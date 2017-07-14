Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Chef’s Table Week, Shibori workshop, and more

ARCHITECTURE

FRIDAY, JULY 21

iStudio Architecture: Notes on a Practice at School of Environment and Architecture

Architects Amit Patil, Prashant Dupare and Shriya Parasrampuria who run the Mumbai-based firm iStudio Architecture will discuss their work at this talk organised by the School of Environment and Architecture and the Urban Design Research Institute. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Notes On Labour: A Conversation at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Amsterdam-residing artist Praneet Soi will discuss his ongoing show at the museum with its director Tasneem Mehta Zakaria and art critic Ranjit Hoskote. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Mumbai Return: Journeys Beyond the City at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

City-based urban researchers collective Urbz’s new exhibition about the journey of migrants between Mumbai, where they work, and their villages, features architectural drawings of vernacular homes, portraits of families and interactive digital installations and videos. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For details, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Notes on Labour by Praneet Soi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Created in collaboration with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China, Amsterdam-based artist Praneet Soi’s exhibition Notes on Labour is a collection of prints and electronic collages that explores the idea of labour. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, July 25. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Fading Environments, Fading Cultures at Nine Fish Art Gallery

A show of paintings by young artists Abhilasha Pandey, Krishnal Fulwala, Rashesh Chauhan and Srinivas Pulagam on “fading histories and cultures that they should have inherited, but are now aware that in this changing world they might not be able to do so”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

Aapothkalin Trikalika/The Kali of Emergency by Ashish Avikunthak at Chatterjee and Lal Ashish Avikunthak’s Bengali film Aapothkalin Trikalika/The Kali of Emergency (2016) will be screened with English subtitles. Hingeing on “the terrible and the majestic incarnations of Goddess Kali and her celestial avatars”, the film “is a metaphysical contemplation in times of perpetual emergencies”. Screenings at noon, 3 pm and 5 pm. For more information, see here. When: Until Saturday, July 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

Cut-Price Paradise by Sarnath Banerjee at Project 88

A set of six short animation films by Berlin-residing Indian artist Sarnath Banerjee will be screened. The films Hakim Tartoosi’s Potency Oil (2001), Bengali Tourist (2003), 1943 (2007), Sophistication is Fragile (2009), Bachelor of 21 Dreams (2011) and Paradise Locked (2011) “explore the idiosyncratic textures of urban life to broadly comment on human behaviour and identity”. They will be shown at noon, 3 pm and 5 pm. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, July 29. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

History Zero by Stefanos Tsivopoulos at Mumbai Art Room

Greek artist Stefanos Tsivopoulos’s video installation that deals with “ideas of money, currency and the generation of value” is on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

Lucid Dreams at Sakshi Gallery

This exhibition comprises recent paintings by four artists from Vadodara, Magesh R., Sanket Viramgami, Sreeju Radhakrishnan and Umesh P. K. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, August 4. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Mind-Worlds at Akara Art

A group show by contemporary Indian artists Anju Dodiya, Ashim Purkayastha, Atul Dodiya, Bharti Kher, Hema Upadhyaya, Jagannath Panda, Justin Ponmany, Jyothi Basu, Manish Nai, Manisha Parekh, Manjunath Kamath, Subodh Gupta, Suhasini Kejriwal and Thukral and Tagra. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, July 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

Narcissism and Social Interaction at Clark House Initiative

This group show, curated by Mumbai-based film editor Parashar Naik, features the works of 24 artists that explore narcissism in art. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Until Saturday, August 5. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed. Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Remains of the Day by Shahid Datawala at Tarq

Mumbai-based photographer Shahid Datawala’s new exhibition Remains of the Day comprises two series of images, ‘Half Naked Nude’ and ‘Unstill Life’, which have the common theme of “an exploration of the uncanny in everyday objects”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, August 5. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, JULY 21

#66 Come with Jeeya Sethi + Kaavya Bector + Karunesh Talwar at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-based comedians Jeeya Sethi, Kaavya Bector and Karunesh Talwar are the three professionals who will perform at the sixty-sixth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Bhavish Ailani + Abbas Momin + Gaurav Kapoor at Dancamaze City-residing comic Bhavish Ailani will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature sets by Mumbai’s Abbas Momin and Gaurav Kapoor as well as ten amateur comedians. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Jaspreet Singh + Sumit Anand + Vaibhav Sethia at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi’s Jaspreet Singh and Sumit Anand and Mumbai’s Vaibhav Sethia will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21 and Sunday, July 23 at 8.30 pm and Saturday, July 22 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Weekend Specials with Amogh Ranadive + Anish Shah + Vinay Sharma at The Habitat Stand-up comics Anish Shah from New York and Amogh Ranadive and Vinay Sharma, both of whom live in Mumbai, will present sets through the weekend. The Habitat is the Khar venue formerly known as Tuning Fork. Tickets priced at Rs 519 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Trying Stuff Out + Loose Jokes by Karunesh Talwar at The Cuckoo Club + The Barking Deer

