opposing forces

How RJD-JD(U) truce in Bihar strengthens the Opposition’s hand against the Modi government

The 18-party Opposition front plans to corner the government on farm distress, Doklam stand-off, mob lynchings and Kashmir unrest.

by 
IANS

The ceasefire called by the warring allies Janata Dal (U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar has come as a relief to the opposition camp in Delhi. The Opposition was worried the confrontation would undermine its effort to mount a united attack against the Narendra Modi government, inside the Parliament and outside.

The Opposition camp, which comprises 18 like-minded parties that have come together with the intention of challenging the Modi government in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, is hopeful that the breakthrough made in Patna two days ago will end the impasse between the JD(U) and the RJD.

The Opposition is convinced that it has a good chance to embarrass the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government over agrarian distress in the country, an issue on which the government is clearly on the backfoot. Several states, including the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, have witnessed violent protests by farmers in recent weeks. At the all-party meeting called by the central government on Sunday, MPs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh informed the prime minister about the problems faced by farmers in their states. On Wednesday, the matter was discussed in the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition plans to follow up these efforts with a grassroots campaign “to keep the issue alive”. In fact, it is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has been urging other Opposition parties to accord top priority to agrarian distress while drawing up their strategy against the Modi government. The Congress has already planned a series of Kisan Aakrosh rallies in different states. As part of this outreach, party Vice President Rahul Gandhi recently met the family of a farmer who committed suicide in Banswara, Rajasthan. He also travelled to Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, where six farmers were killed in police firing on their protest in June.

“The government is clearly on the back foot on this issue,” said a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra, asking not to be named. “We should, therefore, launch a concerted campaign inside and outside the Parliament to pin down Modi.”

Such a campaign, however, would lack credibility if the major opposition parties are not united. It is thus imperative, opposition leaders said, that they first resolve differences among themselves.

Strained ties

Relations between the JD(U) and the RJD were strained after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was named by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a corruption case. Tensions escalated when his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav declared his son would not step down. There was talk that the RJD was toying with the idea of withdrawing all its ministers and extending outside support to the Nitish Kumar government.

Kumar would ideally like his deputy to resign. But for now, he will likely have to be satisfied that after avoiding him for days, Tejashwi Yadav met him two days ago to clarify his position.

On his part, Kumar is in a dilemma. On one hand, he cannot be seen to be compromising on the issue of probity in public life. On the other hand, he will have to swallow his pride and take the support of the BJP, which he had ditched as an ally in 2013, to save his government if he is forced to part company with the RJD.

“The developments in Bihar are a cause of concern for us,” said D Raja, whose Communist Party of India is an important player in the Opposition camp. “If the situation gets out of hand, it could dent our efforts to pin down the Modi government. Instead of taking on the ruling alliance, a defensive opposition will then be busy offering explanations about the disarray in its ranks.”

Having forged a united front, the Opposition has drawn up plans for closer coordination in the Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session, which began Monday. JD(U) leaders in Delhi have assured other parties that the developments in Bihar will not cast a shadow on their campaign against the government. A JD(U) leader insisted that the ongoing session will see a “far more aggressive display by a cohesive opposition”.

Aware of the detrimental effect the stand-off between the ruling allies in Bihar will have on opposition unity, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has tried to broker a truce.

As a junior partner in the Bihar government, the Congress has a stake in seeing that the differences between the JD(U) and the RJD are resolved at the earliest. Beyond the immediate compulsion to save the alliance in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi would like the two regional parties to patch up so that the ongoing efforts to build a coalition for the 2019 Lok Sabha election are not derailed.

As it is, much hard work has gone into stitching up the Opposition front. It has not been easy, for instance, to bring together on a common platform Uttar Pradesh’s arch rivals, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, or the Trinamool Congress and the Left parties, which are bitter enemies in West Bengal. These efforts could come to naught if Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav fail to patch up.

Plan of attack

While behind-the-scenes attempts at mediation continue, Opposition parties in Delhi are going ahead with their plan to corner the government. Leaders of the 18 parties have been meeting every morning in the Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s room to chalk out the details of their combined strategy.

Besides the recent spate of mob lynchings by self-styled cow protection vigilante groups, the role of governors in opposition-ruled states, use of investigative agencies against Opposition leaders, continuing violence in the Kashmir Valley and the border stand-off with China in Doklam are among the other issues that the united Opposition wants to highlight. The Rajya Sabha began a debate on the attacks on Dalits and minorities on Wednesday.

Sensing the Opposition’s game plan, the government took pre-emptive steps to soften the blow just before the session began. The prime minister spoke against cow vigilantism at Sunday’s all-party meeting while Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley briefed the opposition parties on the stand-off China with and Kashmir at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence over the weekend.

Speaking about the murders in the name of cow protection, Modi asked state governments to crack down on such “hooligans” since law and order is the responsibility of states. “State governments must ensure the maintenance of law and order and strict action must be taken against those who break the law,” he was quoted as having told the meeting.

Regardless, the Opposition plans to demand the government explain the reasons for the escalation of tension with China and India’s response to it, and how it planned to contain the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.