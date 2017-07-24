Language debate

Hindi’s prototype was a mélange of dialects – but the language is now undergoing a purification

How did it come to this?

by 
Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC by 4.0]

Politicians have released a predictable storm of anger against the resistance to the imposition of Hindi across India from citizens of non-Hindi speaking states. They quote the data from the Census that records Hindi as the most commonly used language in the country to strengthen the case for Hindi as a rashtra bhasha (national language). But the word bhasha baffles me.

Bhasha or bhakha is a medieval term used originally for the hybridised language of the commoners as opposed to classical Sanskrit (literally meaning refined). Sanskrit has always nursed a diglossia [in which two varieties of the same language are used within a community] between the mostly upper caste and upper crust male users of the classical version, and the rest, including women from all castes and communities. It formally barred women and outgroups from its pale. But as the juggernaut of history rolled on, Sanskrit was replaced among the movers and shakers, first by Persian and finally by English.

The word rashtra bhasha is actually a misnomer. Bhasha or bhakha is an inclusive mélange of dialects from Braj, Awadh, Mithila and Bhojpur, as well as Urdu and Khadi Boli, that have been formally embraced by the common folk all over the North of the Indian sub-continent for centuries, with few regional variations.

Around the 13th century, this prototype of Hindi also began to trickle down to the South and East, first through the exquisite poetry of the Bhakti poets (a movement that had come into the North from the South), later through literature in translation, and ultimately through Bollywood and television. Like Elizabethan English, this version of Hindi has always been more of a liquid bubbling with steam and a certain fury against a system it has mostly deemed to be divisive and supremacist. Its latest example is from 2015, when the Hindi poet Ashok Vajpeyi and a band of Hindi writers, playwrights and doyens of Hindustani music returned their government-given awards as a protest against the persecution and killings of fellow Tamil, Kannada, Bangla and Marathi writers.

Purification of Hindi

The Hindi that the Union government today wishes to crown as the national language is a different kettle of fish. It is firmly moored to a vastly associational Sanskrit with all its casteist baggage intact. Its highly associational vocabulary is being used to purge thousands of words it has assimilated through the centuries from regional dialects and Islamic and European languages.

At the government-organised national Hindi Sammelan at Bhopal two years ago, the great emphasis was on how to bring about the shuddhikarn, or purification, of a fallen (bhrasht) Hindi loaded with rural dialects and Urdu-Persian words. Care was taken to exclude all potential dissenters and bring on board only those willing to help create the ultimate template for a shuddh, sanitised Hindi. Since then many of those connected to this effort have been recruited to fill posts in major governmental Hindi committees, educational boards, research bodies and canon-driven publications.

It is ironical while daggers are out on both sides over the language issue, the young in the Hindi belt are willingly abandoning Hindi in favour of English. When it comes to their children, people, including vociferous supporters of Hindi and the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, root for an English-medium education in (relatively expensive) private schools. Parents and children are in agreement that vastly superior job opportunities and upward social mobility are accessible only if one masters English first.

If there is any true common denominator for popular Hindi writers, musicians, journalists, and members of the film, television and advertising industry, it is this: their Hindi must be constantly stretched to contain a gushing river of a living language. All of them must feel whatever is being made to look real and permanent today has not been there yesterday and will be gone tomorrow.

How did this happen?

To a large extent, the devilishly cunning scheme to make official Hindi Sanskritised actively seeks to turn each provincial contest for intellectual supremacy between users of regional languages and between creative users of Hindi and their audiences into a fierce and divisive political contest with religious and caste contours.

The pity is that most of our incisive historians, social scientists, philologists and feminists will write their well-researched books exclusively in English. And those who are from the non-Hindi speaking areas, while cursing Hindi imposition, will not introspect honestly as to why they have failed to write their own books in their native Bangla, Tamil, Kannada or Odia. As for literary historians of Hindi and Urdu, from Ram Chandra Shukla to Faruqui, they have deliberately ignored the many forms of creative writing the regional languages of the North have taken, in both India and Pakistan. For some reason they too have remained trapped into writing angry competing historical narratives for Hindi and Urdu. A calm, composite, comprehensive history of Indian literature that spans both Hindi and Urdu as peoples’ languages differing little but in scripts has yet to come.

In the late 1930s, my mother Shivani, who was a native speaker of a hill dialect, Kumaoni, grew up speaking Hindi, Bengali and Gujarati in Tagore’s Shantiniketan. Here Hindi was still viewed as a malleable hybrid blessed by popular leaders like a Gujarati-speaking Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel as also the Marathi-speaking independence activists Kaka Kalelkar and Vinoba Bhave. But post Partition, the relaxed and easy relationship between Indian languages began to change. The demographics of the populous Hindi belt gave the leadership from that area an overwhelming majority in Parliament and visibility in the Prime Minister’s Office. It also prompted a phenomenal growth in the Hindi public sphere with its vast readership constantly in search of political news and analysis.

Cut to the beginning of the 21st century. By now, the illicit union between ruling parties and the regional media has given birth to a Caliban [the monster in Shakespeare’s Tempest], whose progeny dot the English media: “You taught me language, and all I can do with it is curse.” It is these cuss-word happy Calibans who now rule over prime time television.

To all those noble people who are now asking ‘How can all this happen? How can the regressive divisive policies we thought we had buried come back to haunt us and threaten to be our future?’, the answer lies in the Mahabharata, in one of the cruelest questions Krishna asks Gandhari as she curses him for causing the death of all her sons:

Cheernam charasi Kshatriye?

“Why wail now O Kshatriya Queen, over that which your own arrogant and deliberate myopia had already pre ordained?”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.