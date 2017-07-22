gujarat diaries

With Shankersinh Vaghela’s exit, Congress in Gujarat is left with only one hope – anti-incumbency

The veteran leader announced his resignation from the Congress on Friday, severely damaging the party’s prospects for the next state poll in November.

by 
HT File Photo

After months of speculation, former chief minister and Gujarat’s Leader of Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela officially announced his intention to quit the Congress during his 77th birthday celebrations on Friday.

Vaghela, known as Bapu to his supporters, announced that he has already resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the state, and would resign as the MLA of Kapadvanj constituency after the ongoing Rajya Sabha election. He also alleged that the Congress party had expelled him on Thursday, though state Congress leaders have denied this.

For several months, Vaghela had been vocal about his displeasure with the Congress and its leaders, and the absence of an organised campaign strategy for the state Assembly election due in November. Among the reasons for his discontent was the fact that the party allegedly denied his request that he be projected as the chief ministerial candidate for the Congress before the election.

Vaghela claims he has no intention of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, nor has he announced plans to create a new party. But political analysts and some Congress members believe that his exit could be disastrous for the floundering party that has not been in power in Gujarat for more than 20 years. The timing of his announcement – a day after at least a dozen Congress MLAs in Gujarat voted for BJP-nominated Ram Nath Kovind as the President of India – has also raised suspicions that the BJP has been using Vaghela to create rifts in the Gujarat Congress.

Despite this, several Congress leaders in the state refused to admit to having apprehensions about Vaghela’s exit. They are choosing, instead, to pin their election hopes on the anti-incumbency mood prevalent among several voter groups in the state.

‘Everyone is upset with BJP’

For instance, Kantibhai Tamaliya, a Congress Zilla Panchayat member from Surendranagar district, believes that voter sentiment towards the Congress is unlikely to change based on the resignation of just one leader, even if it is a popular leader like Shankersinh Vaghela. “There is a strong anti-incumbency feeling among voters across Gujarat, particularly after they saw how the BJP government mishandled the Patidar and GST agitations,” said Tamaliya, referring to the harsh police crackdowns on rallies demanding caste-based reservations for Patidars in 2015 and on textile trader protests against the Goods and Services Tax regime introduced this month.

Balwant Jain, the Congress general secretary of Surat city and one of the many textile traders at the forefront of the anti-GST agitation, is also hopeful that displeasure with the BJP will help push several voters towards the Congress. “The party morale is definitely down because Vaghela ji was a much-loved leader with a lot of influence on party workers,” said Jain, who doesn’t expect other Congress members to quit unless Vaghela announces his own new party. “But as far as the election is concerned, one cannot ignore the fact that this time, everyone from the Patidars to the Dalits, OBCs, farmers and traders are upset with the current BJP government, and they will vote accordingly.”

In fact, the Congress may actually benefit from Vaghela’s exit, say some party workers, because it will pave the way for new blood to take over. “It will be good for young leaders – particularly Patidar leaders – to come forward now,” said Hasmukhbhai Desai, the Surat city Congress president. “It might bring more voters to the party.”

In addition to anti-incumbency, Congress leader Kirtisinh Jhala believes caste will also play an important role in the Assembly election. “Vaghela is a Rajput, and Rajputs barely have a 2% voter base in Gujarat,” said Jhala, the Mehsana district Congress president. “But Bharatsinh Solanki [the state Congress president] is an OBC Kshatriya, a group with at least a 40% voter base.”

‘Congress has no real leadership’

While Jhala may have been expressing pre-election bravado, political scientist Ghanshyam Shah points out that there is a very thin line between Rajputs and Kshatriyas in Gujarat. “Vaghela has a large base among the OBC and Kshatriya communities, and his resignation from the Congress will definitely have a big impact on the party,” said Shah. “There is a lot of unrest against the BJP in Gujarat but the Congress has not been able to address it, because it has no real leadership.”

Shah is confident that Vaghela will not defect to the BJP, but suspects he may set up his own party as a third front. “He is politically dashing and would take the risk of stepping out and doing something new,” said Shah. “He can negotiate well with Dalits, Patidars and OBCs.”

At the grassroots level, for Congress workers like Sonalben Patel in Ahmedabad, Vaghela quitting the party will mean just one thing: more work in the run-up to the election. “Even if Vaghela’s supporters don’t quit the party right now, they are no longer likely to go campaigning for the election. Which means harder work for people like me, who think the party is more important than its leaders,” said Patel, who has been campaigning door-to-door in Ahmedabad for almost a year. “Congress is definitely going to suffer in this election, but all the anti-BJP sentiments among so many groups gives me hope.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.