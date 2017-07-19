women icons

Maryam Mirzakhani’s success showed us the challenges women in maths still face

It took 80 years for a woman to be awarded the highest prize in mathematics, the Fields Medal.

by 
A picture taken in the capital Tehran on July 16, 2017 shows the front pages of Iranian newspapers bearing portraits of the top female scientist Maryam Mirzakhani, who died of cancer a day earlier | Atta Kenare/AFP

When Marin Alsop conducted the Last Night of the Proms, she said that she was “quite shocked that it can be 2013 and there can still be firsts for women”. The following year, Maryam Mirzakhani became the first woman to win the Fields Medal, awarded to mathematicians under 40 for their contribution to the subject. Now, after Mirzakhani’s sad death from breast cancer at the age of 40, I am struck by the stark reality that in the 80 years since the award was first given, there has still been only one female winner so far.

It is important to note that Mirzakhani was a pioneer in other ways too. She was the first Iranian Fields medallist. Her mathematical research on the geometry of complex surfaces was groundbreaking, and has opened up new horizons for others to explore. When she was awarded the Fields Medal, Mirzakhani immediately became an inspiration for many young mathematicians. I was delighted that, finally, a woman had won this prize, the highest accolade that the mathematical community awards. But I was also dismayed that it had taken so long.

For centuries, it was socially unacceptable, or even impossible, for women to study mathematics at the highest levels. As a young mathematician, I was inspired by the story of Sophie Germain, who taught herself maths under the bedclothes in the face of opposition from her parents. She went on to make substantial contributions to mathematicians’ understanding of one of the most famous problems in mathematics: Fermat’s Last Theorem.

Historical wrongs

In 1890, Philippa Fawcett was the highest performing maths student at the University of Cambridge. Yet women were not included in the main ranked list so the honour of Senior Wrangler (top student) went to a man, even though Fawcett scored higher. In the US in the 1940s, the mathematician Julia Robinson was not allowed to teach at the University of California at Berkeley, because her husband worked there and “nepotism rules” prevented them both working in the same department. She went on to play a major role in solving the tenth of Hilbert’s famous list of 23 problems.

Happily, things have moved on. These days, my own department and many others are actively seeking ways to improve gender diversity and inclusivity (as well as other forms of diversity). The Athena SWAN scheme provides recognition to universities and departments who are making serious attempts in this area.

It requires effort and active engagement to change culture. Progress is being made, albeit slowly. The “leaky pipeline” of academia (which sees women drop out at every level) means that even though gender diversity is improving amongst mathematics undergraduates, the balance is not great among postdocs and worse still among professors. Recent data from the London Mathematical Society showed that from 2014 to 2015 around 40% of UK mathematics undergraduates were female, but only 9% of UK mathematics professors were female.

Of course the same phenomenon occurs in many walks of life, not just academia. There is lots being done to try to understand why this is the case in mathematics. Recruitment practices are being improved, and academics are being trained in unconscious bias. Perhaps a problem that is distinctive to mathematics (and closely related subjects) is cultural. There is sometimes an unhelpful, and in my opinion incorrect, perception that one has to be some sort of genius to succeed in mathematics, and this can be off-putting.

Signs of progress

Anecdotally, my impression is that there is more awareness now than say 15 years ago of the need to increase diversity within mathematics at all levels of seniority. At the same time, there is a danger that this might make the gender imbalance clearer to school students who might in turn feel inhibited in their desire to study mathematics. My personal hope is for all young people to experience the joys and frustrations, the creativity and the practicality of mathematics, so that those who wish to can take their mathematical studies further, regardless of gender or any other factor.

There are signs of progress in improving diversity in mathematics (of all forms, not just gender), but it’s taking a long time, and there are more firsts to come. We are still waiting for the first female winner of the Abel Prize, another major accolade in mathematics. Tragically, Mirzakhani died much too soon, but her mathematical contributions will live on, both in theorems and ideas that others can build on and also in inspiring future generations.

I look forward to the day when women winning the Fields Medal receive acclaim for their outstanding mathematical achievement, without reference to their gender. As Robinson wrote:

What I really am is a mathematician. Rather than being remembered as the first woman this or that, I would prefer to be remembered, as a mathematician should, simply for the theorems I have proved and the problems I have solved.

Vicky Neale, Whitehead Lecturer at the Mathematical Institute and Supernumerary Fellow at Balliol College, University of Oxford.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.