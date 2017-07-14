Delhi weekend cultural calendar: The Doppler Effect gig, Manta Sidhu Ensemble, and more

FRIDAY, JULY 21

SHOPPING & STYLE BollyGoods at DLF Emporio

This exhibition and sale inspired by the silver screen will feature clothes and accessories by designers and labels such as Nida Mahmood and Valliyan by Nitya Arora. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22, from 10 am to 10.30 pm.

Where: DLF Emporio, 4 Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 4611 6666.

ART Gombe: An Exhibition of Magical Puppets at Art Konsult

Wooden puppets and sculpture indigenous to Karnataka are on display at this exhibition organised by Delhi-based trust Management of Art Treasures of India. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, July 22, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Art Konsult, Ground Floor, 3 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 2656 6898.

COMEDY Aakash Gupta + Anirban Dasgupta + Maheep Singh + Manik Mahna at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Anirban Dasgupta from Mumbai and Manik Manha from Delhi will perform stand-up sets through the weekend. The line-up will feature city-based comic Maheep Singh on Friday and his counterpart Aakash Gupta on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21 and Sunday, July 23 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club Noida, Ground Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida.

FILM Duty, Honor and Justice Film Festival at American Center

Three films on the theme of American patriotism will be screened over the next two days. Paul Greengrass’s Jason Bourne (2016) will be shown on Friday at 6 pm; Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016) on Saturday at 3 pm; and Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty (2012), on Saturday at 6 pm. Entry, which requires the presentation of an invitation and a valid photo ID, is free. To receive an invitation, email AmCenterND@state.gov. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 21 at 6 pm and Saturday, July 22 at 3 pm and 6 pm.

Where: American Center, 24 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, near Barakhamba Metro Station. Tel: 011 2347 2000.

PHOTOGRAPHY Island Worlds of Land and Sea by Pankaj Sekhsaria at India International Centre

Hyderabad-based environmental researcher and photographer Pankaj Sekhsaria’s exhibition comprises photographs of nature in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, July 21 at 6.30 pm. Until Wednesday, August 2. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

MAGIC Karan Singh at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi-residing illusionist Karan Singh will perform a magic show titled Legilimens. Tickets priced at Rs 550 (general admission), Rs 999 (entitle attendees to two drinks) and Rs 1,499 (entitle attendees to two drinks and dinner) per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, July 21 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

COMEDY Appurv Gupta at Akshara Theatre

Capital-based comic Appurv Gupta will present his solo stand-up special Laugh with an Engineer 2.0. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Atul Khatri at V Club

Comedian Atul Khatri, who lives in Mumbai, will perform a solo show organised by Delhi-based events company Punchlines. Tickets priced at Rs 540 and Rs 810 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21 at 8.30 pm.

Where: V Club, Vipul World, near Tatvam Villas, Sector 48, Sohna Road, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 490 9480.

MUSIC Amartya Ghosh at Depot48

City-residing singer-songwriter Amartya Ghosh will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Max Vangeli at Nehru Place Social

American house music DJ and producer Max Vangeli aka Maksim Vangeli will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Nehru Place Social, R-1, Upper Ground Floor, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place Metro Station. Tel: 78385 00838.

MUSIC The Doppler Effect at The Electric Room

Alternative rock band The Doppler Effect, which is from Delhi, will perform. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 21 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

COMEDY Aravind Subramanian + Srijan Kaushik + Vikramjit Singh at Canvas Laugh Club Stand-up comics Aravind Subramanian from Chennai and Srijan Kaushik and Vikramjit Singh from Delhi will perform sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 550 (general admission), Rs 999 (entitle attendees to two drinks) and Rs 1,499 (entitle attendees to two drinks and dinner) per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, July 21 at 9.30 pm, Saturday, July 22 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, July 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Murthovic + Zokhuma at Summer House Café

Electronic music DJ-producers Murthovic aka Sri Rama Murthy from Hyderabad and Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies will each play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 21 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Omiki at Privee’

Israeli psy-trance DJ-producer Omiki aka Omri Amar will man the decks. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and more information.

When: Friday, July 21 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

MUSIC TroyBoi at Kitty Su

British electronic music DJ-producer TroyBoi aka Troy Henry will play the Delhi leg of his India tour. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person for single women and Rs 2,000 per couple are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, July 21 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, JULY 22 FILM Komaneko - The Curious Cat at The Japan Foundation In Tsuneo Goda’s stop-motion animation film Komaneko - The Curious Cat (2009), Komaneko the cat makes his own animation film with two toys. The Japanese movie will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee; seating on a first come, first served basis. See the Facebook event page or here for more information.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 2 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

THEATRE Bade Bhai Sahab at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Veena Sharma, this Hindi play is based on Munshi Premchand’s short story about two brothers. The elder one is bewildered by and envious of his carefree sibling’s academic success. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 6 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Taj Mahal Ka Tender and Banarasi Babu at Lok Kala Manch

Two Hindi comedies will be staged. Taj Mahal Ka Tender, written by Ajay Shukla and directed by Manjit Singh, imagines what it would be like if Mughal emperor Shah Jahan tried to build the Taj Mahal in present times. Banarasi Babu, directed by Bhoopender Bhatia, is about an aspirational government clerk. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 6 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

BOOKS Midnight’s Children at India Habitat Centre

Readers’ Break, an organisation that holds weekly book discussions, will conduct a session on Salman Rushdie’s 1981 novel Midnight’s Children. Participants are encouraged to bring their own copies of the book. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Arsenic and Old Lace at India Habitat Centre

Rajesh Bali’s Hindi drama is an adaptation of American playwright Joseph Kesselring’s 1939 classic black comedy about the eccentric Brewster family. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and at the IHC programmes desk. When: Saturday, July 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Mazaaq: Three Hilarious Comedies of Anton Chekhov at Alliance Francaise Directed by Vikas Bahari, Mazaaq is a suite of Hindi stage adaptations of three short stories by Russian playwright and author Anton Chekhov. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, June 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Manta Sidhu Ensemble at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-residing singer-songwriter Manta Sidhu will perform with her band. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Pragnya Wakhlu at Depot48

Singer-songwriter Pragnya Wakhlu, who is based in Gurgaon, will launch and play songs from her new album Kahwa Speaks. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by Georgia O’Keeffe. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Sunday, July 23, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE Do Paise Ki Jannat at Shri Ram Centre

Hindi play Do Paise Ki Jannat, directed by Amar Sah, is a satire on politics and corruption in which an emperor and his advisors exploit his kingdom for their personal gain. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, July 23 at 4 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

THEATRE Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf at India Habitat Centre

A National Theatre Live screening of British director James Macdonald’s adaptation of American playwright Edward Albee’s landmark play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and at the IHC programmes desk.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Woody Allen’s Side-Effects at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Saleem Shah, this English play is based on three tales from Side Effects, a collection of short stories by Woody Allen. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Kunal Kamra + Madhvendra Singh + Vijay Yadav at Circus

Stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra from Mumbai, Madhvendra Singh from Delhi and Vijay Yadav from Gurgaon will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 599 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, July 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Circus, D-14, Third Floor, Block D, South Extension II. Tel: 011 3958 6470.

ONGOING ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and KG Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Saket

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as “Yatra: The Rooted Nomad” by M. F. Husain; “The Black Sun” by S. H. Raza; and “Man Grinding his Teeth” by FN Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, July 30. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.