human rights

In the class conflict unfolding in Noida, union minister makes it clear he stands with flat owners

As authorities demolish stalls outside gated complex, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma says domestic workers involved in protest ‘will not get bail for years’.

by 
The makeshift shops across the road from the Mahagun Moderne building complex in Noida were demolished on Monday | By Special Arrangement

A dispute between the residents of a posh gated community and their domestic workers in Noida on the outskirts of Delhi has reached the highest levels of the Indian government. At least, this is what the Union minister of culture Mahesh Sharma claimed at a meeting with the residents of Mahagun Moderne on Sunday. Sharma, who is the MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency under which Noida falls, assured the residents of the complex that he was on their side.

“I have spoken to home ministry officials, the home minister of the country, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh,” said Sharma. “We have asked the officials to take strict action against those who are responsible for this incident.”

The residential locality in Noida’s Sector 78 had witnessed a riot-like situation on July 12 after a domestic worker Zohra Bibi went missing overnight. Her husband came looking for her in the morning with a group of other domestic workers and their relatives. The group clashed with the security guards and the police had to be called to restore order. Bibi, 27, who was found later, alleged that she had been held captive by her employers, the Sethi family. Two FIRs were filed – one by Bibi against her employers, and the other by the Sethis against unidentified members of the crowd that had forced their way into the gated community.

But Sharma claimed only one complaint was valid. “There is no doubt that the [Sethi] family is not at fault,” he said, prompting the residents to break into applause. “It is clear that a group of people got together with the intent to injure and kill and they should be booked under those sections and under the Goonda Act. I assure you that they will not get bail for years to come. We will fight the case on behalf of the family.”

Mahesh Sharma addressed the residents of Mahagun Moderne on Sunday.
Mahesh Sharma addressed the residents of Mahagun Moderne on Sunday.

So far, the police has arrested 13 men – all relatives of the domestic workers. It is still looking for Bibi’s husband who has gone into hiding. Turning to the police station house officer, who was present at the meeting along with Noida Authority officials, Sharma said: “We have informed the police that in the next 24 hours, if you do not arrest the main accused…”

Sharma also held out a threat for those who were intervening on behalf of the workers. “People in the media and others are running shops in the name of human rights. They are trying to give this incident a communal colour...You [the residents] don’t need to do anything, our people will answer the human rights activists,” he said, boasting that the Bharatiya Janata Party had an army of more than 10 lakh party workers.

Listen to Mahesh Sharma's speech at Mahagun Moderne.

Mahagun Moderne has around 2,000 apartments and nearly 600 domestic workers come to work in the complex everyday. Many domestic workers are Muslim migrants from the districts of West Bengal. After the dispute, some residents had alleged that the domestic workers were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and had compared the events in their building complex to the communal violence that had broken out in Malda district in West Bengal in January 2016.

Sharma exonerated the residents and blamed the media for presenting the incident through a communal lens. But he ended up revealing his own prejudice as he said: “It is our need and compulsion [to hire the workers]. I understand this since I live in sector 15 where we are supposed to hire servants after a process of verification. But even though we know who they are, we turn a blind eye, because of our needs.”

A blacklist

Last week, the police superintendent of Noida City, Arun Kumar Singh, had not responded to calls by Scroll.in. On Monday, however, he backed the comments made by the minister in support of the Sethi family.

“CCTV footage shows that the maid servant [Zohra Bibi] ran away from the employer’s apartment and she could be seen running from one lobby to the other. So the captive theory no longer applies,” Singh said. “We are looking out for more men who were involved in the vandalism,” he added.

Separate from the police investigation, the real estate managers at Mahagun Moderne carried out their own enquiries. Around 2 pm on Sunday, soon after Sharma left, a list of 61 workers was released by the managers of Jones Lang LaSalle, a multinational company that runs the gated complex with the help of a security agency. These workers were reportedly identified by security guards as part of the rioting mob. By 9 pm on Sunday, the list had swelled to 81 names.

“They are the ones who were directly involved with the vandalism and we will not allow them to enter the premises of the society,” said Rama Swamy, the chief security officer in Mahagun Moderne.

On the list was Mamata Bibi, 35, who worked as a cook for the Sethis and three other families. A migrant from Cooch behar district in West Bengal, she lived in a slum in Sector-78. Her husband and son had worked as construction labour to build Mahagun Moderne. After the police had swooped down on the slum last week to make arrests, the family had decided to leave.

“We are planning to leave for our villages but there is a lot of money stuck,” said Bibi. “While four of my employers owe me Rs 17,000, the contractor under whom my husband and son worked also owes them Rs 10,000 each.”

Mamata Bibi outside her home. Photo credit: Abhishek Dey
Mamata Bibi outside her home. Photo credit: Abhishek Dey

On Monday morning, several domestic workers were denied entry even though their names were not on the list. The workers were told they would be allowed inside only after their employers had submitted a letter stating they took full responsibility for them.

Some residents, who did not want to be identified, expressed dismay at the way workers were being treated. They said depriving the poor of their livelihoods was not only unjust but also counter-productive since it would add to the insecurity in the area.

But such views appear to held by a small minority. On Monday afternoon, members of the Noida Residents Welfare Association, an umbrella body of several residents’ association welfare associations, came to Mahagun Moderne to ask for a copy of the list of domestic workers who had been denied entry in the complex.

“We want to circulate this list among all resident welfare bodies so that the blacklisted domestic helps do not get job anywhere,” said N P Singh, president of the Noida Residents Welfare Association.

Demolition drive

Towards the end of the meeting with Sharma on Sunday afternoon, a resident brought up a list of requests with the minister: a permanent police post, better street lights, more security and the removal of encroachments in the area.

Around noon on Monday, officials of the Noida Authority arrived to demolish 30-odd makeshift shops on an empty plot of land across the road from Mahagun Moderne. The officials claimed it had nothing to do with the events at the residential society.

The remains of a tea-shop after the demolition. Photo credit: Abhishek Dey
The remains of a tea-shop after the demolition. Photo credit: Abhishek Dey

But the shopkeepers were unconvinced. “Why did they do this to us now?” said Mohammad Rafeeq, 39, who had a sugarcane juice shop that had been reduced to rubble.

Said Sunita Devi, 30, who ironed clothes for the residents of Mahagun Moderne: “It was a dispute between a family and their domestic worker, which turned into a ruckus. But what do we have to do with that? Have the rich flat owners started to see every poor person as a threat after this incident?”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.