Comic Karunesh Talwar, who is from Mumbai, will test new material at two shows on Saturday. He will stage Trying Stuff Out at The Cuckoo Club at 2 pm; and Loose Jokes at The Barking Deer at 6.30 pm. Tickets for Trying Stuff Out are priced at Rs 249 per person and are being sold here. Tickets for Loose Jokes priced at Rs 495 per person, which entitle attendees to a glass of craft beer or a mocktail, are being sold here.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 2 pm and 6.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969. The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Mission 2BHK with Punit Pania and Mandar Bhide at Brewbot

In this show presented by Chalta Hai Comedy, Mumbai comic Punit Pania will talk about the eternal quest for that elusive 2BHK in the city. Pune-residing comedian Mandar Bhide will perform an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 7 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Comedy Mashup with Raunaq Rajani + Utsav Chakraborty + Vinay Sharma at The Square Comedians Raunaq Rajani and Vinay Sharma from Mumbai and Utsav Chakraborty from Bangalore will be the professionals performing at this stand-up show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Two Men Solve Sexism by Adhiraj Singh and Rohan Desai at Dancamaze

In this show, comedians Adhiraj Singh and Rohan Desai, who are both based in Mumbai, will attempt “to rid the world of sexism”. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Nishant Tanwar in and as The Honest Comedian at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comic Nishant Tanwar, who lives in Mumbai, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Funny 8 On Your Plate at Bluspace

Eight stand-up comedians, Aakash Mehta, Agrima Joshua, Gaurav Kapoor, Jackie Thakkar, Kajol Srinivasan, Rohit Shah, Urooj Ashfaq, Utsav Chakraborty and host Rueben Kaduskar will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 6 pm.

Where: Bluspace Coworking Offices, Unit No.1001, Tenth Floor, Hubtown Viva, Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari (East). Tel: 022 6236 3647.

Hamster Comedy at Of10

Piyush Sharma, who lives in Mumbai, will host this stand-up show by events company Hamster Comedy that will feature sets by city-based comics Anand Reghu, Manu Gupta and Sonali Thakker and Utsav Chakraborty from Bangalore, as well as amateurs. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

Nitin Mirani at Tap Andheri

Dubai-residing comedian Nitin Mirani will perform a solo show organised by the Indian Comedy Club. The cover charge of Rs 499 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tap, Royal Plaza, New Link Road, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 91676 66747.

7 Mins Itch at Menchie’s

Ankit Bareja, Dwijal Mehta, Kaavya Bector, Kashyap Swaroop, Parth Gadhavi, Pavitra Shetty, Prashasti Singh, Siddharth Dudeja and Toshan Lal Sahu, all of whom live in Mumbai, will each get seven minutes to perform at this stand-up comedy gig organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Menchie’s, Shyam Vihar, near Telephone Exchange and the Nike showroom, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 80800 89447.

I Am Only Joking at Independence Brewing Company

This show of “dark comedy” and “twisted humour” will feature sets by city-based stand-up comics Aakash Mehta, Ameya Deshpande, Punit Pania, Navin Noronha and Reza Noorani. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, July 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Co-Operative Society, off New Link Road, in the lane opposite Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6105 4689.

The Etceteras at Studio Mojo

City-based improv comedy collective The Etceteras will perform a show, organised by events company Ratatouille, at which they will present routines based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, July 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

CRAFT

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Origata Workshop at Artisans’

Fashion designer Deepali Sampat from Mumbai will conduct a workshop on origata, the Japanese craft of folding paper into decorations such as flowers. For ages 13 and above. The registration fee, which includes the cost of material, is Rs 2,000 per person. To register, call 98201 45397 or email coordinator@artisanscentre.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Shibori Workshop at Versova Social

Iteeha, the city-based textile design firm, will conduct a workshop on the Japanese tie and dye technique of shibori. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees), which include the cost of material, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Where: Versova Social, 1311/2, Plot B, Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Road, Versova Link Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 86550 26123.

