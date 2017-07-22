North East Politics

On the margins: Why the churning in Nagaland signals trouble for regional parties across North East

The region’s seven states have entered a new era of instability, with the Congress in retreat and the BJP advancing.

by 
TR Zeliang is sworn in as chief minister. | IANS

For the second time in six months, legislators of the ruling Naga People’s Front repaired to a resort in leafy Kaziranga National Park, in neighbouring Assam, to discuss a change of government in Nagaland. In February, the huddle had led to then Chief Minister TR Zeliang being ejected in favour of party veteran Shurozelie Liezietsu. This time, the tables were turned. The legislators wanted Liezietsu ousted and Zeliang reinstated as chief minister.

In the weeks leading up to it, 44 legislators had declared their support for Zeliang, who had made a quick and mysterious trip to Delhi. Liezietsu had challenged the governor’s order of a floor test in the Gauhati High Court, only to have his petition thrown out. The central executive committee of the Naga People’s Front had decided to break its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was supporting Zeliang and the rebel faction.

On Wednesday, Zeliang was sworn in as chief minister. On Friday, he won the floor test, with 47 of the 59 legislators supporting him. For now, Nagaland has a chief minister without a party. Soon after he was sworn in, Zeliang was expelled for six years, as punishment for “anti-party activities”. The Naga People’s Front, which has ruled at the head of a coalition since 2003, now seems split down the middle.

Across the North East, states seem to be entering a new era of instability. Will regional parties be a casualty of these political reconfigurations?

Changing colour

Several states are emerging from stable dispensations that have held for a decade or more. Take the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland, led by the Naga People’s Front, with the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) as partners. The alliance has held power since 2003. Until 2014, it was under the stewardship of former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The Naga People’s Front had such pull that both the BJP and the Congress have joined it on the treasury benches since 2015, making Nagaland the only state in the country with no opposition.

But after the party won the Assembly election in 2013, it has seen internal rebellions and a pageant of chief ministers: from Rio to Zeliang to Liezietsu to Zeliang again. Both the party and the alliance withstood these rebellions, until now. This time, the Naga People’s Front accuses the BJP of using the governor to install its favoured candidate as chief minister. The future of the party looks uncertain, with most of its legislators having voted against the party whip in the recent floor test.

The Naga People’s Front has accused the central BJP leadership of using the governor to install its favoured candidate as chief minister in Nagaland. Photo credit: PIB
The Naga People’s Front has accused the central BJP leadership of using the governor to install its favoured candidate as chief minister in Nagaland. Photo credit: PIB

Elsewhere in the North East, states that were strongholds of the Congress are switching to the BJP. First, because states in the North East have traditionally tended towards the party in power at the Centre as it holds the promise of more funds and resources for the neglected region. Second, because the BJP itself has shown a keen interest in the region, forming the North East Democratic Alliance, a coalition of local parties spanning all seven states.

In little more than a year, the BJP has gone from no governments and little presence on the ground to holding power in three states in the region. Not all of these victories, however, reflect a sudden groundswell of support for the party.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP’s central leadership was accused of using the governor’s office to unseat the Congress government, which had held power uninterrupted since 2007. The matter went to the Supreme Court, which reinstated the ousted Congress Chief Minister Nabam Tuki. But Tuki lost the floor test and party colleague Pema Khandu was appointed chief minister in July 2016. Within months, Khandu and a posse of legislators had migrated from the Congress to the People’s Party of Arunachal to the BJP. Arunachal now has a BJP government, with 47 of 60 the legislators.

In Assam, where Tarun Gogoi’s Congress had ruled for three straight terms, the BJP formed a “rainbow coalition” of “indigenous” parties before the election of 2016. It cornered 29.5% of the vote, less than the Congress’s 31%, but converted it into a sweeping victory. With 60 seats in the 126-member Assembly, and another seat won in a bye-election later, the party barely needed allies to form the government.

In the Manipur election earlier this year, the BJP shunted out the Congress’s Okram Ibobi Singh after three terms in power. Although the BJP won 21 seats to the Congress’s 28, days of intrigue and timely defections increased its tally. The party now has 31 legislators, while the Congress is left with 19.

Regional players

As the political map of the North East is redrawn, it may leave the regional players out in the cold.

Take Assam, which had seen multipolar contests after 1986, when the Asom Gana Parishad first stormed into power. Though the Congress ruled from 2001 to 2016, the electorate was divided among various ethnic parties – the All India United Democratic Front, which primarily represented Bengali Muslims, the Asom Gana Parishad, whose leaders had led the Assam Agitation of the 1980s, the Bodo People’s Front, which has its own fiefdom in the Bodo Territorial Area District.

These patchwork verdicts meant the regional parties played an important part in the state’s politics, either as part of governing coalitions or in the opposition. After the last election, however, the BJP barely needs their additional numbers in government and the Congress has crowded them out of the opposition. Assam could now enter a new era of bipolar contests between the Congress and the BJP.

In Manipur, too, the Congress is installed as chief opposition while smaller parties crowd around the BJP, which has the majority to rule on its own. This realignment could leave regional parties with a diminishing say in government.

Nagaland was one of the few states where the regional party did not play second fiddle in an alliance with a national party. But the Naga People’s Front has now gone on the defensive against the BJP.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the official party leadership warned churches about “communal elements” and “urged all national political parties to stop forthwith their unholy tendency to destabilise regional political party governments”. On Thursday, it accused the governor of acting illegally and then invited him to a “beef feast” – “Your Excellency knows Nagas are voracious meat eaters” – to celebrate the party’s break with the BJP.

Loss of diversity?

What would the shrinking of space for regional parties mean for the North East? Many of these parties have their roots in a history of ethnic nationalism, which often turned into militancy. They were formed as violent agitations were petering out.

The Assam Movement gave way to the Asom Gana Parishad in 1985. The Bodoland People’s Front grew out of the militant group Bodo Liberation Tigers, after it signed an accord with the government in 2003. The Naga People’s Front was founded in 2002, when all the major Naga underground groups had entered into ceasefires with the Indian state. The All India United Democratic Front addressed the particular vulnerabilities of Bengali Muslims in Assam.

Whatever their failings, these parties ensured that the identities and demands that had found violent expression were accommodated in a democratic set-up. Not only did they give representation to voices that felt they would never be heard, they made Indian democracy richer and more diverse. In the battle between national parties, these voices should not be lost.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.