Looking back: What Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, thought about music

This episode also features an exquisite bol banaav thumri based on the raag Manjh Khamaj presented by Siddheshwari Devi.

Rajendra Prasad Dec 1947 | Wikimedia Commons

Ram Nath Kovind, the former governor of Bihar and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected as the 14th President of India on Thursday. On this occasion, I would like to draw the attention of music lovers to opinions expressed about Indian music by Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India.

The perspective Prasad gave while inaugurating the All India Music Conference in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on December 26, 1952, reflected the nationalist view that had influenced the writing of music history since the late 19th century. Ignoring the existence of a diversity of musical systems and forms in India since time immemorial, votaries of this interpretation of Indian music history said that Indian classical music had an ancient Hindu-Sanskritic past before its status and that of its practitioners was lowered during centuries of Muslim rule. For an example of such opinions, readers may see Gopal Hari Deshmukh or Lokhitwadi’s “Sangeetshastra” in Anant Kakba Priyolkar (ed), Lokhitwadikrit Nibandhsangraha: Gopal Hari Deshmukh, (Marathi), Popular Prakashan, Mumbai, 1996, p. 521.

In keeping with this view , Prasad mentioned that music in India was closely linked with religion, a fact that is partially true as there is as much of evidence of it being associated with the secular through the ages. He further stated that music and its supporters fell prey to “luxury”, causing it to be socially ostracised. Expressing happiness that music is being reclaimed by the “highest social circles”, he believed that the popularity of music could push it back to its degraded position and therefore warned musicians to guard against such a “danger”.

But interestingly, Prasad revealed a dichotomous historical outlook, as he praised the common effort shown by Hindus and Muslims, particularly those in the North, in creating raags and musical instruments. In fact, he went on to say that communal exclusiveness seen in other spheres of Indian life was absent from music. Stressing that folk songs have always been integral to Indian social life, he spoke about the inspiration that music had provided to the national movement for independence and to social reform movements.

Favouring the inclusion of music in children’s education, he asked for reforms in pedagogical methods to integrate culture in education. Sadly, several decades have gone by, but we still have not seen a meaningful integration of the arts in our schools’ curriculum.

Perhaps it was Rajendra Prasad’s interest in Indian music, or rather his interest in its practitioners, that prompted him to ask reputed author, Sahitya Akademi Award winner and Padma Bhushan awardee Amritlal Nagar to document the lives of hereditary women performers from Northern India. This documentation, containing information procured through extensive interviews, was published as Ye Kothewaliyan, a work in Hindi that continues to be widely accessed by scholars.

We end this episode with an exquisite bol banaav thumri based on the raag Manjh Khamaj presented by Siddheshwari Devi, one of the best exponents of thumri, dadra and allied forms, and one of the many women performers to have been interviewed as part of Nagar’s project.

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.