DANCE

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Mughda by Gauri Diwakar at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Delhi-based kathak dancer and choreographer Gauri Diwakar and her troupe will perform Mughda, a work that celebrates “beauty and womanhood”. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 472 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here. When: Friday, July 21 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Screening of Gali at Studio Tamaasha

Delhi-based filmmakers Samreen Farooqui and Shabani Hassanwalia’s documentary Gali, about the b-boying subculture in Delhi, will be screened. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP via Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

EVENTS FOR KIDS

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Do You Speak Cinema? at Avid Learning

As part of its year-round programme, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), which organises the annual Mumbai Film Festival, will conduct, in association with non-profit organisation the Film Heritage Foundation and Avid, the cultural arm of the Essar group, a workshop on the evolution of cinema from the magic lantern to the silent film era. For ages seven to ten. There is no entry fee. The workshop is fully booked, email mamiyearround@mumbaifilmfest.com to check for cancellations. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Where: Avid Learning, Essar House, 11 K. K. Marg, opposite Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

FILM

FRIDAY, JULY 21

NFDC Film Aaj Kal Screenings and Conversations at Harkat Studios

The National Film Development Corporation of India is screening some of its most influential Hindi productions over three weekends. Sudhir Mishra’s Dharavi

(1993), about a taxi driver who lives in the titular Mumbai neighbourhood, will be shown on Friday at 7 pm. Three movies will be screened on Saturday: Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (1988), about the life of street children in the city, at noon; Shyam Benegal’s Mammo (1994), about a woman who moves from Pakistan to Mumbai to live with her sister, at 4 pm; and Ketan Mehta’s Mirch Masala (1987), about a village where a female factory worker decides to stand up to an oppressive tax collector, at 7.30 pm. Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), a satire on corruption in India, will be shown on Sunday at 4 pm. The screenings will be followed by surprise Q&A sessions. Donor passes priced at Rs 150 per person can be bought on 1018mb.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 21 at 7 pm; Saturday, July 22 at noon, 4 pm and 7.30 pm; and Sunday, July 23 at 4 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Dial M For Murder at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Classic crime thriller Dial M For Murder (1954) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 118 per person are being sold on Instamojo here and here.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 5.30 pm and Sunday, July 23 at 1 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

The Silence of the Lambs at The Barking Deer

The Sunset Cinema Club will screen Oscar-sweeping horror film The Silence of the Lambs (1991). Tickets priced at Rs 399 per person, which entitle attendees to a glass of craft beer or a mocktail, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 9.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Sunday Shorts at The Habitat

Five Indian shorts will be shown at this instalment of the series of screenings organised by film distribution platform Pocket Films: Divyansh Pandit’s Lallan From Allahabad; Manassvi Nirupama’s Bless You Bollywood; D. P. Singh’s What The Film, Bahaish Kapoor’s A Trip To Egypt; and Ayush Kumar’s Siddhartha. The cover charge of Rs 200 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 3.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

FOOD & DRINK

SATURDAY, JULY 22

A Taste of Heaven - Ministry of Crab and Nihonbashi Pop-Up at San:Qi

Two of Sri Lanka’s most popular seafood restaurants Ministry of Crab and Nihonbashi, helmed by restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa, will pop up at the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli this weekend. The veg and non-veg seven-course lunches and dinners will feature three dishes from each restaurant followed by one of Munidasa’s signature desserts. Tickets priced at Rs 6,400 per person for lunch and Rs 9,000 per person for dinner (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, July 22 at noon and 7.30 pm and Sunday, July 23 at noon.

Where: San:Qi, Four Seasons Hotel, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2481 8000.

ONGOING

The Organic Farmers Market in Malad and Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Markets in Juhu and Malad offer dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Saturday, July 22, from 10 am to 2 pm in Malad and Sunday, July 23, from 10.30 am to 1 pm in Juhu.

Where: Hypercity, next to InOrbit Mall, Link Road, Malad (West). Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Farmers’ Market in Bandra

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruits at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, July 23, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

Chef’s Table Week

During this edition of Chef’s Table Week, the culinary event organised by Cellar Door Hospitality, chefs at eight fine-dining restaurants across the city will serve six-course surprise menus priced at Rs 2,500 per person (excluding taxes). Participants this time around are farm-to-table establishment Masque in Mahalaxmi; South-East Asian restaurant By The Mekong, European eatery Luna Gusta and rooftop lounge Asilo at the St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel; pan-Asian restaurant India Jones at The Trident, Italian eatery Vetro and modern Indian spot Ziya at The Oberoi in Nariman Point; and Italian establishment Botticino at The Trident in Bandra Kurla Complex. Make a reservation here.

When: Until Sunday, July 23.

