Kashmir Report

He wasn’t a ‘Pak-trained militant’ but a civilian, claims family of man shot in Kashmir encounter

Rayees Ahmed Bhat’s relatives claim he may have been forced to drive the two militants he was gunned down with on Monday.

by 
PTI

On Monday night, an encounter between suspected militants in a white Maruti car and security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district left three persons dead. The incident took place at a checkpoint in the Sheikhpora locality of Bulbul Nowgam village – just a few kilometres from the spot where six policemen were ambushed, killed and mutilated by separatist militants in June.

Residents of Bulbul Nowgam said Monday’s encounter began abruptly and was short. “It lasted only about five minutes,” said one villager. He then alleged the security forces erupted in celebratory gunfire, adding, “The encounter occurred around 9 pm but the firing continued till 10.30 pm.”

According to ANI reports, Director General of Police SP Vaid said, “In a chance encounter, three terrorists were killed near Anantnag by a joint team of security forces.” Two of the dead men were identified as militants – Showkat Lohar from Arwani and Mudasir Ahmed Hajam from Kokernag, both areas in Anantnag. The third man was initially called a Pakistani militant and later identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat from Hakura, also in Anantnag district. His family insists he was an ordinary citizen.

Not a militant, says family

According to his family, Bhat was not involved in militancy but ran a grocery shop in Pehru village, where the family lives. The shop was set up by his father after Bhat failed to clear his Class 12 board exams.

They said Bhat was headed home that night after dropping off his parents and maternal grandfather at Hakura, their native village where they had gone to attend the funeral of his paternal grandfather.

“I spoke to him at about 8.45 pm and he said he was on his way back,” said Bhat’s brother, Arif Ahmad. Ten minutes later, he added, the sound of gunshots reached him in Pehru, which is just 10 minutes away from the encounter site. When they tried calling Bhat again at around 9.13 pm, his phone was switched off. “When he did not return, we set out for the Saddar police station and got there by 10 pm,” said Ahmad, referring to the police station in Anantnag town, a few kilometres away. “We thought, he was returning by the same road [where the encounter took place], maybe he was apprehended there.”

At 11.30 pm, Ahmad said he was asked to identify the bodies. “The police officials took me and my uncle to the SOG [special operations group] office, where we were asked to identify the bodies,” he recounted. “I was shocked. I had gone to file a missing complaint for my brother.”

Bhat’s body lay in the office, where a senior police official called him a “Pakistani-trained militant”, Ahmad said. He added that the police then asked him to “identify the other two”.

Ahmad asked, “If he was a militant, why did they not come to Pehru and arrest him [in the months before the encounter]?”

Bhat’s family believes he had no choice but to ferry the militants that night. “If a person from the STF [special task force] demands a ride to Dialgam, could we refuse?” asked Bhat’s father, Nazir Ahmad. “Militants forced him to stop and told him to drop them off somewhere.”

“STF” was the name given to the counter-insurgency unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police before it was disbanded and the special operations group was formed. But it has stayed on in local parlance.

“He [Bhat] had no involvement in terrorism or stone-pelting, and he had never been booked under PSA,” said Ahmad, referring to the Public Safety Act that is often used by the police to detain protestors in Kashmir. He added, “There is no militant among our relatives; had there been one we would have said maybe he developed sympathies. How did he become Pakistani-trained?”

He went on to say, “Killing someone without any solid evidence is against human rights.”

The family said that when Bhat’s body was handed over to them, the keys to the shop, his wallet, Rs 2,000 in cash and his watch were missing.

‘Invisible, like god’

The police, however, maintain that Bhat was a militant. “Do you expect any civilian to carry two terrorists?” asked Altaf Khan, who recently took over as the senior superintendent of police in Anantnag. “A pistol, an AK-47 [rifle] and an SLR [self-loading rifle] were recovered. How does the family say he was a civilian?”

In pictures taken by the security forces after the encounter, Bhat is seen lying face down on the ground, a pistol in his hand.

Responding to the family’s assertion that Bhat was a civilian, Khan said they may not have been aware of the reality. “It is not important for a terrorist to be underground,” he said. “He can be living a normal life too. The fundamental quality of a terrorist is that he is invisible, like god.”

Drawing a parallel with stone-pelters, the officer said, “There are so many stone-pelters, yet nobody says their son is a stone-pelter. Basically, nobody is going to say that their son was a terrorist.”

Another police officer in Anantnag said Bhat had joined militant ranks through the “jail nexus”. He said, “Rayees was in jail for two and a half years.” During his time behind bars, he met militant commander Bashir Lashkari, who was also serving a jail term, and “apparently, that is how he got in touch with militants”, the official added. Lashkari, a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, was killed in an encounter with troops on July 1.

Bhat missed his Class 12 board exams because of he was in prison, the official added.

Ahmad, a lawyer at the district court in Anantnag and the son of a former policeman, said he would take legal action against the police over his brother’s killing. “Labelling is easy, they [police] will have to prove in court that he was a militant,” he said.

He added, “The police in Kashmir are loyal to no one. If every Kashmiri civilian is called a Pakistani, then what do we do? I just want to ask if all Kashmiris are Pakistanis. We are Indians when votes are sought but Pakistanis when bullets are fired.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.