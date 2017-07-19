Road Safety

19 Indians die every day in drunk-driving accidents. How can that change?

A new study suggests a solution.

by 
Drunk driving cases have put a question mark on the traffic setup in the tricity | Karun Sharma/HT Photo

India’s daily drunk-driving death toll of 19 could be reduced if police checking is made unpredictable to drivers who currently know where to expect checks, a new collaborative study between American researchers and the Rajasthan police has found.

The findings are particularly relevant in the backdrop of an April Supreme Court judgement that prohibited the sale of liquor on national highways. The move was criticised as judicial overreach.

Conducted over two years in 2010 and 2011 and released this May, the study’s main solution was the setting up checkpoints at random in areas with the potential for violations rather than regular checkpoints, because drivers tend to know this and change their routes.

Researchers from the Abdul Jameel Poverty Action Lab or J-PAL, a research unit at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, US, partnered with the Rajasthan state police to implement and evaluate an anti-drunk driving program. They found that night accidents in an area covered by a particular police station reduced by 17%, and deaths by 25% over a two-month crackdown and six following weeks.

In 2015, 501,423 road accidents were reported in India, of which 16,298 (3.2%) were attributed to driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the latest available data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The data further reveal that 6,755 people died and 18,813 injured in drunk-driving accidents in 2015.

There were nine road accidents that killed three people every 10 minutes in 2015, an increase of 9% over four years, IndiaSpend reported on January 9, based on National Crime Records Bureau data.

Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010
Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010

The J-PAL study’s findings hold significance as drunk-driving causes more deaths on an average than any other error on the driver’s part. The 2015 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report classifies accidents in terms of driver’s responsibilities. Intake of alcohol caused one death per 2.4 accidents, followed by overtaking on hill roads (one death per 2.9 accidents) and improper passing (one death per 3.06 accidents).

Drunk driving caused deadliest accidents

While drunk-driving accidents accounted for only 1.5% of all accidents, according to NCRB data, they were the deadliest, having a higher fatality rate than other causes, according to this analysis in the Indian Express on April 5. As many as 42% of victims of drunk-driving accidents died, compared to accidents caused by over-speeding (30%), reckless driving (33%), and weather conditions (36%).

However, these figures may not be accurate.

“Accidents caused by drink-driving is likely to be an underestimate,” Daniel Keniston, co-author of the study and assistant professor at Yale University, told IndiaSpend. “If the police arrive late at the scene of the accident it is difficult to determine whether alcohol was involved.”

In absolute terms, overspeeding claimed 64,633 lives, more than any other cause.

Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010
Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010

Of 183 police stations across 10 districts in Rajasthan, 123 were randomly chosen for the study. These stations formed the treatment group (called “treatment stations”), the remaining police stations formed the comparison group and did not receive specific instructions or additional resources to for enforcement.

J-PAL researchers employed a “selective breath checkpoint methodology”, which involved the following:

Frequency of roadblocks: To examine the relationship between policing intensity and criminal behavior, treatment stations were randomly assigned to carry out a roadblock, either one, two, or three nights per week. Roadblocks were always between 7 pm and 10 pm.

Location of the roadblocks: To test the effectiveness of surprise checkpoints at random locations compared to fixed checkpoints, police stations were randomly assigned to hold their roadblocks at either the best location to apprehend drunk drivers, as selected by the local chief of police, on the same day every week; or one of three best locations for catching drunk drivers, again as chosen by the local chief of police, with each night’s location chosen at random.

Over the two years of the study, researchers used administrative data, court records, data collected from breathalysers and surveys of random checkpoints to gather information on road accidents, deaths and police performance.

The results

The results were clear: only the police stations with checkpoints rotated around the best three locations showed significant decreases in night-time deaths and accidents. When breathalyser checks were conducted at one location only, within a couple of days most of drivers switched to alternative routes, which then reported as many road accidents or deaths.

Information got out fast. Drivers also found out when checking stopped, although relatively more slowly when the checking was at random.

The study also found that dedicated drunk-driving checking units from the district reserve police – considered “punishment” postings, in unofficial police parlance – did better than local police when told that a good performance would improve their transfer chances.

“We found that the special enforcement teams performed better on every parameter compared to the team from the local police station,” said Keniston. “They were 28.4% more likely to show up to perform a sobriety checkpoint and 24.7% more likely to arrive on time if they did show up. Furthermore, the dedicated teams caught and sent more drunken drivers to court to pay the penalty.”

Two factors may explain this performance.

“First, the special teams faced stronger incentives,” said Keniston. “Because they were monitored more closely, their performance could lead more directly to positive recognition from senior officers. Second, the special teams may have been more focused on their work, and less prone to the distractions and burdens of other police duties.”

This article first appeared on Indiaspend, a data-driven and public-interest journalism non-profit.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.