Where: At select restaurants across the city.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Uttar-Dakshin by Lakshmi Sreeram at the NCPA Little Theatre

Vocalist Lakshmi Sreeram, who lives in Chennai, will present a lecture-demonstration on the similarities and differences between the Hindustani and Carnatic styles of Indian classical music. The registration fee is Rs 100 per person; to register, email ncpamusicworkshops@gmail.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, July 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe at Phoenix MarketCity

Mumbai-based folk-fusion rock band Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 21 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix MarketCity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

Jane Rutter at Finch

Australian French flute player Jane Rutter, whose music is a mix of Western classical, jazz and pop, will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 21 at 8 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Voice of Animals Night at Luca

Pop and rock singers Astrid Alphonso, Caralisa Monteiro, Luke Kenny, Mahalaxmi Iyer and 2Blue aka Tirthankar Poddar, all of whom are from Mumbai, will perform at this gig organised to raise funds for city-based animal welfare organisation Yoda. The cover charge is Rs 600 per person.

When: Friday, July 21 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Luca, Unit No.1, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 49714450/51.

Etapp Kyle + Likwid + Spacejams at AntiSocial

Berlin-residing Ukrainian techno producer Etapp Kyle will play the Mumbai leg of his three-city tour of India organised by electronic music events company Beep. The gig will feature supporting sets by city-based DJs Likwid aka Arnab Banerjee and Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 21 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Madboy + Pulpy Shilpy at Bonobo

City-based electronic music producer and singer Madboy aka Imaad Shah will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour to promote his new EP Dream Delite, which has been organised by artist and event management company Krunk. Pune-residing electro-hip-hop act Pulpy Shilpy aka Gowri Jayakumar will play an opening set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 21 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Nasha at Kitty Su

Bass music DJ-producer Nasha aka Ritesh D’Souza, who is from Mumbai, will spin a set. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,500 per person for single men and per couple can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, July 21 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

From Timber to Timbre: A Sarod Masterclass by Suresh Vyas at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Sarod player Suresh Vyas, who lives in Mumbai, will present a masterclass on the Hindustani classical music instrument. The event will include a short performance. The registration fee is Rs 100 person and includes the museum entry fee. Register here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 3.30 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Barkha Ritu at Nehru Centre

Mumbai-based vocalist Satyasheel Deshpande, Pune-residing singers Saleel Kulkarni and Shounak Abhisheki and Delhi-based sitar player Shujaat Khan will each perform monsoon ragas at this year’s edition of Barkha Ritu, the annual Hindustani classical music festival organised by events company Banyan Tree. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Nehru Centre, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

Beatmap House Party #14 with Aarifah Rebello in Santa Cruz East

Singer-songwriter Aarifah Rebello, who is from Mumbai, will perform at a ‘house party’ organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 8 pm.

Where: Santa Cruz (East); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Mrinalini Tewari at Finch

City-residing singer-songwriter Mrinalini Tewari will present a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 8 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Soul City with Abhi Meer + Stalvart John at Bonobo

DJs Abhimanyu Meer from Mumbai and Stalvart John from Bangalore will each play a set at this instalment of Soul City, city-based music artist and event management company Mixtape’s gig series dedicated to the genres of soul, funk and disco. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

BLOT! + Kohra at Summer House Cafe

Delhi electronic music DJ-producers BLOT! aka Gaurav Malaker and Kohra aka Madhav Shorey will each play a set. Entry is free via a guest list; sign up here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 10 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Deep In Dance with Arpan + Cyrus + Qwiver at Razzberry Rhinoceros

This week’s instalment of club night Deep In Dance, which is programmed by city-headquartered electronic music events company Regenerate, will feature sets by DJs Cyrus Kersy Mehta and Qwiver aka Lynston D’Souza from Mumbai and Arpan Purkayastha from Shillong. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Enkore and Friendz at Brewbot

This show hosted by and featuring a performance by city-residing English and Hindi rapper Enkore aka Ankur Johar will include hip-hop sets by Mumbai-based DJs Bobkat aka Bob Omulo, Reji Ravindran and Sinista aka Anish Ramnath. The entry fee is Rs 250 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 10pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Nanok at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Electronic music DJ Nanok aka Jai Vaswani, who is based in Mumbai, will play a gig organised by event management company Gently Altered. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

The Usual Suspects at AntiSocial

DJs Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor, Chhabb aka Rahul Chahbria and Vishal Shetty, who are part of Mumbai-based electronic music collective The Usual Suspects, will man the decks. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

TroyBoi at Kitty Su

British electronic music DJ-producer TroyBoi aka Troy Henry will take over the console. To book a spot, the entry fee of Rs 750 per person for single women and Rs 1,500 per person for single men and per couple can be paid in advance here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Iblinkwhenithink at The Habitat

Mumbai electro-pop duo iblinkwhenithink aka Rishav Kapur and Tanvi Dhobale will present a set at The Habitat, the Khar venue formerly known as Tuning Fork. The cover charge is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Boxout Social with D2+ General Zooz + Harbour Dubs + Sanyas-I at Khar Social

D2 aka Damandeep Singh, Harbour Dubs aka Sumer Mehta and Sanyas-I aka Kiran Borker from Mumbai and General Zooz aka Zorawar Shukla from Delhi are the DJs who will play roots reggae and dub sets at this instalment of Boxout Social, the series of afternoon gigs by new online Indian electronic music radio station Boxout.fm. Entry is free via registration here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 4 pm.

