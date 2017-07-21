Identity Project

UIDAI says it won’t act on alleged Jio data leaks till police complete investigation

The company has claimed there was no breach, but has filed a police complaint alleging ‘unlawful access to its systems’.

by 
INDIA-ECONOMY-BANKING-DIGITAL | Noah Seelam/AFP

The Unique Identification Authority of India has said it will act on the alleged leak of Aadhar-linked user information from mobile network operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited’s database only after the police complete its investigations.

The alleged leaks were reported on July 9, after a website called magikapk.com put up a searchable database of what they claimed were phone numbers, names and addresses of Jio’s subscribers. In some cases, the Aadhaar numbers of the subscribers were also reportedly shown. The website was taken down soon the media reported on the alleged leaks. However, by then the news had spread and concerns were raised over the potential misuse of Aadhaar details.

The telecom company had initially informed the government that there had been no data breach, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the CEO of the UIDAI said. However, on July 10, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd filed a police complaint alleging “unlawful access to its systems” based on which a man was detained in Rajasthan on on suspicion of involvement in the purported breach, Reuters reported.

Publicly, Jio continues to claim that its database was not breached. Responding to detailed queries from Scroll.in, Jio repeated that “there has been no data leak”. The company declined to answer other questions regarding the incident.

This was Jio’s position to the UIDAI too. “We made an official inquiry with the company when news floated about this website,” Pandey said. “We were told that there had been no breach. The company also confirmed to us that as per their information, there were no leaks from their side. If new facts or information emerges out of the ongoing [police] investigation in the case or through any other medium, at that time we will definitely look into this and take appropriate action.”

Privacy threat

While the UIDAI has chosen to wait and watch, experts on cyber law and policy are worried about the damage such leaks can cause. The Aadhaar Act states that companies that use the 12-digit number should not make it public. As an increasing number of services are linked to Aadhaar, knowledge of someone’s unique identity number could give someone access to a host of other information about them.

Experts are particularly worried about the existence of parallel databases as an increasing number of private companies used Aadhaar numbers for authentication. This is particularly worrying as much of Jio’s 1.2 crore subscribers registered for the service using their Aadhaar numbers. There is also no clear legal recourse for people in case of a data breach by these companies.

Cyber security researcher Bhairav Acharya, who is a programme fellow at think tank New America, said he had lost faith in the UIDAI’s capability to plug the gaps in the Aadhaar system and sought the services of an independent regulator.

“We can say that UIDAI should be more strict with the data but by now, the whole country knows that this is not going to happen,” Acharya told Scroll.in over the phone. “Ideally, we need a regulator to lay down minimum standards for this ecosystem. I don’t know if UIDAI is eligible for this because regulation should come from third parties, not from the administrator themselves.”

This, however, isn’t stopping companies from using Aadhaar-based authentification, as they claim it reduces cost and time. Abhishek Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of financial services firm Eko, which uses Aadhaar to authenticate its clients, said he has his faith in the Aadhaar ecosystem but agreed that there needs to be some regulatory intervention at the industry level so that citizen data remains safe.

“I am a big believer in the Aadhaar ecosystem,” Sinha said. “In this world, I doubt there is any system which is perfect.”

Sinha said the current case could have more to do with lax security on Jio’s end and was not a reflection of the UIDAI’s systems. “Whenever there is a large scale disruption like Aadhaar, there will be risks,” he said. “It could potentially be excesses from the government or enterprises but those need to be addressed.”

The UIDAI chief also told Scroll.in in an interview earlier that Aadhaar number is “not a secret number like your password or PIN” that can materially affect someone’s life if disclosed in public. However, later in the interview he conceded that, “If everyone starts publishing Aadhaar numbers, there is a danger that someone will make a 360-degree profile of you.”

Technology lawyer Apar Gupta from Delhi said that databases like that of Jio, which are built on top of information gathered through the Aadhaar databases, are a goldmine for identity theft and fraud. Speaking to Scroll.in, Gupta said that as more parallel databases are created, the leaks are likely to become an everyday incident which puts people’s personal and biometric information at risk.

Gupta said that since any private operator can choose to use Aadhaar-based authentication for their customers, multiple players can seek access to the UDAI’s database which covers almost all of India’s population. “This results in more leak potential since there’s so much information to be queried,” Gupta said.

For now, however, nothing much can be done about data breaches except waiting for a privacy law to come into place, according to Gupta.

“Authentication is done at local offices throughout the country, so your leakage points are innumerable,” he said. “This is a design problem...Claims of Aadhaar being fool proof or watertight are mere exaggerations which one should avoid falling for.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.