I examine her every two weeks,” said Rajeev. “Health-wise, she is perfect at this age. She has a mild loss of vision and cannot run. She was also having some digestive issues that we managed with changes in the diet.”

They reduced her coconut palm intake and added more grass and protein-rich food. She is also served a meal of 5 kg rice, 1 kg green gram, 2 kg jaggery and half a kilo small onion three days a week.

She regularly gets body massages, and is in for the annual month-long “Ayurvedic rejuvenation therapy” next week.

“She will live for another ten years, for sure. See her teeth. They are intact, and she enjoys her food,” said Mukesh Nair, who replaced his father Muraleedharan Nair as her mahout about two years ago. Nair senior had looked after her for 22 years.

The custodians claim that Dakshayani is the “most well-behaved” of the 32 elephants with Travancore Devaswom Board. The board has built her a 1.75-acre “chain and rope free” enclosure on a riverbank nearby, and she will be shifted there soon.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.