Where: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Cease and Sekkle with Pinnacle + Softouch at Raasta Bombay

This instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner gigs named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘stop everything and relax’, will feature sets by Mumbai-based electronic music DJs Pinnacle aka Damé D’Silva and Softouch aka Kunal Bambawale. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Roots with Death By Fungi + Demonocracy + Killchain + Shepherd at AntiSocial

Bangalore band Shepherd and Mumbai groups Death By Fungi, Demonocracy and Killchain will each play a set at this instalment of Roots, the metal gig series organised by music events company Bajaao Entertainment at AntiSocial. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

POETRY

SATURDAY, JULY 22

The Sanskari Girl and Sexonomics at The Habitat

Singapore-based performance poet Nupur Saraswat, who has written and performed a show called Two Sanskari Girls, and Mumbai-based duo Sexonomics, who combine music and spoken word, will perform at The Habitat, the venue formerly known as Tuning Fork. The entry fee is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 7 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

The Storytellers: Spoken Word Special at Encompass

Kommune, a company that organises storytelling sessions, will host a spoken word special featuring Mumbai-based performance poets Hussain Haidry, Rabia Kapoor, Rakesh Tiwari and Shruti Ghosh. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 7 pm.

Where: Encompass, Sixth Floor, Vastu Prestige, same building as Tanishq, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4042 6800.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Nupur Saraswat at QTube Cafe

Poet Nupur Saraswat, who lives in Singapore, will perform and talk about the challenges of being a spoken word artist. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 6 pm.

Where: QTube Cafe, 3, Moray House, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1645.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, JULY 21

What is Done is Done at Prithvi Theatre

Director Rajat Kapoor’s adaptation of Macbeth starring Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Kalki Koechlin and Tillotama Shome among others is set in a world of clowns. This is his fifth clown play and fourth clownish adaptation of Shakespeare after Hamlet Clown Prince, Nothing Like Lear and I Don’t Like It. As You Like It. Read the review here. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Anand Express at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Directed by Nadir Khan, English drama Anand Express is based on British playwright Carl Miller’s stage adaptation of British writer Keith Gray’s 2008 novel Ostrich Boys. This adaptation by Akarsh Khurana follows four friends who are on their way to Anand in Gujarat with the ashes of their friend Anand, who had always wanted to visit the town. The play, produced by theatre group Rage, is the fourth of Aadyam’s current season. Read the review here. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, July 23 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Shikhandi - The Story of The In-Betweens at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Mahabharata character Shikhandi is reborn female, raised as a man and then undergoes a sex change procedure on her wedding night in this English play, written and directed by Faezeh Jalali. Tickets priced at Rs 590 and Rs 708 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, July 22 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, July 23 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm. Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

August: Osage County at St. Andrew’s Auditorium Three sisters and their families converge at their family home in Goa after their father goes missing in this English play, directed by Lillete Dubey and based on the drama of the same name by American playwright Tracy Letts. As they wait for news, deep-seated resentments surface. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 354, Rs 590, Rs 885, Rs 1,180 and Rs 1,416 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 7 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.

Marriage-ology at Studio Tamaasha

Directed by Sunil Shanbag and Sapan Saran, Marriage-ology is a set of sketches on the theme of marriage in English and Hindustani. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

WALKS

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Dhobi Tales by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a guided walk in and around the Dhobi Talao area, which will cover such sites as the city’s first school, an iconic Irani cafe and an “eggy” shrine. Tickets priced at Rs 599 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the INOX Metro cinemas multiplex.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Parel T. T. Walk by Khaki Tours

Local history enthusiasts group Khaki Tours will conduct a guided walk in and around the Parel T. T. area, which will cover landmarks such as B. R. Ambedkar’s first home in Mumbai, a unique dargah, a bridge made in Scotland and the auditorium where the Dalit rights movement began. Tickets priced at Rs 612 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The meeting point is outside the ticket window on the east side of Parel station.

The CuriousCity Challenge

Tour company Some Place Else will conduct a treasure hunt across South Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 375 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The meeting point will be revealed on the day of the event.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.