rain woes

An unusual weather phenomenon explains why eastern and western India are flooding

There are two low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea at the same time.

by 
The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Dibrugarh, Nimatighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri in Assam | PTI

More than 7,000 people have been relocated in Gujarat, and schools in two districts of Rajasthan shut after a third consecutive day of heavy rainfall battered parts of Saurashtra, northern Gujarat and southern Rajasthan. The India Meterological Department has also issued warnings for intense rain in parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and eastern Chhattisgarh at least until Tuesday. Six districts in Odisha have been at risk of floods and bus services suspended in Midnapore in West Bengal.

This heavy rain has developed because of an unusual formation of the monsoon trough, an area of low pressure that generates intense rainfall. Low pressure regions develop frequently over the Bay of Bengal and move West or North West, drawing rain to the northern regions of the country. This year, the pattern has been different, with two separate depressions present at the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at the same time.

“This time, a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal and simultaneously also at the Arabian Sea,” said Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist at Skymet Advisory, a private weather forecasting company. “The monsoon trough is now in a dumbbell-like position, which is rare.”

This is the second such weather system to have developed over Gujarat in this month, Palawat said. In the second week of July, a similar depression developed over South East Uttar Pradesh and travelled to Gujarat across Madhya Pradesh, leading to heavy rains and floods at that time.

The present system developed around Odisha around July 21 and moved to Gujarat via Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. This system will now move towards South West Rajasthan over the next two days before it reduces and dissipates.

“This depression or low pressure area is formed if there is warming over the ocean,” Palawat said. “Normally, it travels North West, but for the last four to five years, we have begun to see this pattern of the depression travelling in a westerly trend.”

Before this, he said, the normal monsoon pattern was that depressions that developed in the Bay of Bengal would travel North West instead of West. This, he added, is the reason central India has had higher rainfall in this period and North India less rain each year.

In all, India has had 3% more than normal rainfall so far, said Charan Singh, a scientist with the National Weather Forecasting Centre at the India Meterological Department, with parts of Gujarat and Jharkhand receiving up to 200 millimetres of rain on Sunday. However, three of 36 subdivisions have received highly deficient rains. These are in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The red and yellow colours on the map shows places with deficient rainfall, while the blue shows excess rainfall.

(Image credit: India Meteorological Department).
River basins and reservoirs full

While flooding is common in eastern parts of India in July, this remains a relatively limited occurrence in the West. And heavy rains explain only one part of why parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan are facing such severe floods. Other reasons include their soil composition and drainage systems.

“Most rivers in Gujarat outfall into the Arabian Sea,” said VD Roy, director of flood forecasting and management at the Central Water Commission in Delhi, which has also been issuing flood advisories. “River flow is also very mild in Saurashtra and Kutch and there was a four metre high tide in the sea. That is why water was not draining.”

Now that the tide has come down, he added, floods would recede in these parts of Gujarat.

Roy said that the problem was different in Rajasthan, where the soil composition affects water drainage. Rivers such as Luni in Barmer drain westward, but because of the sandy soil, they does not have well-defined channels.

“Whatever rainfall occurs on the ground, it will get accumulated in low lying areas and doesn’t get drained out into the Arabian Sea,” Roy said. “And the morphological structure of that area is such that there is an impervious layer below the top soil, which is why water is not getting percolated below.”

A look at the river basin rainfall map of India shows just how unusual the rainfall is in this part of the country. The Luni river basin has received, as of July 23, 72% more rain than normal. The Sabarmati and Mahi basins have received 42% and 26% more than normal.

(Image credit: India Meteorological Department).
A third reason for flooding lies in reservoirs getting full. In Rajasthan, the soil might prevent too much permeation or runoff towards basins, but in Gujarat, 30 of 133 reservoirs are now 100% full, Roy said and 12 between 90% to 100% full. The Central Water Commission identifies such reservoirs as causes for high alert as states are likely to release excess water from these to prevent damage to the structures.

Agriculture affected

Flooding in these states will definitely impact agriculture in these areas, said Anand Sharma, scientist with the Agromet Advisory division of the India Meterological Department.

“Cotton and groundnut will be affected in parts of Gujarat where there has been more than 30 cm of rain and where there is waterlogging,” Sharma said. “Farmers in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan may have to undertake resowing.”

Gujarat, he said, already had formed contingency plans for planting gram, sunflower and castor oil in the place of damaged crops after the inundation in early July. Large tracts of paddy were also destroyed in parts of Assam, he added. Nearly 60,000 people in nine districts have been affected by floods in Assam.

Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.