political travels

Why Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is planning to walk 3,300 km across Madhya Pradesh in six months

The sidelined leader has called it a spiritual journey but it comes ahead of polls in the state.

by 

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is all set to embark on a six-month-long 3,300-km padayatra across Madhya Pradesh from October 1. Describing it as a spiritual journey, Singh said he was undertaking this padayatra to perform the Narmada Parikrama (a pilgrimage centred around the sacred Narmada river) on the advice of his guru. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also told the media that he had been planning such a journey since 1997 but political engagements had kept him busy. He believes it is now the right time for it.

While Singh has maintained that no political motive should be ascribed to the proposed padayatra, nobody in the Congress is convinced with this explanation.

After all, Singh is a shrewd politician who learned the rules of the game from the master practitioner of realpolitik, the late Arjun Singh. Like his guru, Digvijaya Singh always works to a plan and, therefore, his party colleagues are not ready to believe the proposed padayatra is an innocent spiritual exercise.

The timing of the journey is significant. Madhya Pradesh is headed for Assembly elections next year. It is, therefore, highly unlikely that Singh will not use this opportunity to launch a mass contact programme and reconnect with the “aam janta” of the state.

Digvijaya Singh was Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 1993 till 2003, when he suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress leader then took a public vow that he would not run for office in his home state for the next 10 years.

To come in from the cold

Singh moved to Delhi as Congress general secretary and has been based here ever since. His stint in the Capital has, at best, been a mixed bag. As the leader in charge of the party’s affairs in Uttar Pradesh, he gained proximity to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and was known to be a member of his core team.

However, Singh gradually fell from grace and his penchant for making controversial statements only made matters worse for him. Nevertheless, he continued to be given the charge of important states in view of his seniority and vast political experience. Singh was further sidelined in April when he was divested of the charge of Karnataka and Goa. The party leadership was said to be unhappy that he was unable to help the Congress form a government in Goa even though it emerged the single largest party in the Assembly elections that concluded in March.

It is in this context that Singh’s padayatra assumes significance. Although he retains charge of the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Congress general secretary is virtually out in the cold. Singh is clearly seeking political rehabilitation either in his home state or at the national level. “The yatra is obviously a political move,” said a senior Congress functionary. “As Singh has been sidelined here, he could be positioning himself for a more active political role.”

Digvijaya Singh was once part of Rahul Gandhi's core team. (Credit: IANS)
Digvijaya Singh was once part of Rahul Gandhi's core team. (Credit: IANS)

Benefits of hitting the road

At a time when most Congress leaders are averse to working at the grassroots and are known as “drawing room politicians”, Singh’s move has the potential to pay him rich political dividends. “Hitting the road has always helped… just look at Chandra Shekhar, LK Advani or Rajasekhara Reddy… they all reaped political benefits from connecting with the people,” a Maharashtra Congress leader pointed out.

Both former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had embarked on long padayatras to connect with the masses while BJP veteran LK Advani’s 1990 Rath Yatra (chariot journey) from Gujarat to the disputed Ram temple site in Ayodhya, though he was stopped en route in Bihar, had set the stage for his party’s rise in the 1990s.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, too, had held a roadshow in the run-up to the 2004 Lok Sabha polls that the party eventually won.

Digvijaya Singh embarks on his padhyatra with a distinct advantage. Although he had declared after his defeat in 2003 that he was taking political sanyas in Madhya Pradesh, he did not sever his links with his home state. Singh has been visiting the state regularly and remains deeply involved in its politics. The former chief minister’s failure to deliver on governance remains a talking point with the people even today, though he demitted office nearly 14 years ago. His popularity ratings with the people may not be high but Singh has a dedicated and loyal following among the party cadre. It is expected that the yatra will help Singh activate his old network.

A section in the Congress believes that given the fluid political situation today, Singh is eyeing a role at the national level and is positioning himself for it. They said that persons nursing national political ambitions can only succeed if they have “a seat and a state”. Though Singh has opted for a berth in the Rajya Sabha and chosen not to contest elections, he has a political base in the state that could come in handy when and if required.

Since the BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for three terms and anti-incumbency has set in, the Congress believes it has a good chance of winning back the state. It is, therefore, planning to rejig its state unit with a new chief. The names of former Union ministers Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been doing the rounds for several months now. Although Singh has publicly declared that he is not interested in returning to state politics, he would like this coveted post to be occupied by a person of his choice. The yatra could be used to demonstrate his strength on the ground and send out a message that he is still a factor in Madhya Pradesh and that the party leadership can only ignore him at its own peril.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.