Through the Looking-Glass

The Readers’ Editor writes: In Kashmir, the media’s work should not end with reporting on violence

It is the job of journalism to go beyond the headlines and report on life in the towns and villages.

AFP/Tauseef Mustafa

The news from Kashmir continues to be grim. We hear of a “page being turned”. But where? Pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra are shot dead. Elsewhere in the Valley, young men and women die as militants or in the crossfire. On the border, the 2003 ceasefire has been dead for a year. Soldiers die with regularity; families living close to the border also suffer.

To add to this man-made strife, we have tragic accidents. A bus of pilgrims plunges into a gorge and a dozen people die.

The headlines convey the violence and the deaths in that troubled Valley. But how do people live their lives? How do they negotiate the tensions that have descended on the Valley and worsened over the past year? How do children go to schools? How do people earn their living amidst the countless curfews and shutdowns?

It is the job of journalism to go beyond the headlines and report on life in the towns and villages. Surprisingly, the national English media has forgotten this responsibility. It does report on all the headline events of shootings, sieges, shutdowns and deaths. But the media stops there. Important as it is to report this terrible and important news, there are people living amidst this strife and we need to know how they are coping. In the silence of the media, it is almost as if the Kashmiris do not exist as a people. Has the press also now come to see Kashmir as devoid of people and as little more than a piece of real estate to be held on to?

(I refer here to the silences of the print media. One has to forget about television. Indeed, there must be thousands of stories out there best told on TV. But we do not have to point out that most of the channels are now screaming channels more interested in whipping up hate. As this recent opinion piece in the Hindustan Times argued, “Indian TV Channels Must Stop Humiliating Kashmiris”.)

Going beyond the headlines

The exception that stands out in print and even on the web is Scroll.in. The strength of this digital publication is the attention it gives to reporting. Whether it is on lynchings or on state violence in Chhattisgarh or on employers abusing domestic staff in Noida, Scroll.in has published reports from its correspondents that few other publications have.

A good example is this report by Shoaib Daniyal, which I think is the most comprehensive factual article on the communal violence in Basirhat, West Bengal, I have read at least in the English press.

This is in evidence in the reporting by Scroll.in’s correspondents on Kashmir too. Ever since the Valley erupted in violence last year after the death of militant leader Burhan Wani, Scroll.in’s correspondents – Ipsita Chakravarty and Rayan Naqash – have been out there in the field sending one despatch after another. There has been little of arm-chair analysis of India-Pakistan relations or the tensions between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the government. What we have got are raw reports, written I am sure often at considerable personal risk and also with anguish about what the reporters have seen.

There have been articles since mid-2016 on why young Kashmiris turn to violence and the like. But what I have read with interest are, for instance, articles about how people try to go about their daily routine. What do school children do when exams loom after months of closure? How do people access the Net when there is an official shutdown? What kind of Bakr Eid can it be when curfews and shutdowns prevent shepherds from bringing their goats to town and butchers from plying their trade?

Continuing with their high-quality reporting, the Scroll.in correspondents have in the past fortnight reported from South Kashmir – the new centre, it is believed, of militancy in the Valley. A series of articles looks, for instance, more closely at what happens to families whose sons disappear to join militant ranks or are killed in action by security forces. At the other end, one article looks at how the makers of the famed Kashmir willow bats are managing in these times of dislocation.

To be sure, Scroll.in’s correspondents are not oblivious to the larger picture like the changes in the forms of militancy that may be taking place after year in and year out of violence on all sides.

Stories that must be told

In these troubled times, the rest of the country needs to be told about the spirit of the Kashmiri people as well as the simultaneous attrition of this spirit. Kashmir is an immense tragedy and it is only the media that can tell us about the lives of the people out there.

Scroll.in is doing its job. But there is more that lies ahead. And the rest of the media has to realise that its work does not end with reporting on the violence.

We need to know what the eyes of the children of Kashmir see as they grow up experiencing nothing but violence. How do apple farmers survive? How do lovers make their assignations in a time of shutdowns?

Visitors to Kashmir say that even when there is no violence or demonstrations, the streets of Srinagar are full of young men just hanging about – nothing to do, no recreation and no jobs. What is building up inside?

The tensions facing the security forces are no less. What kind of a life do the members of the paramilitary and armed forces imagine when they are stationed in Kashmir and live in protected camps? What about the unique insecurities of the members of the state police who have to live among the very communities they often have to put down?

The routinisation of the violence in Kashmir as represented in the headlines do not tell us what is happening behind that violence. Only the press can tell us that. Scroll.in is a lone reporter here, it needs to be joined by others.

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.